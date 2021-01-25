Star Wars insider Bespin Bulletin said on the B.O.B. Podcast (as relayed by VGC) recently that a new Knights of the Old Republic game is indeed in the works, but not by a studio you might expect.

That's right, the new KotOR game is reportedly being developed by a team other than BioWare, but insider did not specify which studio has taken the reigns.

Specifically, Bulletin said, “amongst my digging, I heard a Knights of the Old Republic project in development somewhere. I talked to a couple of people, and I also found out that Jason Schreier said that it’s not with EA, and we’ll ‘never guess’ who the studio is that’s making this game.”

What Bulletin is referring to is a post on ResetEra from Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier here. Schreier is well-known in the industry and has a track record for accurate reporting.

Bulletin added, “I don’t know if the bounty hunter game is with them or if it’s with Ubisoft. But yeah, EA is working on stuff, and there’s another unannounced [Star Wars] game at EA, which I have no idea what it is. I don’t think it’s Battlefront 3.”

Nate Najda (AKA Shinobi602 on Twitter) of Wushu Studios also confirmed the game is real, but that the developer is “not as mysterious as you think.” Najda added, “it’s just not a household name most people are aware of.”

All of these reports are on the heels of Lucasfilm Games' reveal, which is an umbrella all Star Wars games will fall under going forward. Following Lucasfilm Games' announcement, Ubisoft Massive confirmed it is developing a new open-world Star Wars game. Still, this project is likely separate from what is believed to be KotOR. Publisher EA, which had the exclusive license to create Star Wars games since 2013, will still work on projects in the franchise and be joined by other developers like the aforementioned Ubisoft.

BioWare, the original developer of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, is currently hard at work on Anthem, Dragon Age 4, the next Mass Effect, and Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. Because of this, it's not entirely surprising the team is reported not to be involved with the rumored KotOR project.

Source: Bespin Bulletin via VGC