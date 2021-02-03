As revealed during a recent Electronic Arts earnings call, the Star Wars license has earned over $3 billion for the publisher during the exclusivity deal. Since 2013 when EA acquired the (temporary) exclusive rights to the franchise, over 52 million Star Wars games have been sold.

According to EA's CEO, Andrew Wilson, “we have generated a number of great franchises: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Galaxy of Heroes, Battlefront, Jedi Fallen Order, and most recently Squadrons. That represents over $3 billion life-to-date in net bookings and 52 million games sold.”

Of the $3 billion earned, mobile game, Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes accounted for $1 billion of the company's revenue generated as of December 2020. Wilson said “mobile continues to be a key opportunity for us. Games like Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes continue to be deeply engaging for players and very successful businesses and we have plans to aggressively grow our mobile portfolio. We’re also expanding our lead in subscriptions.”

When questioned by an analyst about how Star Wars projects will change with EA now that the exclusivity deal has ended, Wilson said “I don’t think you should imagine that the fact that some other people will build some Star Wars games is going to change our commitment to that IP or our ability to build the appropriate number of games.

“And as I said before, we’ve had a long partnership with Disney, both before our exclusive period that gave us a great opportunity to really establish some very strong franchises like Battlefront, like Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, like Jedi: Fallen Order, like Squadrons. You should expect us to continue to invest in our Star Wars relationship.”

Now that all Star Wars games will fall under the Lucasfilm Games umbrella, Disney will be working with other publishers/developers — outside of EA — to make more games in the series. Recently, a new Star Wars game set to be developed by Ubisoft was announced, with other companies likely to get involved, as well. EA will continue to make Star Wars games, but not exclusively.

Source: EA, Seeking Alpha via GameSpot