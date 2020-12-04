The Game Awards 2020 — an annual event recognizing outstanding work in the industry as well as a showcase for upcoming projects — will be broadcast live next week.

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson, and sports personality Stephen A. Smith will all present awards during the livestream, while Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder is doing a musical performance. (The Last of Us Part 2 prominently features the Pearl Jam track “Future Days.”)

BioWare’s also showing a preview of the next Dragon Age game.

Where to Watch the Game Awards 2020

Tune into the show Thursday, December 10, at 6 p.m. Eastern to catch a half hour of pre-show content before the awards ceremony kicks off around 6:30.

Hosted by Game Awards founder Geoff Keighley, the event will be shown across a number of streaming platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter, Steam, and TikTok Live.

You can even watch the ceremony right here using the embedded video player above. It’s scheduled to go live at 6 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, December 10.

Game Awards 2020 Nominees

The nominees for the 2020 Game of the Year award are Doom Eternal, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, Hades, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and The Last of Us Part 2.

Up for Best Performance are Ashley Johnson and Laura Bailey from Last of Us Part 2, Daisuke Tsuji from Ghost of Tsushima, Logan Cunningham from Hades, and Nadji Jeter from Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Check out the rest of the nominees at the official Game Awards website.

