Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey have been cast as Joel and Ellie, respectively, in the upcoming HBO TV adaptation of The Last of Us. The show will be based on the hit video game series of the same name and will be written and produced by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, alongside the game's creative director, Neil Druckmann.

The Last of Us show is one of the first projects by PlayStation Productions, the Sony branch focused on video game film adaptations, which is also working on the upcoming Uncharted film, as well as Twisted Metal and Sly Cooper shows.

Aaaaand there’s the other half. Stoked to have Pedro aboard our show! https://t.co/Etsjvfb2Wi — Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) February 11, 2021

Actor Pedro Pascal is best known for his work on The Mandalorian, a show that takes place in the Star Wars universe — focusing on a bounty hunter tasked with protecting a mysterious alien child. Pascal is also known for playing Oberyn Martell in the HBO series Game of Thrones. Interestingly, Pascal's upcoming co-star in The Last of Us, Bella Ramsey, also starred in Game of Thrones as Lyanna Mormont, though the two actors never shared screen time with one another.

The Last of Us TV show was first announced in March 2020 and officially greenlit in November of the same year.

In the game, the two characters come across one another in a post-apocalyptic world, where a deadly virus runs rampant, turning people into zombies. Joel serves as a father figure to Ellie and the two bond and survive as they journey to safety across the United States. Following its release in 2013, it became one of the most beloved games of all time, taking home many Game of the Year awards from various outlets.

In 2020, The Last of Us Part II launched, taking place five years after the events of the first game. It tells a much darker story and was met with criticism from fans, though it still managed to garner critical acclaim and Game of the Year awards. It made our list of the best games of 2020.

It's not totally clear where in the timeline the TV show will take place, or if it will be a faithful retelling of the events from the first game — though we'll likely find out more soon.

Source: Deadline