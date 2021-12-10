66% of American women left the workforce during the pandemic. Between increased caregiving responsibilities and an over-representation in service jobs and other industries affected by COVID, they put their careers on hold. If you're one of the millions of women who are looking for a flexible job where you can earn money online from home, this article is for you.

20 Stay At Home Mom Jobs To Earn Money Online

Are there excellent stay-at-home mom jobs out there? Yes, there are! And many of them are flexible and pay well too. Whether you're a mom or stay-at-home parent, you may have been on the hunt to find the perfect online job to fit your schedule.

Image Credit: Pexels.

Take It From Someone Who's Looked

I know the story all too well. After leaving my full-time job, I searched for online jobs. Most of them I saw were not the right fit. You're looking for something convenient that allows you to work from home without a fixed schedule, and fits your lifestyle perfectly. Maybe you want to work full-time if your kids are in school. But you also want the option to work part-time as well. That's where these stay-at-home mom jobs come in. You have the choice to work whenever you choose. So, if you want a bit of flexibility, especially while raising a family, read on to discover some of the best online jobs for moms.

Image Credit: Canva.

Pinterest Manager

Do you use Pinterest often? Well, I certainly do! I love finding new recipes to dish up for my family. Apart from just finding yummy food, Pinterest is also where bloggers and business owners can get traffic back to their website.

It works by creating pretty Pinterest designs or pins as we call them, adding their website link to them, and Pinterest users will click it and head to their website. Not everybody has the time to make pins for Pinterest because they expect you to pin multiple times a day. And that can be hectic.

That's where Pinterest managers come in. As a Pinterest manager, you will create stunning Pinterest graphics in Canva or Illustrator and handle your client's posting and analytics. According to Indeed, most Pinterest Account Managers earn around $45,000 a year, and everything gets handled online.

Image Credit: Pexels.

Become a Coach

Now I'm not talking about becoming a soccer coach. This is all about mentoring and teaching clients specific skills to improve their lives. Coaching is perfect for moms who love helping others and are great at motivating people. What is it that you're good at?

If you want to pursue this online job, it's best to have some form of certification or experience in a specific area. If you have been a Nutritionist, you can become a certified Nutritionist coach to those who want to start in this career field. You could offer services such as:

Mentorship

A Masterclass

1:1 coaching sessions

Online group training

There's a great chance to make a steady income from becoming a Coach as more and more people are turning to online portals for advice and training. There is a high demand for Health coaches and even Life coaches.

Image Credit: Pexels.

Do Voice Overs

Do you have a musical voice? Okay, maybe I went a bit far with that one. But a strong, unique voice can make it a far way in this side hustle. You can work online as a voice actor, especially if you have previous experience in acting.

Becoming a voice talent will vary from one company to another, but the main idea is to read various scripts and earn money. Voice-over artists can work remotely from their home studio and choose hours that fit their schedule. One of the most popular ways to earn money is by narrating audiobooks. Hundreds of companies pay people to do this daily, and you can become one of them.

A few places to check out are:

Voice Jungle

Bodalgo

The Voice Realm

Spoken Realms

Mandy

Most of these companies allow you to work freelance, but they require listing fees, so be on the lookout for that.

Image Credit: Pexels.

Offer Transcription Services

I would only recommend this job for moms who can type fast. Transcription jobs also require that you have a good handle on grammar and spelling. As a transcriptionist, you will listen to audio and convert the speech into text. If you meet the requirements, it's an easy job to get into, and it's perfect for a stay-at-home mom. That's because you can work at your own pace and have more flexibility. While you may have to meet deadlines, there's no need for you to sit at the computer all day.

You have options to work in general transcription, medical transcription, and legal transcription fields. You can do all of these roles from the comfort of your home, which makes it an ideal stay-at-home mom job.

I must warn you that not all transcription companies are equal, as some pay meager rates. I recommend Rev and GoTranscript for people who want to make above-average rates when working as a transcriptionist.

Image Credit: Pexels.

Create and Sell Fonts

You may not have heard of this, but it's one of the more lucrative online jobs for moms. If you have ever done calligraphy or done hand-lettering, you might be able to create fonts in different styles. In this job, creativity is critical, and you can earn a steady income by selling your unique fonts online.

If you are serious about this, I recommend getting the Procreate app on your IPad. With Procreate, you can quickly form your lettering and upload them to a marketplace. You can also purchase physical pens for lettering, create your fonts and scan them into your computer. There are also premium handwriting websites to create your fonts, but I only suggest paying for these if you want to turn this into a career. These websites can be expensive, but they are worth it if you can continue this side hustle long term.

Once you have designed your fonts, you can sell them to Creative Market, Creative Fabrica, Design Bundles, and Etsy. If you browse these sites often, you will notice that hand-lettered fonts are very affordable. You will decide on your pricing and choose to sell single fonts, bundles, or a mixture of both. Some bundles fonts sell for as much as $500! So set your prices wisely.

Image Credit: Pexels.

Work as a Virtual Assistant

Working as a virtual assistant (VA) has become one of the most in-demand jobs online, particularly for stay-at-home moms. That's because working as a virtual assistant is very convenient. Virtual assistants perform a variety of tasks such as:

Making outbound calls

Taking calls

Scheduling appointments

Sending emails

Creating social media posts

Making videos

I think it's a great job for stay-at-home moms because you can work conveniently in your home office (the bed) and complete your tasks quietly. If your kids are younger, give them a few fun activities to do while you work.

If you have other skills that an employer might find valuable, you should mention them in your application. Sometimes, companies need graphic designers and skilled editors to work for them. So, upsell your skills when seeking a VA job as you could earn more money.

Image Credit: Canva.

Remote Travel Agent

Can you work from home as a travel agent? With the growth of flexible remote job opportunities, you definitely can. Working as a home-based travel agent is the perfect online job for moms who love to travel or have experience globe-trotting.

As a travel agent, you will help book flights, arrange vacations, and plan destination travel trips for customers. Your primary job will be to find the best deals and give travelers tips on great destination spots. Having a go-getter attitude, patience, and a pleasant rapport are qualities you will need as a travel agent.

Because making travel arrangements can sometimes be stressful, you will need to manage the issues that come with it and make the experience a good one for the customer. If you want to start as a remote travel agent, you can look for jobs on Indeed or travel agencies like Outside or Travel Planners International.

Image Credit: Disney Vacation Club.

Flea Market Flipper

Would you ever consider doing flea market flipping if selling stuff is your strong suit? It involves selling things you have at home or find to flea markets. You can also try thrift stores and other places that like to barter.

To make a real profit from this, you will need to find free or low-cost items to sell online. Look around at yard sales, curbside, thrift shops, rummage sales, and Craigslist. You can find plenty of deals at these spots, and some items might bring you extra cash, while others can amass hundreds of dollars. Every sale is different, and that's a part of the fun.

You can't just sell any old thing to be successful, though. Your flea market items should be clean and in relatively good condition.

A few profitable items to sell are:

Couches/Sofas

Antiques

Gym Equipment

Handbags

Jewelry

Clothing

Without a place to sell your stuff, you wouldn't make any money, right? Try listing your products on the Facebook Marketplace, ThreadUp, eBay, OfferUp, and even Amazon. You can do all your transactions online, which makes it pretty convenient.

Image Credit: Pexels.

Social Media Manager

Another fantastic stay-at-home mom job is social media management. Social media managers manage the social media accounts for businesses. They will usually create social media posts, write engaging content, research hashtags, schedule content, and interact with fans or followers.

This can be a tedious job if you don't like social media. But if you're a mom who loves using her phone and enjoys the social media sphere, this might be the right job for you. You have the chance to work at various hours of the day and even at night while your kids are asleep.

If you have marketing experience, that's a significant plus. You can often find these jobs on job boards or advertised on local company websites.

Image Credit: Unsplash.

Online ESL Tutor

Do you have tutoring experience and genuinely enjoy teaching kids? Becoming a tutor is now easier than ever as students worldwide seek online lessons for their studies.

Several companies now offer jobs to people who want to earn money by tutoring. It could be in subjects like English, Math, Music or a foreign language.

One of the most popular ways to tutor is by teaching children in China the English language. These jobs often require you to work early in the morning because that's when children can attend classes. If you're ready to start your tutoring side hustle, you can check out Cambly and VIPKid.

Image Credit: Pexels.

Proofread at Home

If you're a grammar buff and enjoy reading, you could work from home as a proofreader. Proofreaders review content for books, articles, manuscripts, and more. They are the last eye to view and correct content before it's published online.

You will read and edit various types of content and correct grammatical errors and spelling. Proofreaders have to pay keen attention to ensure no mistakes go out in the final copy. While you don't need a degree to work as a proofreader, taking an online course is a good idea. Proofreading jobs pay well, and you can make around 59k per year.

Image Credit: Pexels.

Conduct Market Research

This one is a small side hustle, but I consider it a leisurely stay-at-home mom job. I say this because conducting market research only requires your phone or laptop and an internet connection.

You'll be doing tasks like watching videos, answering questions, engaging in group research, surveys, and testing products. The great thing about it, too, is that you can hop on your phone and complete your tasks at any time of the day. Depending on how many jobs you do, you could make hundreds each month.

This is a great part-time job for someone who wants to make some extra income without too much hassle.

Image Credit: Pexels.

Sell Printables Online

I can't think of a better way to earn money online than selling something you already use. Printables come in all shapes and sizes, and moms love them!

Before you start jotting down ideas, you will need to think about who you'll be selling to. Once you've decided on that, it will be easier to choose a niche and profit from that. You can make more money this way instead of creating a hodge-podge of products that no one will buy.

One of the best places to sell your printables is on Etsy. Millions of people use the marketplace each month, and chances are, they'll come across your products.

If you need a little inspiration, here are a few printable ideas to get started with:

Checklists

Planners

Chore sheets

Invitations

Wall art

One way to make your printables is with Canva. It's a simple process to create digital products, which you can then upload to Etsy for sale. Be sure to check Canva's licensing terms first to be on the safe side.

Image Credit: Pexels.

Data Entry Clerk

This is another typing job for moms who have handy typing skills. Data entry clerks work for various businesses such as hospitals, law offices, and clinics by entering data into computers.

Your job as a data entry clerk is to keep a company's data organized, and there is a need to be meticulous in your work ethic. All the information you enter will have to be precise so that proofreading will be one of your skills. It can be a repetitive job, but it is convenient when you can do it at home.

Other data entry clerk tasks include:

Monitoring information in the system

Periodically access the accuracy of data

Review information in a database

This is one job that does not require a degree to start, but each company will conduct its training sessions. The average salary of data entry clerks is 34,000 annually.

Image Credit: Pexels.

Moderator

Would you like a job where you're chatting to people all day? Moderators work for various companies or websites by sharing content, approving posts, chatting with members, promoting content, and ensuring that everything runs smoothly.

This is a fantastic way for moms to earn an income if they like engaging with others. If you're interested in this job, you can find positions by checking job boards online. You would find yourself moderating Facebook Groups, webinars, and even business forums.

Most moderators earn about $15 an hour or more, depending on the company.

Image Credit: Pexels.

Pet Sitting

Do you love cats, dogs, and other furry or scaly creatures? If you do, then pet sitting can make you some extra money and eventually turn into a side hustle.

Some of your daily duties will include:

Giving food and water

Brushing fur

Giving medication when necessary

Cleaning their teeth

Regular walks

Cleaning litter boxes (yikes)

Places like Rover hire pet sitters to work from home. You get to set your rates and choose your schedule as well. Having experience with animal behavior or previous pet sitting work is a bonus.

Image Credit: Pexels.

Write and Get Paid

One of the most popular ways to make money online is by writing. Writing is an ideal skill because you can use it in many ways. You can offer services as a freelance writer online.

You can do:

Technical writing

Resume writing

Freelance writing

Content writing

Another fun way to earn money from this skill is by writing poems for greeting card companies and short articles for blogs. Look for writing gigs on Fiverr or openings on Indeed. You can even start your blog, write content, and earn money from that.

Image Credit: Pexels.

Virtual Organizer

There are people out there that love organizing stuff. Are you one of them? Virtual organizers use technology to organize someone's home or lifestyle. You can help your clients with their vision and lead them in the right direction when managing their clutter or other needs.

As its name suggests, everything is done virtually. So it could be through a Zoom call or over the phone. How to know if you're right for this role:

Good with technology

Super organized

Knowledge of video conferencing

Ability to work alone

Working as a Virtual Organizer allows you to book clients and work when you choose.

Image Credit: Pexels.

Tech Support Agent

You can get hired to work as a tech support agent and work from home. Most of these jobs require you to assist customers via phone, email, or chat.

That is the perfect opportunity to work remotely if you have good problem-solving skills, the ability to explain things simply, and the capability to help people with troubleshooting. This job requires ongoing interaction, so be aware of that before applying online.

One of the best places to work as a Tech Support Agent is Apple. They even have chat support roles if you're more comfortable with that.

Image Credit: Pexels.

Low Content Publishing

Did you know that you can make books without any content whatsoever and sell them online? It's been around for a while now, but low content publishing is growing in popularity. Examples of low-content books are diaries, notebooks, planners, sketchbooks, and trackers.

Making these books is convenient because they are in high demand and easy to create. I've made a few myself using Canva. You can sign up for an Amazon KDP account, create your book, and upload it to sell these books. Be sure to research low content book niches and which ones are most popular.

Image Credit: Pexels.

Where To Find Stay at Home Mom Jobs

To find the right job, you should be looking in the right places and researching the requirements for the job. A few legitimate places you can try are:

FlexJobs

Problogger

Fiverr

I recommend building your portfolio if you want to do writing, proofreading, and other freelance positions full-time. Some of the jobs on this list require you to promote yourself. As a Pinterest manager or Virtual organizer, you may not be able to find jobs so readily. Creating social media accounts like Instagram or a Facebook page can help you in this area.

You can also call local businesses to see if they're hiring.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Start a Stay at Home Mom Job Today

Working at home with kids is not easy. And even if your kids are older and are not at home for most of the day, it can still be hard. These online jobs are great for moms because they're flexible and allow you to do other ‘mom things' throughout your day. You can make extra money or a full-time income each month by starting a flexible mom job.

Image Credit: Freepik.

