Have you ever wondered how much the Death Star would cost to make? Some clever people tallied up a hypothetical price tag of $850 quadrillion back in 2012, so who knows how costly it would be in 2021 with inflation. If that price tag has given you sticker shock, then what we’re about to show you might seem cheap in comparison.

Your stimulus check won’t be covering this extravagant purchase, but for $150,000 you can be the proud owner of a 10-piece Death Star Ultimate Collector Set from the Swiss design studio Kross Studio. The titanium Death Star-inspired Tourbillon watch comes with an authentic piece of Star Wars history in the form of a kyber crystal prop from Rogue One.

You have to admit it, the “fully hand-assembled and hand-painted” replica Imperial container that the kyber crystal comes in is pretty impressive. The press release explains that “more than 700 parts were necessary to produce each container, scaled to half the original film dimensions of 3.94 feet long.”

The container has ample space and is divided into nine storage units: three for the Death Star war and six for you to utilize the container to store your prized Star Wars collectibles.

While the container is pretty cool, the watch is the real show-stopper. Kross Studio boasts notable technical innovations, including a 5-day power reserve that comes from the manual-winding mechanical movement. But the pièce de résistance is Tourbillon cage featuring a “green superlaser cannon stands reminiscent of the space station’s kyber crystal enabled power.” All of the Death Star-inspired designs are housed beneath a dome-shaped anti-reflective sapphire crystal cover decorated with push-button Aurebesh script.

For a $150,000 watch, no expenses have been sparred. This timepiece has a sleek, space-age design, calfskin leather straps, and moving pieces that will inspire. The hour hand takes the shape of an Imperial-Class Star Destroyer, the bane of the rebellion, while the minute hand appears as a Super-Class Star Destroyer, able to carry no less than 38,000 stormtroopers. At last, the fixed hours wheel, filled with white superluminova “blue emission”, is inspired by the lighting halls embedded in the Imperial vessels.

Kross Studio is only selling 10 of these unique timepieces, so if you’ve got $150,000 burning a hole in your pocket the Death Star can be yours.