The Best PS4 DLC Games You Don’t Want to Miss Out On

Elder Scrolls: Skyrim
Skyrim has three DLC which were warmly welcomed by hungry fans. They are Dawnguard, Dragonborn, and Hearthfire. Dawnguard basically is taking part if a war between werewolves and vampires, Hearthfire lets you build a house and adopt children, and Dragonborn unlocks a new boss who was the first Dragonborn but got corrupted.
All three are very entertaining and add many more hours of gameplay. You get a bit of everything from more characters to more equipment to more maps. If you love Skyrim, then it is a no-brainer to buy these three DLCs.
Skyrim had a ton of DLCs but a few stood above the pack. The best was the Dragonborn, which expanded the story and brought an interesting new area to explore. After the story concluded, the Last Dragonborn set his sails and traveled (well, he just used a portal) to the island of Solstheim, where he met the first Dragonborn, a dragon priest who first tasted dragon blood.
The island is pretty big and contains almost 100 locations, creating a rich world filled with things to do. There are more than 30 new quests and while main ones are few and far between (just seven) side quests are what made Dragonborn so incredibly good.
Players can craft new legendary armor sets which actually are usable and pretty powerful and the DLC pack also brought new dragon shouts. And yes, you can ride dragons, which is still the coolest thing ever and the ultimate add-on for Skyrim.
Oblivion
Old but gold, Knights of the Nine is probably the first example of a story DLC worthy of our attention and time. Released way back in 2006, it was the first piece of any DLC that was really good.
Telling a tale of the holy order of knights, long forgotten by men, led players across the map into new and interesting dungeons, rewarding their efforts with a pretty awesome gear set.
Almost a dozen quests, each excellently designed and with proper environmental puzzles (something that really lacked in Oblivion compared to its predecessor, which was filled with cool puzzles), Knights of the Nine gave us a glimpse of Morrowind, which to this day has the best quests in any The Elder Scrolls game. Knights of the Nine is awesome and you should definitely play it in case you decide to revisit Oblivion.
The Last of Us
Some DLC takes a step backward instead of forwards. For example, The Last of Us had its DLC called Left Behind where it explored Ellie's backstory before the events of the base game. While it won't add as many hours as Skyrim‘s content, it is very well designed and emotional. It helps understand more about Ellie and the tragedy she has gone through before meeting Joel.
Left Behind was released after the main game and it serves as a piece of the story that shows one of the defining moments of Ellie's life. While this story DLC doesn't have the same effect when played after you beat the game for those who were lucky to play the game after Left Behind was released (myself included) this DLC really impacted the game and was an excellent addition to the story.
The DLC takes place before Ellie met Joel and is presented as a memory, with parts if it taking place during Ellie and Joel's survival in the huge mall when Joel got stabbed and was feverish, fighting for his life. Ellie then remembers an afternoon of delight she had with her best friend, Riley.
There goes the story of the simple joy of being a kid, even if the kid is living in the post-apocalyptic world filled with horrors; the story of growing up, and having your first crush. But also, the story about a personal loss and how it impacts a child's psyche.
In the present-day Ellie has to fight off scoundrels and the Infected and this part is the complete opposite to the memory of times past and the perfect afternoon she spent with Riley.
The gameplay with Ellie is massively different than with Joel, perfectly showing just how hard it is to survive when you're just a kid with your wits and not much ammo. An amazing story DLC that should've been in The Last of Us from the start.
This is the kind of DLC that can stand on its own rather than just be a part of a whole. It makes for a good short story.
Mass Effect 2 and 3
Mass Effect 2 and 3 had numerous DLC which fans loved. Mass Effect 2 had Lair of the Shadow Broker, Overlord, Kasumi – Stolen Memory, Zaeed – The Price of Revenge, Normandy Crash Site, Firewalker, Genesis, and Arrival.
The third game had Citadel, Omega, Leviathan, From Ashes, and Extended Cut. So they had a lot of DLC, and a lot of it is worth the price if you love the series. In fact, some feel like they should be in the base game because they seem so integral to the story.
Both Mass Effect 2 and 3 had some cracking DLC—the sneaky spy sequences of Kasumi's Stolen Memory and the rip-roaring Citadel are my two personal favorites. But they've been very difficult (and expensive) to get hold off, requiring you to mess around with clunky Bioware points rather than purchasing them outright. Things just got a bit easier, because DLC bundles for both games have just popped up on Origin.
Both packs contain all the major single and multi-player expansions, plus extra weapons, armor, digital art books, comics, and soundtracks. The Mass Effect 3 bundle also comes with the extended cut of the game's controversial ending, in case you didn't get to play through it the first time around.
Dragon Age Series
The Dragon Age series, like Mass Effect, has its share of content that is so good that fans feel like it should have been in the base game. Most notably of these is Dragon Age Inquisition's final DLC, Trespasser, and Dragon Age 2's Legacy DLC. Other DLC from the series include Decent, The Black Emporium, Jaws of Hakkon, The Exiled Prince, Mark of the Assassin, Awakening, Warden's Keep, The Stone Prisoner, and Return to Ostagar.
You get a lot of everything with these DLCs from more characters to more locations, quests, and loot.
This is a winner. I have to warn you though, only go through this if you plan on being donezo with Dragon Age Inquisition for good. At the very least save a new file and don’t overwrite it if you ever want to use your characters for adventuring again.
First off, this DLC happens two years after the game ended. So you get to hang out and catch up with your favorite characters again. If you play Dragon Age for the story, you need this DLC in your life. You might even get to take your romance to the next level.
This is more of a campaign with little map discovery and mostly story-based linear fighting. You might even get some new combat options. AKA the anchor does cool stuff.
I feel like this story is a great start to what will surely be the next Dragon Age game, right?
The Wither 3
The most loved DLC for The Witcher 3 is Blood and Wine. It was the second and final expansion for the game which wrapped up the story, sort of like Dragon Age Inquisition's Trespasser DLC. The other DLC is Hearts of Stone, but if you have to pick between the two, Blood and Wine is the DLC to go for. Together the expansions add over 30 hours of gameplay, so the money is well spent.
The two DLCs, Hearts of Stone and Blood of Wine, are both immersive and add new story components in addition to romance. It's hard to decide which one is superior. Here are a few reasons we have to love each one.
If you're looking to extend your time in the world of The Witcher, then you're going to prefer playing Blood and Wine. It has an additional 30-40 hours of gameplay, it allows you to explore a brand new region in Touissant, and it features almost 100 brand new quests including all the question marks, main quests, and additional side quests.
Heart of Stones is an excellent DLC too, but it will only keep you occupied for about half the time of Blood and Wine which is something to keep in mind if you're trying to choose between the two games.
The storyline of Hearts of Stone is incredible. There are some fans that argue it's even better, or at least on par, with the main story of The Witcher 3. That's high praise for a game that is already declared as one of the best RPGs in history.
While Hearts of Stone may be much shorter than Blood and Wine, it introduces a formidable opponent in bandit captain, Olgierd von Everec, a man who has discovered immortality. The adventure you embark on will lead you to encounter new monsters, a unique romance, and more.
You read that right! In one of the locations you'll travel to in Blood and Wine, you'll encounter the Land of a Thousand Fables. A master illusionist created the realm, but eventually, his spell broke, and the realm took on a dark tone.
If you've ever researched dark fairytales, then you'll love seeing this part of the game that introduces twisted versions of Goldilocks, the Big Bad Wolf, the Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood, Thumbelina, the Wicked Witch, and more. It's an immersive experience, and it's incredible to see the game bring in characters we're all familiar with.
Elder Scrolls: Oblivion
Oblivion's Shivering Isles DLC knocks all of Skyrim's out of the water in terms of interesting location, characters, and story. It may not look as pretty as Skyrim, but fans still consider this expansion to be Elder Scrolls at its best. The Shivering Isles is ruled by the daedric prince of madness, Sheogorath. The people who live there are all different levels of insane, and it is a joy to talk to them. Your mission is to replace Sheogorath, which means a lot of ridiculous shenanigans.
This isn't the first block of expansion content released by Bethesda so far. Bits and pieces of downloadable content were made available fairly regularly after the game's initial release, culminating in The Knights of the Nine compilation, which added a quest line of its own.
The Shivering Isles does much more than just tack on a new quest or dungeon by delivering an entirely new realm to explore. Ruled by Sheogorath, the realm is divided into Dementia and Mania halves, each governed by their own quirky leaders, the drug-addled Duke of Mania and hyper-paranoid Duchess of Dementia. Each half has its own visual characteristics, from the bright mushrooms and polychromatic hills of Mania to the bleak swamps and knotted trees of Dementia.
Though there's a decent amount of territory to explore in the Shivering Isles, the main story provides the most entertainment. Like the guild quests in Oblivion, the tasks Sheogorath hands out are varied, and rarely cause you to grumble over being slapped with a seemingly derivative fetch quest.
There's a solid backstory for each, giving you ample motivation, and often the rewards snatched from an enemy's dead fingers or bestowed by Sheogorath and the various other NPCs in the main narrative are quite good. The plot itself is well told, thanks in part to Sheogorath's inane, self-contradictory outbursts that his mild-mannered servant, Haskill, will regurgitate in more digestible bits.
Borderlands 2
This game has a ton of DLC. In fact, the count of how much is 47 different DLCs through Steam. Of all of them though, the one fans cannot miss is Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep. It is delightful because you play as a character in the characters' Dungeon and Dragon's game. It is incredibly silly and fun with its humor and fantasy cliches. It is also a little emotional, having characters develop so you get an emotional payoff in the end.
Additionally, they have Commander Lilith & the Fight for Sanctuary DLC. First of all, the story is excellent and it depicts events happening after the original game along with the reason why you'll travel between multiple worlds in Borderlands 3. Next, you have a nice collection of new maps that feature unique art styles and aren't just a rehash of the old content.
And finally, the game at the time showed us glimpses of new features that will later be found in Borderlands 3. More specifically we noticed that the game finally offered bosses that are more than simpleton bullet sponges with high damage output.
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
The Fate of Atlantis is made out of three DLC episodes and together they follow the story of the city of the sea and depict trials of the Heir of Memories. Combined, the three episodes account for more than 30 hours of gameplay, longer than most full-fledged games! But the sheer scope of this DLC pack isn't the sole reason for including it our story DLC list.
Each episode takes place on a new map and each map is a small work of art. Elysium and its unreal cliffs with awe-inspiring vistas are a beautiful map exhibiting what AC designers are capable of when given the chance to be creative. Hades domain is a bleak place with little life but it plays so well in the context of the story and is also a breath of fresh air in terms of world design.
And the City of Atlantis is a masterpiece of art that allows players to finally visit the city of the sea, depicted in the classic way as described by Plato.
And there's also lots to do. New quests, new achievements, and new gear (but bear in mind that legendary gear sets are rather disappointing) will give players lots of hours of interesting gameplay. And once you come to the Atlantis the real fun begins, with tons of lore pieces detailing the Isu and their culture. A must-play for all fans of the First Civilization.
Bloodborne
While there are multiple DLCs available for Bloodborne, it is The Old Hunters DLC that is most worth talking about. It lives up to Bloodborne's name in its unique bosses, brutal difficulty, and terrifying locations.
Fans say that out of all the Dark Souls games, this DLC provided their biggest challenge yet. Besides just being more challenging, you also get items and armor that will help you. Many even consider the weapons and armor to be the best in the game.
As you may know Bloodborne is by the same developer as Dark Souls. Specifically, it’s directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki, the mastermind behind the first Dark Souls but who was not involved in the slightly disappointing Dark Souls II.
Bloodborne isn’t a sequel or even a spin-off, but it does share much in terms of the structure, gameplay, morbid atmosphere, and, of course, difficulty. Each element is subtly different though, with the game moving on from a Medieval-themed fantasy world to a vaguely 18th-century setting and a back story inspired by the works of H. P. Lovecraft.
The third-person combat has a similarly small move set to Dark Souls but it is a more fast-paced – rewarding attack rather than defense, by giving you back a proportion of lost health if you quickly injure the enemy that caused you damage.
Bioshock Infinite
The two-episode game expansion for Bioshock Infinite, Burial at Sea, takes players back to Rapture from the first couple Bioshock titles. The characters are seen in a new light, with Booker as a private detective and Elizabeth as a femme fatale character. This did not just hook in players of Bioshock Infinite, but fans of the first games as well. Fans of the first games got to see what Rapture was like before its fall. The expansion also works as a great ending to the series, making it all come full circle.
Bioshock Infinite dealt with complex themes of alternate realities, destiny, the endless entanglement of the past present and future, and all of those found place in Burial at Sea. This is a two-part story DLC that takes us in the alternate universe where both Booker DeWitt and Elizabeth are living their lives in the pre-disaster Rapture, the city under the sea.
The private detective noir story that follows is some of the best storytelling in video games we've ever seen. The story is a complex ordeal that takes the subjects from Bioshock and Bioshock Infinite and uses them to their full extent.
Multiple universes, hidden agendas, superpowers, time travel, and intense emotional scenes that will make you shed more than a couple of tears; all this and more can be found in Burial at Sea, a piece of story DLC with the story that easily trumps the one found in Bioshock Infinite.
Fallout: New Vegas
Our number one game with the best DLC is good old Fallout New Vegas. All four of its expansions are pure gold in terms of characters, gear, plot, and story. These expansions include Dead Money, Lonesome Road, Old World Blues, and Honest Hearts. All four of these DLC are worth your money. They all open new maps and the most memorable characters of the game like Joshua Graham and Ulysses. It is partly thanks to these expansions that many fans still consider New Vegas to be the best game of the Fallout series.
Point Lookout is the last and best story DLC released for Fallout 3. The titular location is a small island off to the coast of the Capital Wasteland that plays as a scenery showing fates of people who were away from major cities when the bombs fell.
The isolated island is the home of peculiar mysteries and some gruesome fates that show all the horrors of mass hysteria and spy stories of centuries past.
The DLC pack doesn't have many side quests (there are just five of them) but each one is amazing and better than 95 percent of side content found in the original Fallout 3.
The map itself is pretty large (about a fifth of the map of the main game) and brilliantly designed. You have the eerie amusement park, strange camps that tell their own gruesome story as well as the swamp that looks like it came out of some B-horror movie. The natives look like taken from The Hills Have Eyes and can really fright you during the first couple of encounters.
There are plenty of new weapons and gear but the island is so interesting to explore that you don't need any extrinsic incentive to look under every single nook and cranny.
The main quest is one of the best quest chains in the whole Fallout universe that tells the tale of family feuds, mind control, and the human pettiness that can ignore even the apocalypse in its quest to settle the scores.
Fallout 4
Far Harbor was everything fans wanted out of Fallout 4 in the first place: It had a great sci-fi story, it built on the backstory of one of the game's most popular characters, and it gave you a lot of choices to make. I had to think long and hard about whether I wanted to pay the price to make peace between the DLC's three factions. Ultimately, I made what I felt was the hard but correct decision. Fallout 4 doesn't have nearly enough of these sorts of moments.
Add in an interesting (and foggy) new area to explore; a host of fantastic sidequests, and a bunch of can't-miss weapons, and Far Harbor is some of the best Bethesda DLC in quite a while.
When you start Automatron, you come across a robot named Ada, who tells you of the rise of The Mechanist – a mysterious robotics expert who may prove to be a threat to the Commonwealth. The quests that follow are fairly combat heavy, but they make up for that with some terrific dialogue and a great ending. Seeing The Mechanist for yourself makes the journey worth it.
The best part of Automatron, though, is that you can build up your own robot arsenal. I turned both Ada and Cogsworth into killbots worthy of Armored Core, each loaded with missiles, miniguns, and gatling lasers. True, creating a true killbot makes most of Fallout 4's combat trivial, but it's worth it just to walk into a room with what amounts to The Terminator at your back.
For those who want to be anti-Minutemen and run the Wasteland as a Raider, Nuka World is pretty neat. The park looks pretty cool, too. The weapons that it brings with it aren't the best (unless you're keen on getting another Alien Blaster). It's a far cry from either Far Harbor or Automatron, but still well worth playing through.
Red Dead Redemption
You have story DLCs that expand upon the original story or add new stand-alone experiences that are a continuation of the world and events found in the main game (like The Knights of the Nine or Point Lookout) and then you have story DLCs that reinvent the story and bring events that will be remembered by players but that don't have any official tie with the main game. Red Dead Redemption's Undead Nightmare is a strong member of the latter group.
The DLC is all about zombies and Wild West filled with zombies works surprisingly well. Of course, the events in this story DLC are tied with the main game (it all begins after John returns to his homestead but before he gets killed by federal agents) but they don't fit into the official canon.
And since writers got loose with the fact that none of the stories is considered an official part of Red Dead Redemption universe, they went wild.
The story is insanely good and follows a plethora of rumors, each one is a classic trope from movies that deal with the zombie apocalypse or ancient curses seen in games like the original Uncharted trilogy and movies like Indiana Jones.
And it all plays amazing. Undead Nightmare is a short but sweet alternate reality storyline that did all the right things and is the best part of Red Dead Redemption.
Destiny
“Destiny” is one of those “love it or hate it” games, but for fans of the title who want more action, there are multiple expansions to the base game that add more areas, weapons, enemies, abilities, vehicles, a level cap increase, and more. This makes the DLC definitely worth it, but if you’re one of the people who found “Destiny” repetitive, you should ironically expect to find more of the same here.
Fans of the game don’t need to be advised on whether or not Shadowkeep, or indeed Destiny 2 as a whole, is worth it, and those on the fence should only swing their legs to this side if they’re ready for a gargantuan adventure full of giddy highs and some incredibly lackluster lows. The lunar surface is no Dreaming City, but it holds enough new surprises to make it worth a return trip.
Dishonored
Last but not least, we will talk a bit about two-piece story DLC for the legendary Dishonored. The expansions are The Knife of Dunwall & The Brigmore Witches.
Both expansions have you play as the infamous Daud, the one who killed the Empress Jessamine Kaldwin and put Korvo onto his journey of revenge.
Daud, who realized he's been tricked into killing the good emperor of Empire of the Isles and who got summoned to the void by the Outsider just seconds after accomplishing the gruesome act.
There, he finds out that he will soon die but not before unraveling mysteries surrounding a single name, the name that will later appear in Dishonored 2.
Both DLCs have an exemplary story and Arcane's signature “choice and consequence” gameplay that can affect the ending of the story and that set the events of Dishonored 2.
The gameplay is way better than in the original, with Daud having cool powers and being fitted from the start to either raise chaos or become an invisible assassin. The story is complex and intertwined with the main campaign story. The ending is one of many and depends upon many variables, in the best fashion of Arcane Games.
