‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Sets Premiere Date with New Poster

Disney has released the premiere date for The Book of Boba Fett, the highly anticipated spin-off of The Mandalorian, which stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. The new series will premiere on Wednesday, December 29, exclusively on Disney+.

The Book of Boba Fett is a thrilling Star Wars adventure, which finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Galaxy’s underworld as they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The series is executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serving as co-executive producers, and John Bartnicki producing with John Hampian as co-producer.

Check out The Book of Boba Fett poster below: