If you are an avid World of Warcraft gamer, then you know that there is one thing that you need throughout the course of your journey, and you need a lot of it. If you are new to the quest and looking for WoW Gold, then you have come to the right place because we’ve compiled a list of the best places to find Gold.

It may be easy enough to pick up World of Warcraft Gold by completing quests, conquering enemies, and pickpocketing along the way, but there are also other ways of picking up WoW Gold. Now we must advise you to buy your WoW Gold smartly because Bizzard is known for handing down six-month bans and lifelong perma-bans. While we can’t promise you won’t get suspended from World of Warcraft, we can help direct you towards sites that won’t scam you when you purchase your WoW Gold. At least there’s that.

The Best Places to Buy WoW Gold (Don’t Get Scammed)

Named after the mythical city of gold, Eldorado is one of the best sources to buy World of Warcraft Gold and at the forefront of the long list of in-game currency trading sites. If you’re looking to buy or sell WoW Gold, Eldorado should be your first stop. The site started ten years ago and they handle in-game trading and sales for more than just World of Warcraft.

Getting WoW Classic Gold can be a tedious process. While World of Warcraft Classic Gold allows you to purchase upgrades, materials, weapons, and other necessary items, it can only be picked up by farming, looting, or selling your wares to in-game vendors. But Eldorado makes it easy to use your real-world cash to increase your World of Warcraft Gold supply.

Eldorado also has an upcoming project that will help you find the best prices for your desired game. If you’re looking to buy a game at a cheap price, consider checking out GameCamp to find the best prices available.

While InGameDelivery’s website may look dated, they are still a trusted source for picking up WoW Gold outside of the game. They were launched in 2010 by a group of friends struggling to amass a sizeable sum of in-game gold. You can purchase top-notch World of Warcraft equipment sets, buy endless amounts of Wow Gold. It’s an easy way to ensure that you won’t struggle to complete daily tasks because your pockets are empty!

They have competitive prices, a sizeable stock of World of Warcraft gear, and an active fanbase utilizing their system.

G2G boasts a WoW Gold program without a middleman, which means better prices for you! They also have 100% protection through Game Protect, which allows you to assess the seller’s rating and reputation before you make a purchase from them. That’s a great way to ensure you don’t get scammed.

Right now you can purchase 14,650 WoW Gold for under $25 and earn nearly 500 G2G points that you can use in the G2G store to get extra goodies for your gameplay pleasure! The site is all about virtual payment too, so if you utilize an unusual form of virtual payment you’ll probably be able to use it on G2G.

iGVault was founded in 2006 as a safe and secure way to make in-game purchases with real-world money. They boast some of the best prices and a great quantity of stock to help you succeed while playing World of Warcraft. They also feature 24/7 services, helping you through any questions or concerns you might have while buying and selling. The sales are very quick through iGVault, with deliveries arriving with 10 minutes of placing the order.

The site also features currency from other games beyond World of Warcraft like League of Legends, FIFA, and many more.

The Bottom Line

There are a lot of websites that promise safe trades and sales of your valuable WoW Gold, but you should always err on the side of caution when using real money to purchase in-game goods. Thoroughly check out the website, read up on them on chatboards, and ensure that you’re doing things safely. The last thing you want to do is get scammed and banned by Blizzard Entertainment in the process.

We would recommend exploring what Elderado has to offer first. They are a very reputable site for purchasing in-game WoW gold and they have a long history of customer satisfaction.

As with anything, use your own judgment and shop around before making any decisions. Now get out there and make some gold so you can purchase the finest luxuries you can get in World of Warcraft.