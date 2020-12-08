The fan-favorite RPG Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II (or simply KotOR 2) is making its way to mobile devices this month. Aspyr, the developer who recently brought Episode I: Racer and Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast to modern consoles like the Switch, announced its next big Star Wars release on Tuesday.

KotOR 2 Mobile Release Date

The game’s set to hit Android, iPhone, and iPad on December 18. It’ll cost $14.99.

“Fans have been asking for a mobile version of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II for so long, and we’re thrilled to bring it to them finally,” said Elizabeth Howard, VP of publishing at Aspyr.

“We’re proud to continue working with Lucasfilm to bring classic titles like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II to modern platforms.”

If you’ve never played the KotOR games, or you missed the sequel, it’s a fairly smart and nuanced take on the light-dark Force continuum presented in most Star Wars media. Like the first KotOR, your actions contribute to your overall alignment as a Jedi, mechanically speaking, but the narrative isn’t quite so clear-cut.

When The Last Jedi came out in 2017, its handling of Luke Skywalker, the nature of light and darkness within human nature, and the notion of the Jedi as a deeply flawed order were all fairly controversial. But, as many folks were quick to point out, it wasn’t saying a whole lot that KotOR 2 hadn’t already expressed more than a decade prior.

Rian Johnson himself admitted to being a fan of the game, having played it years before landing the writer-director gig on Episode VIII.

“Set five years after the events from the award-winning Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Sith Lords have hunted the Jedi to the edge of extinction and are on the verge of crushing the Old Republic,” the press release says.

“With the Jedi Order in ruin, the Republic’s only hope is a lone Jedi struggling to reconnect with the Force. As this Jedi, players will be faced with the galaxy’s most dire decision — follow the light side or succumb to the dark.”

At a glance, the graphics leave something to be desired in 2020. But this game’s 16 years old; don’t judge it by the graphical limitations of its time. The combat is built on the Dungeons & Dragons d20 System, and the storytelling is top-shelf Star Wars.

Fans of The Last Jedi and The Mandalorian are sure to love it.

