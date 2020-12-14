PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) is one of the most popular games out there, but did you know it's getting a horror-themed follow up…kind of?

One of the beloved Dead Space series creators, Glen Schofield, recently formed a new studio called Striking Distance. The company's first game, The Callisto Protocol, will take place in the PUBG universe, 300 years later, and it aims to be one of the scariest things you've ever played.

The Callisto Protocol was first revealed during The Game Awards 2020, and you can check out its first trailer below.

What you might not have known is that Striking Distance falls under PUBG Corp's umbrella and that The Callisto Protocol takes place in the same universe as the popular battle-royale shooter. This wasn't explicitly explained during The Callisto Protocol's reveal but was later mentioned by Schofield himself.

In speaking with IGN, Schofield said, “the funny thing is, I came in with this story when I went and met with the PUBG people for the first time and started talking about [The Callisto Protocol] and building a studio.” He added, “I presented this game to them, and so what we did was we made it fit within the PUBG storyline.”

Schofield also explained that he wants The Callisto Protocol to be the scariest game ever. “All I can say is… that my goal and the goal of the team is to make the scariest game on next-gen platforms,” he said. “So if that’s what you want to play, that’s what we’re bringing.”

Despite being set in the same universe as PUBG, The Callisto Protocol will not play anything like it. Instead, it will be a third-person survival horror game, much in the vein of Dead Space — a series that has since gone long-dormant, much to the disappointment of fans.

The last entry in the Dead Space series was the third installment, aptly titled Dead Space 3, released in 2013. Then, in 2017, publisher EA closed down the development team responsible for working on the series, Visceral Games.

Since then, there haven't been any signs of the franchise returning, so that The Callisto Protocol will be the next best thing.

In fact, one can argue that The Callisto Protocol might be better since it has the creative minds behind the original Dead Space series working towards making a great survival horror game.

While Dead Space 3 was good, many critics and fans felt that it strayed too far from what made the original great. Without EA calling the shots, Striking Distance is free to make a Dead Space-esque game that will hopefully scare your socks off. It's due out for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC sometime in 2022.