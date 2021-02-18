The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is headed to Nintendo Switch on July 16, 2021. Nintendo took a deep dive during today's Nintendo Direct presentation, showing the game in action. This remastered version of the original Wii release will feature enhanced visuals and an updated control scheme for use with the Switch.

Preorders for the HD re-release of Skyward Sword are live now. It will cost $59.99 — and some fans aren’t pleased with the price point.

The Wii version of Skyward Sword was only playable with motion controls, and that scheme will still be available on Switch, for use with the Joy-Con. Though, you're also able to swing your sword with the right analog stick for more precision. You can check out the game's reveal during today's Nintendo Direct presentation!

Take to the skies and discover the origins of Hyrule In The Legend of #Zelda: #SkywardSword HD, reborn on #NintendoSwitch! Draw your sword with Joy-Con controllers or the newly added button-only controls. #NintendoDirect Available 7/16. Pre-order today! https://t.co/vUUKUJElo3 pic.twitter.com/WyzqLvtC35 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 17, 2021

Skyward Sword originally came to the Wii in 2011, and while it did receive positive reviews, it's generally viewed as the least favorite of the 3D Zelda games. Many criticized it for its use of motion controls back in 2011, so fans are pleased that you'll be able to play with a more traditional control scheme with the HD re-release.

In addition to the reveal of Skyward Sword HD, we also got a look at the new Zelda-themed Joy-Con set, which will launch alongside the game on July 16th. These blue and purple Joy-Con are modeled after game's sword and shield and feature a Triforce logo, with other Zelda iconography. A price for the new Joy-Con set was not revealed, but it will likely cost $79.99.

Joy-Con controllers with a special design themed after The Legend of #Zelda: #SkywardSword HD will also launch alongside the game on 7/16! The right Joy-Con has a Master Sword theme, while the left features a Hylian Shield motif. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/vvuobumO5w — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 17, 2021

Ahead of the Nintendo Direct, fans were speculating that Nintendo would celebrate the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda with a collection of some sort — much like Super Mario 3D All-Stars from 2020. Many were hoping for a collection that featured Windwaker, Twilight Princess, and possibly Majora's Mask and Ocarina of Time, though none of these games were to be found during the presentation.

The year is still young, though, meaning we shouldn't rule out hope for more Zelda games later on in the year. The nice thing is that players will get to experience Skyward Sword on the Nintendo Switch this summer — a game that is often times overlooked and underrated.

Source: Nintendo