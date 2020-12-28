As we wrap up the rest of 2020, year-end stats have been pouring in, highlighting the best, the worst, and the top-selling games of the past year.

With this in mind, Valve recently showcased Steam's bestselling games of the year, ranging from January 1st – December 18th, 2020. The games are sorted by rankings ranging from Platinum to Gold, Silver, and Bronze and are measured by revenue earned.

Here's the list of Steam's Platinum bestsellers throughout 2020 (in no particular order):

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Among Us

Red Dead Redemption 2

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Dota 2

Cyberpunk 2077

Grand Theft Auto V

Destiny 2

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Monster Hunter: World

Doom Eternal

Rainbow Six Siege

It's unclear how much revenue each game has generated or the threshold for reaching Platinum status (or the other rankings, for that matter). What's fascinating is that despite the major launch debacle of Cyberpunk 2077, it managed to reach Platinum status on Steam. As you might recall, developer/publisher CD Projekt RED was in hot water for all of the game's technical issues across console and PC, leading to an influx of refund requests from consumers.

While many of the top-sellers on Steam were released in 2020, like Cyberpunk, Fall Guys, and Doom Eternal, most of the Platinum bestsellers were comprised of older games, proving that ongoing titles have tremendous staying power if done correctly. Titles like Grand Theft Auto V and Counter-Strike are massive hits and have stuck around for years, thanks to iteration and smart monetization tactics implemented by developers/publishers.

Aside from that, Steam's Platinum bestsellers feature a handful of free-to-play games like Dota 2, Destiny 2, and Counter-Strike, along with the inexpensive Among Us, which costs only $4.99 (and is on sale for $3.99 right now). This is interesting because the rankings are measured by revenue generated, meaning these games topped the list by in-game purchases alone. People love their cosmetics items; it seems — to the point of lifting free-to-play titles to the top of the bestseller charts.

Valve also released stats about Steam's top new releases, bestselling VR games, and other rankings, which you can check out here.

Source: Valve