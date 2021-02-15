In 13 days, survival game Valheim has surpassed 2 million copies sold on Steam — as announced by developer Iron Gate AB on Twitter. In addition, the game has already peaked at a concurrent player-base of over 360,000 users.

In a Steam post from the developer, Iron Gate said it “has really been appreciating all the messages, love, questions and thoughts from all of you, so please keep them coming! And again, a big thank you to all of you for helping us reach this ridiculous milestone in under two weeks of sailing onto Early Access.”

That's the thing about Valheim: It managed to reach such an impressive milestone while still in early access. This is particularly noteworthy when considering that Iron Gate is comprised of only five people.

On Friday, February 12th, the company was just celebrating reaching a million copies sold, and has now doubled that number.

The small Swedish studio also said on the blogpost, “forget longboats, we have now blown a 700+ year old record by boasting the largest Viking population in all of human history. For reference, the previous peak in Viking numbers was set in 1300 AD and was approximately 500,000.”

Valheim first launched in early access on February 2, 2021 — and is a survival game with procedurally generated elements. It allows up to 10 players to join forces to explore a vast world while taking on deadly foes. It has everything you'd expect, from crafting, building, and combat — all with a low-poly art style that resembles a game from the PS One era. Though, this is part of what gives it such a major sense of personality.

The game also leans heavily into Viking and Norse mythology, giving players plenty of fantastical beasts to take down.

Valheim is available on Steam right now for $20. There's no word yet on if the game will come to consoles, and Iron Gate has stated it has “no plans” to bring Valheim outside of the PC space. Though, this doesn't necessarily mean it won't come to consoles at some point in the future.

