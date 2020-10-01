If you’re looking for a great way to earn cash online, then you might want to consider taking online surveys.

Survey companies behave as a middleman with businesses that need market research and individuals who want to earn money online.

They pair individuals with surveys that they qualify for based on demographics, and then the businesses use the information they collect to refine their offerings.

Here is our ultimate guide to taking surveys for money and our picks for the best paid survey sites.

How to Become a Survey Taker

Simply put, to become a survey taker, you must have an internet connection and an email address. Additionally, surveys typically take a lot of time to complete, so having spare time and a bit of patience is vital to your success as a survey taker.

Best Sites to Take Paid Surveys

If taking surveys in exchange for cash sounds interesting to you, there are several options to choose from. Read on to see what some of the top companies are and how you can earn money today.

1. Surveys2Cash

Surveys2Cash’s website boasts that ‘your opinion can change the products of tomorrow, today.’ Read on to see how they change the products of tomorrow.

What is Surveys2Cash?

Surveys2Cash is an incentive-based market research site. They reward their members for completing surveys. However, they do not provide you the surveys. Instead, they help users find companies or websites that have surveys. Then, those sites are responsible for paying users.

How to Sign Up:

The sign-up process online is relatively simple. Users enter their personal information to get started. Then, they answer a series of questions about their interests, demographics, and more. After this step, users are shown a series of offers that they might be interested in. Some of these include being taken to third party survey sites to start completing surveys.

Where is it Available?

Anyone can sign up for Surveys2Cash. If there are websites that they partner with within your area, they will connect you with them.

Who Can Qualify?

The Surveys2Cash website does not have any information on the minimum age to sign up. This is likely because they do not administer surveys directly, so users may be turned away due to age, location, or otherwise at the sites that they are paired with.

Average Earnings:

Users do not earn money directly from Surveys2Cash. Instead, they promise to connect users to high-paying surveys on a different platform.

Payment Method:

N/A

Minimum Cash Out:

N/A

Join Survey2Cash

2. Opinion Outpost

Owned by Survey Sampling International, this site is headquartered out of Shelton, Connecticut, USA, and is one of the original survey websites.

What is Opinion Outpost?

Opinion Outpost works similarly to other survey websites. Users are presented with several survey options and can provide their feedback in multiple areas. Users must qualify for some surveys, as is standard in the industry.

How to Sign Up:

Users only must provide their name and email to sign up or can use their social channels such as Google or Facebook, to sign up. Users do not provide any unnecessary sign-up information.

Where is it Available?

Users must be in the United States,

Who Can Qualify?

Users must be over 18.

Average Earnings:

Users can redeem their points for cash, and 50 points are equal to $5. Most surveys are worth a couple of dollars. Every quarter, Opinion Outpost has sweepstakes for $10,000. To qualify, users can enter their names into the drawing every time they complete a survey. Therefore, users are incentivized to take more surveys. Additionally, users can refer a friend for a $1 bonus.

Payment Method:

Users earn points, but they are transferrable to cash. Users can also donate their earnings to the American Red Cross.

Minimum Cash Out:

50 points

Join Opinion Outpost

3. MyPoints

MyPoints is another website that has been around for over two decades. They offer more than just taking surveys, and enjoy a particularly user-friendly option, MyPoints might be perfect for you.

What is MyPoints?

MyPoints is a survey website that also pays people for shopping online. Users earn gift cards in exchange for providing consumer information.

First, users sign up online. Then, they start shopping online they way they usually would, but they must first access the retailer they are shopping with from MyPoints’ online platform. Users earn up to 25 points per dollar they spend online and get to redeem points for Amazon gift cards or gift cards with over 75 other online retailers or restaurants.

How to Sign Up:

Subscribers can visit the MyPoints website to sign up. They only need a valid email address to begin the sign-up process.

Where is it Available?

Users must be in the United States and be United States residents to use MyPoints. MyPoints has an app, but can also be accessed from desktop computers, tablets, and mobile browsers.

Who Can Qualify?

Anyone over 18 with a valid email address can sign up. Like other survey websites, when users sign up, they take a detailed survey that helps to qualify them for future surveys. Anyone who signs up must complete the intake questionnaire accurately.

Average Earnings:

Users can earn gift cards, cash, and travel miles through the platform. There are many ways to make, although online shopping is MyPoints’ bread and butter product. There are over 1,900 retailers that users can connect to through the MyPoints platform, and users can earn up to 25 points per dollar spent when using the platform.

Other common ways to earn points are to get alerts coupons and use them, read emails and get points for merely clicking on links within the emails, and to share opinions on their market research surveys. Users can also earn points for watching videos, using their website to search the web, and can print and use coupons for extra savings.

Earnings can fluctuate between the different methods of earning points, but opening emails typically yields about five points, and shopping online can fluctuate depending on how much a person spends. Surveys usually pay out approximately 200 points, and watching videos can range from 20 to up to 500 points per video. If using MyPoints to get cashback on spending, then the more someone spends in specific areas, the more they can earn in cashback.

Payment Method:

MyPoints users can receive travel points, cash, or gift cards. If they choose money, they can get their money as early as the same day when using PayPal but must have earned $25 worth of points before exercising this option.

Minimum Cash Out:

The minimum cash out amount is 480 points, which is valued at between $3-4. However, when cashing out in cash via PayPal, the minimum amount is $25. A $25 gift card is nearly 4,000 MyPoints. When redeeming airline miles on full-cost carriers such as Delta or American, a $500 gift card costs more than 15,000 points.

It can take a long time to earn enough points for a substantial payout. It is important to note that if users are inactive for over a year, they can lose all their accrued points.

4. InboxDollars

InboxDollars is a website that pays consumers in cash rather than points in exchange for their time spent on surveys and watching videos.

What is InboxDollars?

Daren Cotter founded InboxDollars in 2000 from the comfort of his Minnesota State University dorm room. After graduating with a B.S. in Computer & Information Systems, Cotter made InboxDollars his full-time gig. Since 2006, InboxDollars has paid over $60 million to users in exchange for their time taking surveys and providing other consumer information.

How to Sign Up:

Subscribers can use the website to sign up. They must be 18 years old and have a valid email address.

Where is it Available?

Users can access InboxDollars on nearly all their devices, but the web interface is the easiest to use. You can also use a tablet or phone, and they have an app option for both iOS and Android.

Who Can Qualify?

Anyone over 18 with a valid email address can sign up. When users sign up, they answer a series of questions that last multiple pages. Some questions are very personal and ask detailed questions about income, family situation, and more, so users must be comfortable answering these questions honestly. The information provided will help match users with

Average Earnings:

The average survey yields between $0.25 and $1 in profit. Some surveys can take over 20 minutes, so use your discretion as to whether this is a good option for you.

It is important to note that there are also ‘pre-surveys,’ which are a series of questions that determine if a person is qualified to take a survey. These take several minutes in addition to the surveys themselves and are unpaid.

Users can also play games on the InboxDollars platform in exchange for money. Most earnings are in the form of scratch-off tickets rather than cash. You earn them virtually, and winnings are anywhere from $0.01 to $0.05, but users have been known to win $10-25 per card on occasion.

The other way to earn money with InboxDollars is to open paid emails. The website sends three to five emails per day and users that open the emails and click through the links in the email. These clicks typically yield a few cents toward your overall balance.

Payment Method:

Users can elect to receive their payouts via check or PayPal. There is a $3 processing fee each time you cash out, so if you reach the minimum threshold of $30, the actual payout is $27. If you reach a $40 payout, there is no processing fee.

Minimum Cash Out:

$30

Join Inbox Dollars

5. SendEarnings

SendEarnings creates marketing solutions for large brands via their network of millions of survey takers. Prodege, a global marketing agency, owns the company.

What is SendEarnings?

SendEarnings works with a team of brands that pay them for consumer input. Then, they recruit members who sign up via their website or app to do online activities such as take surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more. Members can earn cash in exchange for doing these activities.

How to Sign Up:

Users sign up on the home page of their website using an email address. Users earn $5 for merely signing up, and the amount is automatically added to a user’s account. Then, users can receive 0.52 cents for filling out their profile, confirming their first email, and doing their first web search. Mostly, they are learning how to use the website and getting paid to do so.

Where is it Available?

Users must be in the United States or the United Kingdom.

Who Can Qualify?

Average Earnings:

In addition to making up to a few dollars per survey, users can invite their friends to use the platform. They will earn 10% of what their friends earn added to their balance automatically.

Payment Method:

Users can earn PayPal cash, gift cards, or a traditional check. It is important to note that the processing time is two weeks.

Minimum Cash Out:

$30

Join SendEarnings

6. Vindale Research

Vindale Research is one of the longest-standing and best-rated survey companies. They help companies hear the opinions of consumers so that they can improve their products and better reach their markets.

What is Vindale Research?

Vindale Research is an online market research company that gives community members money in exchange for taking surveys and completing other offers. Vindale Research was founded in 2006 in New York. While it still serves the American market, it has expanded to the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australian markets. They offer paid surveys, product testing, and incentivized email marketing campaigns, among other offerings. The company was sold to Reimagine Holdings Group in 2018 but maintains its offerings independently.

How to Sign Up:

Subscribers fill out information about their demographics and interests. Then, they will have access to available surveys on the Vindale Research website. They can also sign up to be notified when a survey that meets their interests becomes available.

Where is it Available?

Subscribers can take surveys on any of their devices.

Who Can Qualify?

Users must be in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, or Australia. Some surveys are only available in select countries or to citizens of those countries.

Average Earnings:

Most surveys take about 5-10 minutes and pay between $0.50 and $2. Users can also watch short videos to earn money. They are typically advertisements and last a minute or less. However, these have significantly smaller returns at about $0.05 each.

The first step to earning money is to sign up. Users will receive $1 just for signing up. Then, they can take surveys, watch videos, and refer friends until they reach the $50 threshold. It is important to note that there is a limitation on how long available funds can sit in a user’s account before they expire.

Payment Method:

When a user has $50 that they have earned, they must request a funds transfer in the Online Payment Center. They also should have a verified PayPal account set up, or plan to receive a check via mail. Then, they must authorize the payment, and Vindale Research will send the money via their choice of PayPal or check.

Minimum Cash Out:

$50



7. Swagbucks

Swagbucks is a rewards and loyalty-program operator. The California-based company connects users with companies who want their opinions. Their opinions are rewarded with cash or gift cards.

What is Swagbucks?

Swagbucks is one of the most popular survey sites for a few reasons. They give users $5 just to sign up, they have one of the highest reward-per-survey ratios, and they pay their users in either gift cards or through PayPal.

How to Sign Up:

Users can create a profile in minutes using the Swagbucks website. The necessary information required is an email address and proof via birth date that the user is over 18. Then, there is an intake survey that lasts several minutes. This information is used in the future to help qualify users for which surveys they will take.

Where is it Available?

Most of the United States, Canada, Asia, and Europe, and some African countries.

Who Can Qualify?

Users must be 13 or older.

Average Earnings:

Swagbucks is known for having many ways to earn money. Like other sites, polls and surveys are their bread and butter. These surveys take an average of 10 minutes to complete and pay anywhere from $0.25 to several dollars.

Swagbucks also allows users to monetize their searches. Swagbucks has its own search engine, and if users use this instead of Google or Safari, they can earn Swagbucks.

Additionally, users can earn money from playing games on the platform. There are popular options like scrabble and solitaire, as well as other games that you may not have heard of.

The final way to earn money on the site is to watch videos. Users can make a few cents per video toward their Swagbucks balance.

Payment Method:

Users can select to be paid in either PayPal or via gift cards that they choose online.

Minimum Cash Out:

$3 in gift cards or $25 in PayPal.

Join Swagbucks

8. LifePoints

LifePoints is a community of people who sign up to share their views and influence companies in exchange for points. These points can be used on the website to earn cash or gift cards.

What is LifePoints?

LifePoints is one of the longest-standing survey services. They have been around since 1946 and have over five million members worldwide. Signing up is free, as it is with most survey websites.

LifePoints also sets itself apart by offering surveys in 26 languages and has one of the broadest reaches of any survey site because it operates in over 35 countries. LifePoints is a combination of two companies: MySurvey and Lightspeed. Both are global market research companies, and the LifePoints brand helps them to reach individuals who can take market research surveys.

How to Sign Up:

Signing up is free, and users get 10 LifePoints solely for joining. Users sign up online and provide information about their date of birth, full name, and address. Like other survey websites, this information helps to qualify them for surveys in the future.

Where is it Available?

Members are in the United States, India, South Africa, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, and several other countries.

Who Can Qualify?

Users must be 16 years or older and have a valid email address.

Average Earnings:

Surveys start at a few cents each but are typically between $0.50 and $1 in earnings per survey. However, this number can be confusing because users do not earn a cash value but LifePoints instead. The typical payout per survey is between 20 and 100 points.

Users can also provide written feedback in exchange for LifePoints on their account, and the payout of each set of feedback varies based on the completeness of the input.

Another way that people earn money is through product testing. Some companies need specific feedback on their products and reach their testers via LifePoints. Users provide honest feedback for products and are rewarded with points. Sometimes, they can also keep the product they tested.

Payment Method:

Users can choose to be paid via PayPal, select gift cards, or donate their earnings to charitable causes.

Minimum Cash Out:

Because users earn LifePoints, there is not a dollar amount minimum for cashing out. However, the minimum point value to cash out is 5500 points. Various websites will value points at different thresholds, but the most common answer is that they fluctuate based on how many points a user has. The highest-value redemption is via gift card, and LifePoints expire either three years after earning them or after one year of inactivity on your account.

9. Survey Junkie

Survey Junkie is an online survey website that focuses on general consumer information. They connect companies with individuals who are willing to take market research surveys and be compensated in cash for their time.

What is Survey Junkie?

Survey Junkie is full of well-vetted surveys that users can sign up to take and begin earning money right away. Survey Junkie sets itself apart by making sure that their surveys are more specific than other sites, and they are very transparent about how many points each survey is worth and how much time it will take to complete.

How to Sign Up:

Subscribers can use the website to sign up. They must be 18 years old and have a valid email address. Users must also reside in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, or Australia.

Where is it Available?

Users must be in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, or Australia.

Who Can Qualify?

Anyone over 18 with a valid email address can sign up. When users sign up, they take a detailed survey that helps to qualify them for future surveys. Everyone should fill this out accurately to ensure that they receive their cash rewards in the future.

Average Earnings:

The average survey yields between 100-200 points and typically take up to 20 minutes to complete. Some surveys are worth quite a bit more, but often take a specific skill set to complete or take more time to finish.

Surveys are paid out in points, and 100 points are equal to about $1. Most surveys will pay between $1-3. The website makes it very clear how much each survey is worth, how long it is expected to take, and how long the survey has been active on their site.

Payment Method:

Survey Junkie users can turn their points into either cash or gift cards. The minimum to cash out is $10, and survey junkie has earned an excellent reputation because it does not take a long time to reach that payout.

If you want to earn money in cash, you must have a PayPal account. The account is free to sign up for, but if you do not care for money, you can choose gift cards from several vendors that are detailed on their website. The gift card option is only available in the United States and can be redeemed in increments of $5 at a time after reaching the $10 threshold. For example, users can take out either $10, $15, $20 or more in gift cards at a time.

Minimum Cash Out:

$10

10. Pinecone Research

Pinecone Research has earned a reputation for being a very exclusive company to join. It is invite-only, so do not plan to go online and simply sign up for this service. While it can be difficult to join, it can be a very lucrative program to be a part of.

What is Pinecone Research?

Pinecone is owned by the New York-based market research company, Neilson. Pinecone’s cornerstone product is surveys but has also expanded into other content and emails. Pinecone is also known for a streamlined process when it comes to bringing surveys to its users.

How to Sign Up:

Pinecone has a detailed sign-up process once people are contacted about joining. Additionally, people are not guaranteed to be accepted to take Pinecone Research surveys after filling out the sign-up form. Users must meet a specific demographic and pass quality checks before being approved.

The sign-up process ends in receiving a ‘welcome’ email that confirms acceptance and gives more complete details about completing surveys on the website.

Users can then complete their profiles on the website. They include information such as how often they want to be contacted about surveys, what kinds of surveys they want to take, and detailed demographic data.

This information behaves as screening information and helps Pinecone to streamline the survey delivery process. Unlike other survey websites, they have little to no pre-survey questionnaires because they only reach out to people who are qualified to take each survey.

Where is it Available?

Users must be in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, or Germany.

Who Can Qualify?

Anyone over 18 with a valid email address can sign up. When users sign up, they take a detailed survey that helps to qualify them for future surveys. Pinecone often is seeking specific demographics and can turn anyone away if they do not meet the demographics they are seeking at the time.

Average Earnings:

Most surveys with Pinecone Research yield $3-6. Users are paid in points, and 100 points are equal to $1. Users can choose how many surveys they receive each month, but because Pinecone is so selective, users do not typically receive as many survey options as other websites.

Payment Method:

Pinecone Research users can choose to receive their money in gift cards or via cash rewards. The cash option can be obtained via check or PayPal. PayPal recipients can receive their money by the next business day, and checks typically arrive within a week of requesting them.

Minimum Cash Out:

$3

Join Pinecone

11. Global Test Market

Global Test Market is one of the most popular and trustworthy survey sources. The company has paid over $32 million over its lifetime in exchange for consumers’ opinions.

What is Global Test Market?

Global Test Market offers users the opportunity to earn money from many countries around the world. Unlike its competitors, it operates in over 200 countries and maintains partnerships with over 1500 companies in over 60 countries. According to their website, they have over 5.5 million active members and add more daily.

How to Sign Up:

The registration process for Global Test Market is relatively simple. Users only need an email and their name to sign up and can even link through their Facebook or Twitter accounts for an even more straightforward process.

Like all other survey websites, it is free to sign up. Users will receive a validation email almost immediately and can begin filling out personal demographic information in their online profiles. Global Test Market will use this information to send surveys in the future that are personalized to your data.

The website makes it clear that they do not take users’ personal payment information immediately as a security precaution.

Where is it Available?

Users can be in almost any country to qualify to take surveys. The website is accessible and optimized for tablets, computers, and mobile interfaces.

Who Can Qualify?

Users must be 18 or older to take surveys.

Average Earnings:

Global Test Market has a unique points system. Twenty-three points are equal to $1, and most surveys offer about 35 points. Some surveys offer up to 250 points, but these are rare and often have particular requirements to be able to complete. Two hundred fifty points would equate to about $10 worth of rewards.

Users can also earn referral points for asking their friends and family to join. The referrals must become active members and complete at least two surveys for the person referring to earn points.

Unlike other survey websites, there are only two ways to earn guaranteed points: taking surveys and referring friends. However, the site also offers entries into sweepstakes in exchange for completing surveys, and drawings happen monthly or quarterly. Sweepstakes are not available in every country.

Payment Method:

Global Test Market takes pride in having a seamless and quick payment system. Users earn MarketPoints that are exchangeable for cash or other benefits. Users can choose how they want to be paid, including PayPal, checks, or gifts. PayPal is the fastest payout option, and users often get paid within one business day.

Minimum Cash Out:

The minimum cash out is between 1000 and 1200 points depending on the country that the user is from. This is about $10.

12. PrizeRebel

PrizeRebel is one of the newest survey websites on the market. Although it is relatively new, it has paid out over $19 million to its nearly 10 million users.

What is PrizeRebel?

PrizeRebel sets itself apart from other survey websites by having rewards levels. Like other survey websites, it is free to join, and members can take surveys in exchange for cash, gift cards, and become eligible for sweepstakes prizes. Unlike its competitors, the more surveys someone completes and the more points they earn, they can increase in status on the website.

When a user reaches 4,500 points, they reach Gold level status and begin earning a 1% bonus on all their earnings. Platinum level occurs at 10,000 points, and users earn a 2% bonus on all their earnings. The diamond level is when a user reaches 16,000 points. This status yields a 3% bonus on all points earned and a 3% discount on all redemptions.

How to Sign Up:

PrizeRebel boasts that their sign-up process takes only ten seconds. Users need an email address and their name to get started. Like other survey websites, there is an intake questionnaire that qualifies users for future surveys, and they can choose what types of surveys they want to take in the future.

Where is it Available?

Although it is a U.S.-based company, PrizeRebel is available in 183 countries. Users can log in via any browser on any device.

Who Can Qualify?

Users must be 18 or older to take surveys or can be as young as 16 with a parent’s permission.

Average Earnings:

PrizeRebel awards an average of $0.40-0.60 per survey but can increase depending on the complexity of the survey and what level the survey taker has reached. There are a few ways to earn on PrizeRebel.

The most popular earning option on PrizeRebel is to take surveys. Users can also check out the Offer Wall. The Offer Wall has opportunities to earn points in exchange for completing simple tasks. These tasks may involve watching short videos or signing up for email lists, browsing websites, or installing an app on your phone. Points for these tasks vary.

Users can also earn points by referring friends. When users refer to friends, they can earn 20% of their friends’ earnings. Each person who signs up gets a unique referral code that can be shared via social channels or emails.

Payment Method:

Users can choose to be paid via PayPal, Dwolla cash, or gift cards.

Minimum Cash Out:

The minimum cash out is $2 when choosing gift cards. If you select a PayPal cash out, the minimum is 500 points or $5. It is important to note that your PrizeRebel email address and PayPal email address must match.

13. RewardSurvey

RewardSurvey’s business model is different from others in that it does not promise cash or gift cards to its users. Instead, they can earn gifts or access to potentially expensive programs. Read on to learn more.

What is RewardSurvey?

RewardSurvey is an online survey website that has been around for over 15 years. It pays its users in gifts such as free magazine subscriptions and other services.

One of the most enticing things about this site is the promise of a $30 reward after only one survey. It is important to note that while after one survey, a user’s balance will say $30, and they can collect their gift, they must pay a $0.99 processing fee.

How to Sign Up:

The sign-up form is available on the top of the homepage and only asks for the user’s name, email, a new password, and their location. The sign-up process is very straightforward.

Where is it Available?

Users can select over 200 countries when signing up. The website then connects them to surveys available in their area.

Who Can Qualify?

The sign-up page asks for limited information and does not ask for age. Additionally, they allow people from around the world to sign up.

Average Earnings:

The first survey yields a $30 reward in exchange for a $0.99 processing fee. Most people do not pass this stage as they are on a survey website to make money, not give it away. However, people who continue can earn hundreds of dollars in rewards that they redeem for magazine subscriptions.

Payment Method:

RewardSurvey does not pay out in cash. Instead, users earn a dollar value toward magazine subscriptions.

Minimum Cash Out:

Users can cash out once they’ve received enough points to purchase the gift they want.

Join RewardSurvey

14. MySoapBox

MySoapBox is part of the Interview Service of America. This online membership service gives individuals a voice that brands will listen to so that they can improve their products and services.

What is MySoapBox?

MySoapBox is a trusted survey site that trades your opinion for cash. This website is like other top survey sites in that it is simple to sign up for and use and pays out up to a couple of dollars in exchange for opinions delivered via survey.

How to Sign Up:

The sign-up process is simple, requiring only a person’s name and email address. After signing up via the website, users complete their profiles. This helps to qualify them for future surveys. Then, users select if they want to be invited to surveys via email or text. After that, they take surveys and earn cash.

Where is it Available?

MySoapBox is available in the United States.

Who Can Qualify?

While anyone within the United States can qualify to sign up, each survey has different qualifications for who can complete it. These qualifications are based on demographics.

Average Earnings:

Users earn about 1,000 points per survey. A survey takes 5-15 minutes on average.

Payment Method:

MySoapBox pays out in e-vouchers or online gift cards. Users earn points, and 25,000 points are worth $25. The gift cards available are to major retailers such as Amazon, Target, Walmart, and more.

Minimum Cash Out:

25,000 points the first time, 5,000 points after that

Join MySoapBox

The Bottom Line

There are multiple survey websites available globally. When selecting which site to use, you should be aware that while this is a great way to earn extra money, this side hustle is not your next career move.

Survey takers can often make several dollars a day and cash out their earnings via gift card, check, or PayPal depending on what website they use.

Are You Looking for More Surveys for Money?

Check out these alternatives: