As the seasons begin to change, you are probably going through your closet and finding a lot of clothes that you never got around to wearing this year. Maybe you wore them once or maybe they still have the tags on them. Did you know that there are a bunch of different sites that you can sell those lightly used clothes, handbags, shoes, and accessories on?

Check out Your Money Geek’s handy guide to the best places to sell clothes online and pick out the app that works best for you. Not every app is going to be right for you — some limit the brands you can sale, some require you to do a lot of hands-on shipping and handling, and others are restrictive on the types of items you can sale.

The Best Places to Sell Clothes Online

It’s important to know what your plan is. Are you trying to make money off flipping thrift store finds? Are you trying to break even? Are you just trying to make room for a new wardrobe? Let those questions be your guide as you dive into our list.

Flyp

It should come as no surprise that Flyp is at the top of our list. The app is one of the most hassle-free selling apps on the market. You can easily sell your gently used name-brand and designer clothes, shoes, and handbags through a Pro Seller. Here’s how it works.

Once you download the Flyp App and set up a profile, go through your clothing and take pictures of everything you plan to sell. Post your “Lot” on the app and wait for Flyp’s Pro Sellers to apply to sell your Lot. Once you get a few offers, browse through the Pro Sellers and check out their commission rates and how much they think they can sell your Lot for. Once you’ve made your selection, print off a shipping label and mail your Lot to your Pro Seller.

Your Pro Seller handles all of the listing, selling, and shipping of your items, while you get to sit back and relax. To find out more about how Flyp works, check out our Full Review.

Pros: Hassle-free selling, professional sellers, easy-to-use app.

Cons: Limited to name-brand and designer clothes.

ThredUP

You’re probably familiar with ThredUp, as it is one of the most popular resale sites out there right now. They have a huge range of women’s clothing, men’s clothing, children’s clothing, designer brands, and accessories on their website and your items are bound to get looked at. They offer first-time buyer discounts, free shipping over $79, and other discounts and deals that really catch the attention of potential buyers. As a seller, these are things you’re going to like seeing.

ThredUp is also a hands-off program that allows you to easily sell clothes online. Once you download the app and register, select the clean-out kit that’s right for you. The company sends you a bag with a shipping label for you to send back with all of the clothes you plan to sell. You can also choose to donate your clothes if you’re not looking to make money.

The evaluation process can take a while and sometimes the total you get back seems lower than expected. This isn’t unsurprising considering most of the clothing you would be sending to ThredUp are from past seasons and maybe out of style. The upside is that you won’t have to deal with selling everything yourself; ThredUp takes professional pictures, markets your goods online, and handles everything for you.

Pros: Hands-off approach, professional photography, and a popular app.

Cons: Your payout can take a while to get to you and sometimes it doesn’t seem to be worth the hassle.

Poshmark

You can sell on Poshmark whether you’re selling a $2000 designer handbag or all of those outfits you “accidentally” bought at Target and never wore. Plus the app is constantly expanding to include other goods like beauty and skincare goods, bedding, dinnerware, and so much more. It may not be the new eBay, but eBay has solid competition where Poshmark is concerned.

Once you’ve become a legit seller on Poshmark, who has made multiple sales and received good feedback from your buyers, you can start hosting “Posh Parties” to gain further visibility and more sales. If you’re just looking to clear out your closet, this probably isn’t something you’re going to care about. But if you eventually plan to use the app to flip other items around the house or thrift store finds — you’re going to love it.

If you’re interested in using Poshmark to sell your clothes online, check out our Full Review.

Pros: You have all the control, you can host “Posh Parties”, everyone knows Poshmark.

Cons: It can take a while to make a sale and you have to do everything yourself.

Depop

Depop is based out of the United Kingdom, but some of its most active users are located in the United States and Italy. Depop is definitely the trendier place to sell clothes online. It’s set-up like a shoppable Instagram. It’s sleek, it’s modern, and it’s definitely meant to appeal more towards a younger demographic.

If your closet is filled with unworn Addidas or something you might wear to a rave, then you’re going to find a market on Depop. You’re going to want to take high quality, stylized photos to catch the eye of potential buyers. Just take a look at Velvet Vintage’s Depop shop and tell me it doesn’t look like a highly curated Instagram feed.

Pros: Web and app-based, user-friendly search capabilities, international shipping, and the ability to show off your style.

Cons: You can only post four photos and shipping can be really pricey.

Vinted

If you’re not based in the United States, then Vinted might be the app for you. While the app is available in the U.S., it is largely popular in eleven other countries including the United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, Austria, France, among others.

You can download the app, set-up and customize your profile, and start selling today. You won’t be limited to just selling clothes either, Vinted also allows you to sell unused cosmetics, tech accessories, and other items you might have sitting around your house.

The app also boasts a seller-friendly service fee of only 3-8% of each item that’s purchased. But don’t worry — listing on Vinted is free, so you only have to worry about the fee when your goods are sold.

Pros: Web and app-based service, set your own prices, unlimited listings, and the freedom to communicate with potential buyers.

Cons: Payments are PayPal based and no professional photos are allowed.

Mercari

It seems like everyone has downloaded the Mercari app recently. Whether they’re trying to find the best places to sell clothes online or they’re looking for a hard-to-find collectible, you’d be surprised to find how many people are catching onto the power of Mercari.

The app offers one of the lowest seller fees in the market. Seriously, it’s 10% vs. Poshmark’s 20%. That almost makes up for how clunky the app can be. The seller portal can often get cluttered with unnecessary notifications, it’s difficult to navigate to active offers, and sometimes the app crashes. The app is ever-evolving and expanding.

One of the perks with Mercari is that you can sell locally, which means you can set-up pick-up times and locations to cut-out having to deal with the hassle of shipping. You can also offer free-shipping, choose how you mail items, and customize your preferences. If you’re in New York City Mercari and Postmates recently partnered up to offer same-day delivery on goods!

Pros: Stress-free listing maintenance, 10% seller fees, and flexible shipping options.

Cons: The app isn’t user-friendly and there still isn’t a lot of buyers on the app.

Tradesy

If you have a lot of designer or high-end goods hanging in your closet, Tradesy is going to be the app you want to use. Unfortunately with these higher-end goods, you also have to deal with higher fees. Tradesy takes between 15-20% of sales and you have to pay an additional fee to cash out on your sales.

A quick look through the reviews of Tradesy online would suggest that sellers have faced issues with expensive dresses being returned after being worn by the purchaser with little mediation by Tradesy customer service. Others have complained about not getting paid for their sales for over a month. It’s definitely a site where you’re going to want to use discretion when choosing what goods you sell. If you’re afraid of being duped, maybe don’t sell your $5000 Prada dress on the app.

Pros: User-friendly app and smart pricing tool that makes selling easy.

Cons: High selling fees, delayed payout, and unresponsive customer service.

The Bottom Line

If you’re going to start selling goods online make sure you know what you’re getting yourself into. If you don’t have the time to set up a sleek online store or spend time professionally photographing your products then you’re going to want an app like Flyp. But if you’re trying to expand your online presence and you’re known for trendy Instagram posts and sponsored brand videos on YouTube then Depop is the perfect match.

Whenever you’re selling online be sure to read the company’s protection plans and the fine print. Some sites cover you completely and others leave room for you to be liable. Read reviews, talk with others who have sold on the apps, and get out there and make some extra money!

Last Updated on October 26, 2020 by Maggie Lovitt