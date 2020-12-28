While the second season of The Mandalorian may have just come to a close, the series's first season is now available in written format for ages 4-12.

Disney Books has released three brand new books geared towards young readers that cover the first season of the hit Disney+ series.

The Mandalorian: Allies & Enemies (3 out of 5 stars)

The Mandalorian: Allies & Enemies book is geared towards ages 2 to 4. Written by Brooke Vitale and illustrated by Tomatofarm (Tommaso D'Alessandro), the short children’s book is designed to help junior readers (grades 1 to 2) learn simple storylines, compound sentences, and contractions. It does a great job summarizing the first season of The Mandalorian and features a sweet message about making friends (allies) and dealing with enemies like Moff Gideon.

I was particularly fond of the fact that Dr. Pershing was highlighted in the story. However, I was disappointed that the story failed to highlight Omera or Fennec. Particularly Fennec considering she returned in the second season and is one of the two leads in the recently announced Book of Boba Fett. Not to mention Fennec is played by Ming-Na Wen — a literal Disney princess!

Overall, it’s a great introduction to The Mandalorian for young readers, and it comes with some cute stickers. The book also features a lexicon at the back to further assist readers as they learn new words and concepts.

The Mandalorian: A Clan of Two (4 out of 5 stars)

The Mandalorian: A Clan of Two is another children’s book written by Brooke Vitale and illustrated by Tomatofarm (Tommaso D'Alessandro). This book is geared towards ages 5 to 8 and features a little more in-depth storytelling, though it’s still very easy for young readers to read.

While this book did feature two beautiful illustrations of Omera, her name was never mentioned in the actual storytelling, which was disappointing. There are very few female characters in the first season of the series, and it would be nice to see them presented and named in the supplemental content, especially for young readers. Again, Fennec isn’t mentioned at all, though this book did gloss over that entire episode.

It’s a beautiful book to introduce young readers to The Mandalorian with some fun stickers' bonus!

The Mandalorian Junior Novel (5 out of 5 stars)

Written by Joe Schreiber for readers from ages 9 to 12, The Mandalorian junior novel covers the highlights of the entire first season of the series. While the book is designed for young readers, it would be perfect for adults looking for new content to fill The Mandalorian lull until the third season.

The junior novel sticks closely to each episode's plot, but it gives a little extra insight into the characters as it progresses. In a series where there are so few strong female characters presented, I appreciated that this young reader book didn’t gloss over the involvement of characters like Omera and Fennec. I appreciated that it added a little bit more to their episodes from the first season.

This book makes for a great addition to your bookshelf if you’re a fan of The Mandalorian or someone looking to find a new book for a young reader in your life. It’s easy to read, well-written, and a great dive into the series's first season.

These books are geared towards different age groups, but they do a great job of presenting The Mandalorian in an accessible fashion for young readers. I would love to see more Mandalorian-themed art illustrated by Tomatofarm; they have a very distinct style, and the colors really pop out. The holidays may be over, but it’s not too late to pick up these books for the young readers in your life.

The Mandalorian: Allies & Enemies and The Mandalorian: A Clan of Two went on sale on December 1st. You can purchase The Mandalorian Junior Novel on January 5th, along with all of the new High Republic books!