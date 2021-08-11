‘Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge’ Sequel, ‘Last Call,’ is Headed to Oculus Quest this Fall

Grab your Oculus! It's almost time to head back to Batuu for a new virtual reality adventure. Today, ILMxLAB revealed new details about the highly anticipated sequel story for Star Wars: Tales from Galaxy's Edge, headed to Oculus Quest this fall. The trailer reveals the high stakes and the unpredictable journey awaiting players in the sequel entitled Last Call.

Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge Sequel, Last Call, Arrives this Fall

The boisterous Seezelslack (voiced by Bobby Moynihan) returns, alongside the previously announced Dok-Ondar (Cory Rouse) who is already a fixture in the “real” Batuu at the Disney Parks. The trailer also gives a first look at two new characters you'll encounter during your next adventure: Lens Kamo (Karla Crome) and Baron Attsmun (Mark Rolston).

“Welcome back to Batuu! Dok-Ondar has pulled up a seat in Seezelslak’s cantina and he has a job for you. The infamous ithorian sends you deep into the Batuuu wilds in search of a lost artifact. You’ll team up with the relic hunter Lens Kamo and battle against the evil Baron Attsmun.” said Jose Perez III, Director. “We are super excited to continue to expand the Star Wars galaxy and hope fans swing by for Last Call.”

Baron Attsmun, an ultra-wealthy industrialist who cells cybernetic parts throughout the galaxy, was originally set to appear in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. On the surface, it seems like he has helped a lot of people, but it would seem that he's just as cruel and detached from reality as the rest of the ultra-wealthy Star Wars fans encountered in The Last Jedi. On the other side of things, Lens Kamo is a badass with a deep respect for history, instilled in her as the daughter of scholarly parents. She's a treasure hunter, whose sole purpose is reclaiming artifacts, without harming them, to keep them out of the hands of destructive collectors. And Lens is willing to do this by any means necessary, which is where the badass aspect of her personality comes into play.

With Last Call, players can expect new adventures into the Outer Rim, including unexpected alliances, deadly enemies, and new locations to explore. With the tease that Seezeslak's legendary Tales will allow players to experience “more eras” once more, perhaps the game will return to The High Republic in this epic conclusion.

“We are over the moons to continue your story as our intrepid deckhand as you spend time with new and familiar characters on Batuu”, said Alyssa Finley, Senior Producer. “With new adventures to go on, two new Tales to experience, and a multitude of new items to buy and try at Mubo's Workshop, our team can't wait for fans to jump into Last Call this fall.”

Star Wars: Tales from Galaxy's Edge: Last Call will arrive this fall. No date or price has been revealed yet, but at least there's a new trailer to whet your appetite for adventure: