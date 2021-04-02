This year is the 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm and as part of the ongoing celebrations of this hallmark, Del Rey Publishing announced exciting news this morning that is sure to thrill both Expanded Universe fans and those looking to dive into the back catalog of Star Wars past publishing initiatives.

Del Rey Publishing has curated a stunning collection of the most beloved Expanded Universe (EU) novels with the newly unveiled Essential Legends Collection. The collection, which contains one of Your Money Geek's favorite Legends novels, will launch on June 15, 2021, in new trade paperback editions. Each with brand new covers, that will pair nicely with your own vintage Expanded Universe collection.

Timothy Zahn's Heir to the Empire cover was designed by Tracie Ching, Drew Karpyshyn's Darth Bane: Path of Destruction was designed by Simon Goinard, and Matthew Stover's Shatterpoint was designed by Jeff Manning. In addition to the new cover, Del Rey announced that Shatterpoint will also be receiving an all-new unabridged audiobook edition, narrated by Sullivan Jones.

While Lucasfilm's latest publishing infinitive — The High Republic — has received critical acclaim among fans of the franchise and New York Time's Best Seller recognition, fans of the Expanded Universe are sure to be thrilled to see their favorite books receive some much-needed love. Today's announcement was part of a long week of exciting Star Wars news, including the Obi-Wan Kenobi casting announcement, a Thrawn cover reveal, and the release of the Star Wars Vintage Collection on Disney+.

Del Rey teased that this is just the beginning for Expanded Universe novels to return to shelves, as additional titles will join the Essential Legends Collection in Fall 2021.