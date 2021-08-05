‘The Bad Batch’ Has Been Renewed for a Second Season at Disney+

Ahead of the two-part season finale of The Bad Batch, which begins tonight, Lucasfilm has announced that the series will return for a second season in the new year.

The Bad Batch follows an elite squad of clones through the aftermath of Order 66. The clones are highly specialized in hyper-specific skills due to being born with “desirable” genetic mutations which set them apart, both physically and mentally, from their standard counterparts. The Bad Batch were initially introduced in the final season of the critically acclaimed Star Wars: The Clone Wars as a four-episode arc, which culminated with Echo joining the squad, following the events on Skako Minor.

Star Wars: @TheBadBatch will return for a second season in 2022. Prepare for the two part finale of season one starting tomorrow, only on @DisneyPlus. #TheBadBatch pic.twitter.com/TOs5Lh34bT

Commenting on the second season announcement, executive producer Dave Filoni said, “The entire Lucasfilm Animation team and I would like to thank Disney+ and our fans for the opportunity to continue telling the story of the Bad Batch.”

The animated series has been met with a mixed response by fans and critics alike, with many fans questioning why the Bad Batch, which are genetic clones of Jango Fett (played by Māori actor Temura Morrison) are heavily whitewashed. Following the renewal announcement, many fans are hopeful that the team behind the series will revisit the character designs and improve the representation of the Bad Batch.

Like past animated endeavors, The Bad Batch‘s freshman season has been lackluster at times and inconsistent with its character development. A second season will hopefully give them the freedom to dig into the personalities of the core cast ⁠— Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Echo, and Crosshair ⁠— while strengthening the connection between the Batch and their newest addition Omega. The series has been at its best when it has delved into the ramifications of the Empire's hostile takeover of the galaxy and provided unique looks into the characters' ethos outside of their caricature-like qualities.

“Fans have enthusiastically embraced the action and drama of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” and we are excited to see the Star Wars animated universe continue to expand on Disney+,” said Michael Paull, President of Disney+ and ESPN+. “As the dedicated streaming home for the Star Wars franchise, we can’t wait for the second season of this fan-favorite animated series.”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni, who is best known for his work on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian. Athena Portillo, Brad Rau, Carrie Beck, and head writer Jennifer Corbett are also executive producers on the series. The series' producers include Josh Rimes, from Star Wars: Resistance and Alex Spotswood from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels. In addition to executive producing, Brad Rau is acting as the supervising director for the show.