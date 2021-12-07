The 10 Best Spider-Man Comic Villains and Advisories

Spider-Man has long had one of the greatest, most unique lineup of villains in the entire comic book medium.

Like all the best villains, Spider-Man's many adversaries possess their own distinct personalities, superhuman abilities, and “gimmicks” that helped propel the famous wall-crawler into becoming the beloved and popular superhero that we know today. Moreover, each villain also possesses a somewhat tragic backstory, making them all—despite their over-the-top gimmicks—distinctly human rather than one-dimensional comic book stock characters.

With Spider-Man's next movie, No Way Home, set to see the return of some of Spider-Man’s most famous cinematic villains (Alfred Molina's Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx's Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, etc.), we thought we'd take a look at some of Spidey's numerous classic enemies in preparation for the new film.

1. Green Goblin

One of the most famous villains in comic fandom, the Green Goblin is also one of Spider-Man's earliest villains (having appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #14, a mere two years after Spider-Man began publication). He is now frequently cited as the web-slinger's archenemy (along with Doctor Octopus and Venom).

Even without Norman Osborn's backstory and personal relationship with Peter Parker—who is, of course, best friends with his son, Harry—the concept behind the Green Goblin works ridiculously well.

A Halloween-inspired criminal that uses a costume and various weapons reminiscent of the holiday (including his famous Pumpkin Bombs and bat-shaped bladed boomerangs), the Green Goblin's distinct appearance and unhinged personality instantly stood out on the page, making him a highly memorable antagonist that Spider-Man initially faced.

The later revelation that the Green Goblin is actually Norman Osborn set the villain apart and gave him more dimension. A wealthy, amoral industrialist by trade, Osborn undergoes a physical and mental transformation when exposed to an experimental drug that gives him enhanced physical abilities but drives him insane.

Few villains have managed to get into Spider-Man's head quite as successfully as Osborn, including the now-notorious comic issue that saw him kill Parker's girlfriend, Gwen Stacy, right in front of him.

For that heinous deed alone, the Green Goblin more than deserves an honorable spot on this list as one of Spider-Man's deadliest enemies and one dedicated to besting Spider-Man physically and mentally—frequently attacking Spider-Man's friends and loved ones to achieve his goal.

Numerous incarnations and off-shoots of the character would follow the Green Goblin—including Norman's son, Harry, or his spiritual successor, the Hobgoblin. Still, it's the original version of the character, Norman Osborn, that continues to rank among Spider-Man's most popular villains and of his most unstable as well.

Image Credit: Marvel.

2. Doctor Octopus

Another classic Spider-Man villain, Doctor Octopus, is along the lines of the more stereotypical mad scientist-type characters that Spider-Man has routinely faced over the years.

One of Spider-Man's earliest villains (making his debut in 1963’s The Amazing Spider-Man #3), Dr. Otto Octavius was a once brilliant scientist who—after a failed experiment—finds himself with four genetically attached cybernetic arms and altered brain chemistry that has driven him insane. This led him to adopt a criminal lifestyle under the moniker of Doctor Octopus.

Though certainly in possession of an unstable, erratic mind and a dangerous physical threat with his mechanical appendages, Doc Ock prides himself on his extraordinary intellect above all else. He prefers to best Spider-Man mentally and forms intricate, well-thought-out plots to do so.

The man behind the formation of the Sinister Six—the most famous collection of supervillains in all of comic fandom—like many of Spider-Man's most notorious villains, Doc Ock has managed to transcend from the otherwise mad scientist stock character he was created as into an almost Professor Moriarty-esque figure in Spider-Man’s rogues' gallery.

A huge cult favorite among Spider-Man fans, he’s now considered among Spider-Man's “big three” villains (along with the Green Goblin and Venom) and one of the most famous antagonists in all of the comic book medium.

Image Credit: Marvel.

3. Venom

Evil versions of superheroes are a dime a dozen in comic book fandom. For every Superman, there's a Bizarro; for every Flash, there's a Reverse Flash. It's a tradition in the comic book world that essentially sees a hero battling a twisted mirror image of themselves. Like every big-name superhero before him, the character of Spider-Man was no exception.

Unlike the Bizarros and Reverse Flashes of the world, Spider-Man’s polar opposite, Venom, would become perhaps the web-slinger's most ruthless and well-known villain, ranking as high a threat as Green Goblin or Doc Ock. Originally a parasitic life form known as the Symbiote, Spider-Man first encounters the organism that would become Venom on an alien planet in Marvel's Secret Wars storyline.

The Symbiote bonded to Spider-Man, covering his blue-and-red suit with a new and improved black version of the costume, granting him enhanced abilities and hyper-focusing his pre-existing powers. Unaware that it had a consciousness of its own, Spider-Man slowly became increasingly violent and erratic due to the Symbiote's bonding to him, resulting in Spidey detaching himself from the Symbiote for good.

Finding a new host in disgraced ex-reporter Eddie Brock, the Symbiote immediately began feeding off the more negative aspects of Brock's personality, including his envious nature and hatred towards his professional rival, Peter Parker, and Spider-Man (who he perceives as responsible for ruining his career).

While initially falling into the framework of a polar opposite-type character to Spider-Man, Venom has achieved widespread success as one of Spider-Man's most endearing villains.

In later years, he's adopted a more anti-heroic stance as well, violently punishing criminals that he believes deserve it and routinely combating his far darker Symbiotic counterpart, Carnage. Despite this more modern hero status, the original version of the character remains one of the most popular and dangerous villains Spider-Man has ever faced.

Image Credit: Marvel.

4. Carnage

Easily the darkest villain to appear on this list, Carnage is also likely the most intense and downright terrifying antagonist Spider-Man has ever had to battle. As with Venom, Carnage is the same species of parasitic alien life forms known as the Symbiotes, who bond with their hosts and bring out the more aggressive aspects of their personalities.

Unlike Venom, Carnage has a stronger biology, giving whoever it happens to form a symbiotic relationship with improved superhuman abilities. It is also known to inhabit individuals far more sinister than Venom's Eddie Brock—namely, the psychopathic serial killer, Cletus Kasady. The most twisted of Spider-Man's many villains, Kasady possesses almost no trace of humanity even before the Symbiote bonds with him.

A deranged murderer, Kasady encounters the Carnage symbiote after sharing a cell with Brock (the Carnage Symbiote is the direct offspring of Venom). Using his newfound superhuman abilities gifted to him through Carnage, Kasady breaks out of prison, putting him at odds both with Spider-Man and Venom throughout his subsequent comic book appearances.

You know a villain is truly remarkable when it has Spider-Man teaming up with someone as unstable as Venom—an unlikely partnership that started Venom towards his more anti-heroic status rather than the traditional Spider-Man villain he began as.

Venom may be more universally popular and well-known of the two Spider-Man Symbiote characters, but that doesn't mean that Carnage is any less powerful or intimidating than his original counterpart. His personality is a perfect match for the already chaotic and overly destructive Carnage Symbiote.

Given his serial killer background, Kasady is a far more sadistic and somewhat more realistic character rooted in reality than the other mad scientist-type villains Spider-Man routinely battles and proves himself to be arguably one of the most frightening villains in modern comics to boot.

Image Credit: Marvel.

5. Kingpin

Perhaps best known as the archenemy to Daredevil, Kingpin is a villain who has battled various Marvel heroes over the years, like some of Spider-Man's other adversaries.

Originally appearing in a 1967 issue of The Amazing Spider-Man, Wilson Fisk is among the world's most feared and dangerous criminal masterminds. A figure literally larger than life among Spider-Man's antagonists with his huge, hulking frame, Fisk rose through the ruthless ranks of New York's criminal underworld as a young man, establishing himself as the most ruthless gangster in the city.

Despite being frequently mistaken as obese for his huge size, he's also a dangerous hand-to-hand combatant, more than capable of besting Spider-Man or Daredevil, in addition to his powerful intellect and street-savvy knowledge and background.

Like certain other characters of Spider-Man's rogues’ gallery, Kingpin is somewhat more based in reality than the cybernetically armed Doc Ock or the big-game hunter, Kraven. Sure, he may be unreasonably strong and unrealistically large. But gangsters do, after all, exist in the real world and are virtually synonymous with New York City. This makes Kingpin a breath of fresh air from his more over-the-top villainous counterparts.

Like his misleading physical appearance, though, Fisk has much more than meets the eye.

A complex figure who had a rough upbringing and was forced to take on a tougher personality to survive New York's slum neighborhoods, Fisk has tried to leave his criminal life behind on more than a few occasions at the behest of his wife, Vanessa, only to be drawn back in when he’s unable to adjust to an unexciting life of complacency,

A wonderfully unique villain that's managed to surpass the generic mold of a New York crime boss, Kingpin has since gone on to achieve notoriety as one of Spider-Man's most dangerous villains, proving you don't need pumpkin bombs or an alien symbiote to make a worthwhile villain still.

Image Credit: Marvel.

6. Kraven the Hunter

On the surface, Kraven seems like the stereotypical “big-game hunter”—a throwaway B-supervillain the hero battles and easily beats in a forgettably dated comic issue. However, the stories Kraven has appeared in since his 1964 debut (such as the critically acclaimed “Kraven's Last Hunt”) helped further flesh out the character, giving him a remarkable amount of depth and complexity that helped turn him from a gimmicky minor supervillain into perhaps Spider-Man's most underrated foe.

A Russian aristocrat whose family fled to the US after the February Revolution, Sergei Kravinoff would grow up to become the world's greatest hunter—a man who wants to hunt the most challenging living creatures to prove his superiority.

After consuming a medicinal cocktail of mysterious herbs that sharpened his senses, he gained increased speed, agility, and strength, going on to hunt Spider-Man, whom he believes the most formidable quarry he's ever encountered.

The genius of Kraven is his long-lasting obsession not only to kill Spider-Man but to prove himself better than Spider-Man in every way, a longtime goal of his that would eventually culminate in his definitive storyline, “Kraven's Last Hunt,” and that—much to his chagrin—he would learn didn’t measure up to the achievement he had always imagined itself being.

That added detail to Kraven's character gives him enough nuance to move behind his fairly cliche role as the “big-game hunter” adversary, making him a more complex villain in Spider-Man's rogues’ gallery.

Image Credit: Marvel.

7. The Lizard

At first glance, Dr. Curt Connors seems a similar mad scientist-type villain as Doc Ock: a once brilliant man whose experimentations lead him into becoming a literal monster. Unlike Doc Ock, however, Curt Connors' intentions come from a genuine desire to help humanity, and he remains a truly good person before and after his accident.

Likely the most tragic villain in all of Spider-Man's rogues' gallery, Dr. Connors was a talented geneticist trying to find a way to duplicate reptiles' abilities to regenerate their limbs on human beings, leading him to become the large, reptilian Lizard.

Unlike other physically and mentally transformed characters on this list, like Doc Ock or the Green Goblin, Connors' change is more akin to a Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde metamorphosis, with his villainous alter ego retaining all of Connors' intelligence, using it to try and replace all of humanity with reptilian creatures like himself.

An early supporting character in Spider-Man's comics, Connors was a mentor figure to Peter Parker, adding further complexity to his relationship with Spider-Man after his genesis into the Lizard.

An incredibly sympathetic villain (far more so than any other Spider-Man foe on this list), you can’t help but feel for Connors, a man driven into becoming a cold, beast-like creature not because he sought fame or wealth, but because he’s legitimately a good person who wanted to change the world.

Image Credit: Marvel.

8. Rhino

Having a super-strong, unintelligent villain is as traditional a comic book trope as having a polar opposite-type character (as is the case with Venom). And ultimately, one doesn't have to look very far or very hard to see such a character present in Spider-Man through the oafish, seemingly unstoppable juggernaut, Rhino.

A Russian mafia enforcer in his youth, Aleksei Sytsevich volunteered to undergo an experimental procedure to increase his strength and give him artificial, indestructible skin. Destroying the scientists' laboratory he was essentially “created” in, Sytsevich would escape to New York, using his new abilities to become the criminal Rhino, complete with a specially-designed suit inspired by his eponymous namesake.

A strong argument could be made that Rhino doesn't really deserve a spot on this list, not ranking as highly among Spider-Man's greatest or most dangerous foes (he's all brawn and no brains). And while it's true that Rhino is certainly not as mentally formidable an opponent to Spider-Man as methodical geniuses like Doc Ock, he remains unique among Spider-Man's villains because of that reason.

Though characters like the Green Goblin or Mysterio are physical and mental threats to Spider-Man, Rhino remains Spider-Man's most dangerous physical opponent—more animal than man, who wants nothing but sheer destruction.

Unlike the other villains on this list who managed to grow beyond their initial “gimmicky” appearances, Rhino has more or less remained an unchanged one-dimensional villain in Spider-Man’s history.

He may not be iconic as other brawny villains like the X-Men's Juggernaut or possess the same intellect as Batman's Bane. Still, his unchanging role as a hulking mercenary has made him an easily distinguishable Spider-Man's enemy over the years and a character who appears more or less unchanged in his presentation since his debut in 1966.

Image Credit: Marvel.

9. Electro

Like Rhino, Electro is a somewhat polarizing villain to include on this list due to his relatively cartoonish appearance and nature (I mean, just look at the guy's costume). However over-the-top he may seem, though, there's no denying that Electro remains one of Spider-Man's most easily recognizable villains and remains an important character due to his appearance in Spider-Man’s comics fairly early in on in the hero’s comics (he debuted in 1964’s The Amazing Spider-Man #9).

Originally an electrical engineer, Maxwell Dillon's life forever changed when he was struck by lightning as he was repairing a power line, miraculously gaining electrical powers. Struggling financially before his accident, Dillon sets out to use his newfound powers to obtain wealth, becoming the villainous Electro.

Electro is perhaps Spider-Man's most literally unstable foe, as dangerous and erratic as the electricity coursing through his body in terms of his superhuman abilities. He nearly killed Spider-Man upon their first meeting from a single touch alone.

Initially a gimmick-heavy type villain in Spider-Man's fandom (he doesn't really have as tragic or memorable a backstory as Venom or the Lizard), Electro hasn't been as extensively developed over the years as his comic book contemporaries, frequently appearing more or less the same in personality, complexity, and appearance since his debut in 1964.

However unchanging his role as a more one-dimensional Spider-Man villain is, though, he continues to remain an essential character in Spider-Man's rogues' gallery, thanks to his crazed personality and his status as a founding member of the Sinister Six.

Image Credit: Marvel.

10. Mysterio

The world loves a showman, and that's certainly no exception for the character of Mysterio. A talented actor hoping to make a name for himself, Quentin Beck is a special effects enthusiast and stuntman who begins to fear that he will never become the Hollywood actor he's always wanted to be.

Seeking fame elsewhere, he becomes the supervillain, Mysterio, using his special effects knowledge to become an illusionist and frequent adversary to New York's famous webhead.

Though he lacks any superhuman abilities like his various counterparts, Mysterio remains a huge psychological threat to Spider-Man, routinely using his illusions to create numerous emotionally-draining hallucinations to get inside Spider-Man's head. In some of his most memorable appearances, he's managed to trick Spider-Man into believing he's killed a man or that his Aunt May has died.

Unlike other Spider-Man baddies like Kraven who want to kill Spider-Man, or even villains like Doc Ock who want to beat him mentally, Mysterio's primary goal is literally to drive him insane—an achievement he has come remarkably close to accomplishing several times, but never manages to pull off successfully.

Mysterio is a showman who uses a mixture of “magic” and chemistry to make himself a literal sorcerer. He has proven himself to be perhaps Spider-Man's most psychologically challenging opponent.

Image Credit: Marvel.

Final Thoughts

Spider-Man has faced an extensive list of antagonists over the years, all of whom tend to rank favorably as some of the most popular villains in comic book fandom.

When asked, some people might be able to name one or two archenemies to Superman or Wonder Woman. Still, nearly everyone can recall any one of Spidey's most infamous villains, such as the Green Goblin, Venom, or Doc Ock.

In terms of honorable mentions, we also loved and came very close to including memorable webhead foes like the Sandman, Black Cat, Chameleon, the Hobgoblin, Scorpion, and the Vulture.

Featured Image Credit: Marvel.