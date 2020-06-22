The Mandalorian Season 2: What We Know About the Cast, Directors, and Air Date

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian has come to the end, wrapping up its in-depth look at the first season of the Disney+ series.

Now it’s time to start looking towards the future and what fans can expect from the second season.

During an ATX Television Festival virtual panel, Executive Producer Jon Favreau confirmed that the production for The Mandalorian had not been affected by COVID-19, explaining that “Thanks to how technology-forward Lucasfilm and ILM are, we have been able to do all of our visual effects and editing and post-production remotely through systems that had been set up by those companies for us.”

A sentiment echoed by Disney's CEO Bob Chapek during a shareholder conference call, reaffirming that the series is still on schedule to premiere in October 2020.

With Star Wars Celebration 2020 canceled due to COVID-19, fans have been left to wonder when news about season two of the series will start to come out. The season finale provided fans with quite the cliffhanger as Moff Gideon emerged from his TIE Fighter, wielding the Darksaber.

So, what exactly do we know about season two of The Mandalorian?

During May the Fourth celebrations, directors Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez confirmed that they would be directing episodes in the second season of The Mandalorian. Reed is best known for his directing of the Ant-Man films for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rodriguez is best known for his writing and directing of Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn, and the Spy Kid film franchise.

Season one director's Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Rick Famuyiwa will be returning in the second season, alongside showrunner Jon Favreau and Carl Weathers who portrays Greef Karga.

We have already covered the swirling rumors surrounding the cast of the upcoming season of The Mandalorian, but let’s recap what we know. In case you’re worried — yes, The Child will be returning in October. I know that’s what you were reading this article for.

Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, and Carl Weathers will all be returning to The Mandalorian. Given how the episode eight ended, it should come as no surprise that Giancarlo Esposito will also be returning as Moff Gideon.

Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian/Din Djarin

Gina Carano as Cara Dune

Carl Weathers as Greef Karga

Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon

It seems like every week fans are met with new casting rumors for The Mandalorian.

While some rumors seem legitimate, none of them have been confirmed by Disney or Lucasfilm. The most popular rumors include Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Katee Sackhoff appearing as a live-action version of her Clone Wars character Bo-Katan, and Temuera Morrison’s return to Star Wars as Boba Fett.

Other rumors include purported bounty hunters roles for Michael Biehn and Timothy Olyphant, and a rumor of a cameo from WWE’s Sasha Banks. It looks like season two cast list might be a full house.

Michael Biehn ( confirmed )

Timothy Olyphant ( rumored )

Temuera Morrison ( rumored )

Katee Sackhoff ( rumored )

Rosario Dawson ( rumored )

At this time we only know that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have written for the upcoming season of the series. Favreau penned six episodes last season and Filoni wrote and directed “Chapter 5: The Gunslinger”.

While we have no idea what the new season’s storyline is, we can assume that we will learn more about the Child’s origin. After all, in the season finale the Armorer says, “Until it is of age or reunited with its own kind, you are as its father. This is the way.”

It seems like a definite allusion to finding out more about everyone’s favorite green fifty-year-old. Check out our interview with The Armorer herself, Emily Swallow, where she teases whether or not we'll get to see her character again.

Some rumors have also suggested that we'll see more of Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, which might be confusing if you didn't know that most of the physical performance is a combination of work from his body double Brendan Wayne and stunt double Lateef Crowder.

Which might suggest we'll see beneath the Mandalorian helmet more often.

The third season of The Mandalorian is already in the works. You can catch Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian and The Mandalorian on Disney+.