Nintendo has finally given us a closer look at the mysterious Bowser's Fury add-on that will come with the re-release of Super Mario 3D World and it look absolutely glorious. The bundle titled Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury serves as a port of the original Wii U game that launched in 2013. Bowser's Fury is a new addition, bringing us a large world to explore — not unlike those found in Super Mario Odyssey.

The kicker is that Mario will team up with Bowser Jr. to defeat a giant, menacing version of Bowser. In the trailer shown by Nintendo, Mario uses a cat power-up to grow in size, and many on the internet have compared it to Gigantamaxing from Pokémon Sword and Shield. There's even a shot in the trailer that absolutely references Pokémon's over the shoulder battle perspectives. Check it out below!

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Trailer

And here's an image of the terrifying Bowser, who towers over you and unleashes attacks as you explore the world.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury will come with some updated features — most notably, the inclusion of online co-op, as well as the local multiplayer found in the original.

Cat Suit Mario and Peach amiibo

In addition, two new amiibo will launch alongside the game, including a Cat Mario and Cat Peach. Check them out above!

Mario Red & Blue Edition Switch System

All of this is in celebration of Super Mario's 35th anniversary and to top things off, Nintendo had one more thing up its sleeve. Launching on the same day as Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury and the aforementioned amiibo is a new Mario Red & Blue Nintendo Switch System. It features a red dock, and for the first time ever, a red screen, along with a blue Joy-Con grip, two red Joy-Con, and blue straps for each.

Along with all that, the system will come with a red and blue carrying case and screen protector — all for $299.99, which is a great deal since the standard Nintendo Switch systems don't come with a case or screen protector.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, the new amiibo, and the Mario Red & Blue Edition Switch System will all launch on February 12, 2021.

Preorder Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury here.