The First Chapter of ‘Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red’ is Available Now

Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red, the newest Digital First series will release new chapters each Friday. The anthology series will span 14 chapters and contains standalone stories told in the same vein as the classic Batman: Black & White. The first chapter is now available for purchase on all participating digital platforms including readdc.com, Comixology, Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and more.

Each chapter of Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red will be told in traditional black and white, with the color red utilized in unique ways throughout each of the individual stories.

The debut chapter of the Digital First series is “Harleen: Red” written by writer/artist Stjepan Šejić, with lettering by Gabriela Downie. Set in the world of Šejić’s New York Times bestselling graphic novel Harleen, this story hints at a “red” that will have meaning only to Harley Quinn!

“Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red is a great addition to our Digital First lineup,” said Hank Kanalz, SVP of Publishing Strategy & Support Services. “Each story stands on its own, and this series gives our talent teams the freedom and flexibility to tell innovative stories that could be part of or separate from regular continuity. Everyone has a unique vision for Ms. Quinn—it'll be fun to see what their creativity delivers.”

Future chapters will feature a fan-favorite lineup of talent, including Harley Quinn co-creator Paul Dini; the team of Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, and Chad Hardin; Saladin Ahmed and Javier Rodriguez; Tim Seeley and Juan Ferreyra; Erica Henderson, Daniel Kibblesmith, and more to come throughout the run. And Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red is also the DC writing debut for several acclaimed illustrators! Artists Mirka Andolfo (DC Comics: Bombshells), Dani (The Low, Low Woods), Joe Quinones (Dial H for Hero), and Riley Rossmo (Martian Manhunter) are all developing chapters written in their own voice, paired with art in their distinct styles.

“This is such a cool series with killer art,” said Mark Doyle, DC Executive Editor. “Senior Editor Chris Conroy had the idea to riff on the classic Batman: Black & White series but to do it with Harley in that irreverent, fun way that only Harley can do—and DC Digital First seemed like the perfect format to tell these stories.”

Mirka Andolfo’s story will publish July 3, Ahmed and Rodriguez’ collaboration will publish on July 10, and Seeley and Ferreyra’s chapter will publish on July 17 to round out the first month of the series.

