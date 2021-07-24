If you made your way to the Google homepage on Friday, you likely noticed that something looked a little different. With the start of the Tokyo Olympics, Google unveiled a brand new Olympic-themed Google Doodle that is more than just a clever piece of art.

The Newest Google Doodle is an 8-Bit Gamer's Dream

If you click on the moving start button, you will launch into the Doodle Champion Island Games! The 8-bit RPG starts after a gorgeously designed trailer that feels like the intro to a new fan-favorite anime. There are several different tournaments you can enter, from highly competitive table tennis to the soaring thrills of skateboarding, you are bound to find a sport to waste hours mastering.

Google has gone all-out with this Google Doodle, from the pun-filled description:

“Welcome to the Doodle Champion Island Games! Over the coming weeks, join calico (c)athlete Lucky as she explores Doodle Champion Island: a world filled with seven sport mini-games, legendary opponents, dozens of daring side quests, and a few new (and old ;)) friends. Her ultimate goal? Defeat each sport Champion to collect all seven sacred scrolls—and complete extra hidden challenges across Champion Island in the purrr-ocess.”

To the in-depth making-of video that proves that this is Google’s most ambitious Google Doodle to date.

The Doodle Champion Island Games were led by Google US, but the game’s art was created by Japanese artists and studios, who designed the game as a way to celebrate Japanese myths, cultures, and folklore.

Check out Google Doodle today and play as Lucky, the adorable calico athlete as she faces off against fur-midable opponents. Join one of the teams and be sure to check back daily and see where the leaderboard is! As the making-of video reveals, there’s a lot more than just games to play with Lucky the Ninja Cat. The game is filled with side quests and places to explore.

Google’s Doodle Champion Island Games will remain on the Google homepage until the closing ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics on August 8th, so don’t worry if you haven’t had a chance to check it out yet.