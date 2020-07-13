2021 Debut Set for ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Animated Series on Disney+

The Bad Batch will be reporting for duty in 2021. Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, and Crosshair will return in a brand new animated series.
If you fell in love with the ragtag unit of clones that made up Clone Force 99 during their cameo episode “The Bad Batch” in the final series of Star Wars: The Clone Wars then we have exciting news for you. Disney+ has announced its next animated series from Lucasfilm, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch
Fresh off of the critically-acclaimed series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the Disney+ original series will premiere on the streaming service in 2021.
The series will follow the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of the Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find a new purpose.
“Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series,” said Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+. “While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni’s vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch.”
Fans of The Clone Wars speculated whether the Bad Batch would be effected by Order 66, which devastated the Clone Army, and with the given information about the new series — it seems speculation was correct.
Creative Team
The series will be helmed by a familiar team of creatives that brought Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Resistance, Star Wars Rebels, and The Mandalorian to life.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch will be executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance), and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS), with co-executive producer Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels), and Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance) as producer. Brad Rau will also serve as the supervising director, with Jennifer Corbett as the head writer for the series.
The series will be available to stream on Disney+ in 2021.
