Are You Looking for some fresh Android games?

Ever have those days when you are craving that perfect game on the go? We all have our favorite gaming console(s) or gaming PC at home, but what about those long lunch breaks? Waiting periods in the office?

Gaming companies have been coming up with some fantastic new mobile games for us that we can play while we are away.

From mobile RPG’s to console-level graphic racing games, there are a plethora of different options to choose from.

To help you get started, we have created a list of the top 15 Android games to keep you so entertained you will never want to put your phone down.

So, grab your trusty phone charger, and let’s get started!

The 15 Best Android Games Currently Available

1. Pokémon GO

Haven’t you always dreamed of having Pikachu in your pocket? Pokémon Go is a free android augmented reality mobile game that requires you to go out into the real world to explore to catch them all! After creating your own custom avatar, you begin your gameplay by walking/jogging/running to find your nearest Pokémon.

Tasks will range from collecting and hatching eggs, collecting Poke Balls at designated stops, and going to the local ‘Gym’ for battles amongst other players. Poke stops can be found at local parks, monuments, landmarks, restaurants, and many more locations.

If you are looking for fun and a way to get those extra steps in, Pokémon Go is a great one to try!

2. PUBG Mobile

You can now have the entertainment PlayerUnknown’s battle royale madness right at your fingertips with the PUBG Mobile. The mobile version has an added building element to it, which you will not see in the regular version.

The game begins with you parachuting onto the game island, where you will have to scavenge the land to obtain everything that you will need to win.

With the high energy and suspense of PUBG Mobile, you will never have a boring lunch break again.

3. Harry Potter: Wizard’s Unite

If you love the magic of Harry Potter, and the game style Pokémon Go, then Wizard’s Unite is an absolute must play. Hop on your broomstick and fly to the nearest fortress to start collecting magical creatures and bringing the magic to your hometown.

Wizard’s Unite is a free play that includes inns, greenhouses, using port keys, and magical traces during your real-world exploration. Wizard’s Unite provides you with your own Ministry ID and profession of your choosing as you follow the mysterious story that will keep you curious all day long!

4. Stardew Valley

If a relaxing, task-based game is more your speed, then Stardew Valley will be a great choice! Stardew Valle focuses on owning your own digital farm that you must cultivate and grow.

The game is open-ended, allowing players to take on several activities such as growing crops, raising livestock, crafting goods, mining for ores, selling produce, and socializing with the townsfolk, including marriage and having children.

Also, players can go fishing, cook, crafting, explore caves, battle creatures, and take on quests. This not-so-mini RPG is readily available in your App Store, waiting for you to begin!

5. Boris and The Dark Survival

Both utilizing traditional cartoon artwork with what is considered an aspect of horror, Boris, and the Dark Survival will keep you abundantly entertained. The gameplay follows Boris from a top-down view as you explore the depths of Joey Drew Studios in search of supplies, all while trying to escape the Ink Demon.

You must do your best to hide, but Should the Inkblot Demon see you, the chase will be on. Boris will have to escape while avoiding dead ends and losing his stamina before getting caught. Although you can refill your stamina by eating from vending machines, try your best not to run through the studio unless you are being chased!

6. Riptide GP

Not only is this a racing game, but it is a hydro-powered one!

Riptide GP can be described as the first console-quality water racing game brought right to your mobile device. These game levels provide twisting canals, rivers, futuristic cityscapes, and mysterious research facilities.

Riptide has three different game modes and several hydro jets to choose from for you to do those stunts to earn boost and extra points. If you are looking for that adrenaline rush during your morning coffee break, Riptide will get you moving.

7. Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

With this game, you can use the force right from your Android phone.

Heroes is a free play game set in a cantina in a distant corner of the Star Wars galaxy, where people of diverse species compete in simulated holographic battles.

You get to collect multiple characters from both the light and the dark side of the fight, including Luke Skywalker, Boba Fett, and Ahsoka Tano. Game modes include various modes such as squad arena, dark and light side battles, cantina, galactic wars, raids, and various special events.

Whether you are trying to save the galaxy, or just get through a long lunch break, Heroes will provide bountiful entertainment.

8. Horizon Chase

Following the retro arcade theme, Horizon Chase brings the vibe of the late ’80s/early 90’s racing games. The graphics of this game will give you the nostalgia of the classic 16-bit graphics found on the original SEGA.

In the game, you’ll race around the world through 32 cities, 8 cups, and a total of 78 different tracks. The soundtrack for the game is also very similar to what you would find in SEGA’s Outrun or Daytona USA.

Take some time out of your day to experience this depiction of a class. You will not be disappointed!

9. The Elder Scrolls: Blades

The Elder Scrolls series has done us the honor of bringing the Fus Ro Dah right to our phones. Blades is an action RPG with console-level graphics played in the first-person perspective.

Unlike the usual Elder Scrolls open-world concept, the mobile installment features three main game modes: Abyss, Arena, and Town. Follow the storyline as you are one of the last remaining members of the Blades, an elite legendary group of spies and bodyguards who served and protected the Empire of Tamriel for many generations.

For that fully immersive experience on the go, grab your phone and give Blades a whirl.

10. Grid Autosport

In Grid Autosport, you are the professional racecar driver in this realistic racing game. For gameplay, you have the option of single-player career mode or enter competitions via the web with multiplayer online mode.

The cars in Autosport are customizable and fall into multiple categories such as 8 Supercars, GT, IndyCar, and many more. Most of the racecourses in the game are designed to mimic real-world permanent circuits and include some street and fictional tracks.

This is another excellent Android mobile game to fit your need for speed.

11. Call of Duty: Mobile

Designed after the viral Call of Duty series comes Call of Duty mobile, the thrill of Call of Duty on the go. Duty is a free-to-play first-person-shooter listed as one of the best android mobile games.

The mobile installment features many playable characters, maps, and game modes from previous games in the series. Different control settings were included in catering to player's preferences, and a “zombies” game mode was even added.

As the winner of the 2019 best mobile game award, Call of Duty Mobile will keep you entertained for hours on end.

12. Bubble Witch Saga

A magical and straightforward bubble shooting puzzle game that is perfect for some quick fun entertainment. The base of this puzzle game is that the Witches need your help to fend off the dark spirits that are plaguing the country.

Bubble Witch is free to play with some in-game purchases available. The levels are colorful and engaging to keep your mind working to solve multiple levels of puzzles and obtain potions. This game is an enjoyable way to pass the time!

13. Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp

If you have joined the masses that love Animal Crossing, then Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will be perfect for bringing your game on the go! Pocket Camp is a free play mobile game that has the option of in-app purchases. In the mobile version, you take control of the new campsite manager.

You're in charge, so you can decorate your own campsite however you like! Invite your favorite new animal friends from neighboring islands to explore your custom-designed camp. Complete multiple different tasks to level up and obtain new items.

Providing Both relaxing and feel-good vibes, Pocket Camp will be an essential new game to add to your collection.

14. Shadowgun Legends

Shadowgun Legends is a first-person shooter with role-playing and MMO elements. At the beginning of the game, the player creates a Shadowgun hunter, an elite mercenary, and is then moved to the Hub. There the player can access various missions given by NPC's, in-game bar, casino, shops, and multiplayer missions.

The world of Shadowgun is a consumer-driven society that is being threatened by an alien race from an unknown area of the Galaxy called the Torment. The game consists of over 200 single-player campaign missions and many multiplayer game modes such as Duel, Ascendancy, Elimination, and Dungeons.

With plenty of missions to explore, Shadowgun should be added to your download list.

14. Monument Valley

Monument Valley is described as a surreal exploration through fantastical architecture and impossible geometry. This game will appear as if you are manipulating beautiful dream-like artwork as you guide the silent princess Ida through mysterious monuments, uncovering hidden paths, and unfolding optical illusions.

Your goal is to outsmart the Crow People while navigating the artistic geometry of the setting. This game is relaxing, visually appealing, and provides puzzle-based entertainment to enhance your day.

Bonus Level

Mistplay

Really this classifies as an app and not a game, but hear us out. Mistplay is a free Android app that pays you real Google Play, Steam codes, and gift cards for installing and playing new Android games. If you are going to play mobile games anyway, why not get paid???

You won't get rich playing games with Mistplay; however, it's a great way to pick up free Google play.

Download Mistplay

Plus, Misplay stacks well with the S'more app and MobileExpressions, install all three on your Android device, and turn your gaming sessions into a real money maker.

The Bottom Line

Now that you have completed our list, which game will you try first? There are endless options of android games to choose from, but these top fifteen will help you to get a head start in your mobile gaming journey.

Take some time to explore the wide variety of Android mobile gaming options on this list, and you may enjoy a new type of game that you had never tried before.