With the unexpected destruction of the Razor Crest during Chapter 14 of The Mandalorian, the real tragedy of the episode was the loss of Din Djarin's trusty pulse blaster.

In a shocking turn of events, a NERF version of the pulse blaster went up for sale as part of the weekly Mando Monday event, and… it sold out! Fear not, while Din may not be able to recover his own pulse blaster, you can pre-order your own (just in time for Halloween next year!).

Yesterday, HASBRO revealed their version of The Mandalorian‘s iconic pulse blaster. You can pre-order it on Amazon for $120. The product is set to starting shipping out in October 2021, so you won't be getting any time soon (but a lot sooner than Din is getting his back!)

Imagine tracking down bounties and battling opponents with this NERF Star Wars The Mandalorian Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster. It's meticulously detailed to capture the look of the blaster seen in The Mandalorian live-action series on Disney Plus. It measures an awesome 50.25 inches long (1.27 meters) and comes fully assembled in premium packaging, perfect for display!

It makes series-accurate blaster sounds and has an electronic scope with an illuminated lens. To fire, load 1 dart into the breech, pull back the priming handle, and pull the trigger. Eyewear recommended, not included. Requires 2x 1.5v AAA alkaline batteries, not included. Includes blaster, 10 Official Nerf foam darts, and instructions. Available for pre-order at Amazon.

The Mandalorian Pulse Blaster

I love #MandoMonday because it's like yeah, so the pulse blaster blew up on Friday, but check out this new toy! pic.twitter.com/yiB5vlKca8 — Maggie Lovitt (@maggieofthetown) December 7, 2020

Just look at it… it's tempting, isn't it?