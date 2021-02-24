Tactical first-person shooter Star Wars: Republic Commando is being remastered for PS4 and Nintendo Switch, and will launch on April 6, 2021. This HD remaster is being worked on by Aspyr, the team that ported Star Wars Episode I: Racer, Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, and Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast to PS4 and Switch. Republic Commando will cost $14.99 upon release and is available to preorder now.

Here's the announcement from Aspyr below!

As explained on the PlayStation Blog, the Republic Commando remaster will stay true to the original, while including “a few modern twists.” The controls have been updated to feel like a contemporary tactical shooter and is playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility. The PS4 version will also include a platinum trophy — which is always a main request amongst the trophy hunting community.

Below are some screenshots for the upcoming remaster:

Marketing Specialist at Aspyr, Mallie Rust told the PlayStation Blog “Republic Commando is a fan favorite, and nobody knows that better than Aspyr. Trust me, we’ve read many, many, many tweets and comments requesting it. We’re happy to say that your requests will finally be answered.”

Star Wars: Republic Commando first launched for the original Xbox in 2005 and was developed and published by LucasArts. It has since gained a cult following and is regarded as one of the best Star Wars games, despite having soft sales when it first launched.

You'll notice that the remaster is not coming to Xbox, but fortunately, you can still play the original via backwards compatibility on Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S consoles.

In Republic Commando, you play as a squad leader and are tasked with traveling to different planets to complete objectives. It takes place during the Clone Wars and features many beloved locales like Geonosis and Kashyyyk.

There was also a sequel for Republic Commando in development called Imperial Commando, but it was canceled before it ever came to be. Unfortunately, the Star Wars franchise is no stranger to canceled games — much like Star Wars 1313, which ceased development in 2013.

Nonetheless, players will be able to return to (or try for the first time) Republic Commando later this spring!

Source: Aspyr and Sony