Porgs & Rancors & Banthas, Oh My!, ‘Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures’ is a Creature Lover’s Dream Come True 

Sometimes the best part of a Star Wars story isn't the main characters, but the adorable creatures they come in contact with. From porgs to mynocks, blurggs, and charhounds, the galaxy (far, far away) is filled with adorable creatures and an adventurous new droid named SF-R3 (“Aree”) is here to teach children all about the adorable—and sometimes intimidating—creatures that make the Star Wars universe so special.

Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures is a Creature Lover's Dream Come True

Aree is a member of the Galactic Society of Creature Enthusiasts who is journeying across the galaxy to learn everything there is to know about wildlife. For any sequel era fans, this may remind you of Terryl Whitlatch's beloved and wonderfully illustrated in-universe field guide, The Wildlife of Star Wars: A Field Guide. The new series, Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures, is aimed at children and it will air on YouTube on Star Wars Kids.

“The Galactic Society of Creature Enthusiasts was founded during the exploration age of the High Republic by scientists and adventurers interested in researching the myriad of new species found on the frontier worlds of the Republic,” said Matt Martin, Sr. Creative Executive on the Lucasfilm Story Group in the press release. “In Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures, we have the opportunity to show how the Society cataloged the galaxy’s wildlife. I hope fans of all ages will enjoy following Aree’s adventures.”

The first two episodes of Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures are already live on YouTube at Star Wars Kids. First up, Aree is learning how to brush a rancor's teeth (very stinky business!) and discovering whether or not it's possible to teach porgs a few new tricks. Families can also find an activity kit to help welcome the newest little honorary members of the Galactic Society of Creature Enthusiasts. The nineteen-page activity kit includes word scrambles, coloring sheets, and even a certificate that your favorite creature enthusiast can proudly display in their room.

After you finish watching the first two episodes of Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures, you can also pick up the new line of adorable plush Stitchlings by Mattel. You may find it hard not to add all of them to your cart as soon as you set your eyes on them. And yes, these precious critters also make noise! This creature collective is currently available for pre-order only at Target. You can also pick up an adorable tautaun tote or a decorative throw pillow with all of your favorite creatures.

Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures will have a 12-episode run, with two new episodes released every Thursday. Never miss an episode by subscribing to Star Wars Kids on YouTube. Whether you're a kid or a kid at heart, these Star Wars creatures will warm your heart!

Watch the Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures trailer!