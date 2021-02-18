Today, Warner Bros. released the first trailer for the upcoming Mortal Kombat film, and based on the internet's reaction, fans seem to be excited about it. The trailer is over two minutes long and features many of the series' most beloved characters including Liu Kang, Sub-Zero, Kano, Sonya Blade, and others.

You can check out the trailer below, but do note that it features extremely graphic violence, depicting many of the “Fatalities” the games are famous for.

A description of the film from Warner Bros. is as follows:

From New Line Cinema comes the explosive new cinematic adventure Mortal Kombat, inspired by the blockbuster video game franchise, which most recently enjoyed the most successful video game launch in its history, Mortal Kombat 11. The film is helmed by award-winning Australian commercial filmmaker Simon McQuoid, marking his feature directorial debut, and produced by James Wan (“The Conjuring” universe films, “Aquaman,”), Todd Garner (“Into the Storm,” “Tag”), McQuoid and E. Bennett Walsh (“Men in Black: International,” “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”).

Mortal Kombat will release in theaters on April 16, 2021, but will also be available the same day on HBO Max due to the risk factors of going to public events right now.

This isn't the first time Mortal Kombat has hit the big screen. As you might recall, in 1995 a film of the same name release and was critically panned. Then in 1997, it received a sequel called Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, which was somehow worse, and was met with “overwhelming dislike” according to Metacritic.

Despite all this, fans seem to be excited about the new film, which seems to be going for a less campy tone than the previous films, based on the recent trailer.

Mortal Kombat is a popular fighting game series that first launched across arcades in 1992. Since then, it has generated millions of dollars and has gotten dozens of entries. The most recent installment, Mortal Kombat 11, launched in 2019 and was positively received.

Source: Warner Bros.