During the 2021 Game Awards, Lucasfilm launched a cinematic trailer for Star Wars: Eclipse, a new High Republic era game in development with Quantic Dream. The trailer showcases the stunning game design, set to the beat of a heart-pounding and ominous drum. The game marks The High Republic era's first official entry into the gaming area, following brief gameplay interludes in Star Wars: Tales from Galaxy's Edge.

If the trailer wasn't enough indication, the site for Eclipse explains that the game is set in the Outer Rim, where players will have an opportunity to shape their fates in an uncharted section of the galaxy with never-before-seen species and planets to discover. It also alludes to ongoing political tensions, which might tie in with some of the current situations playing out in The High Republic.

In the midst of the somber and heavy atmosphere of the trailer, there is one glimmer of familiar light—Master Yoda! In what appears to be the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, he looks out the window… with concern. Further adding to the foreboding vibe of the trailer. Something dark is definitely on the horizon in the trailer, as the mysterious drummer seems to summon an even more mysterious figure from a tar pit. My bet is on this character being the big bad of the game.

While Eclipse is still in early development, we do know that it will allow players to see the galaxy through the eyes of an ensemble cast of multiple, charismatic playable characters, each with their own morality, personality, motivations, and impact upon each other and the story at large. Based on the trailer, it's a guarantee that players will be wielding a lightsaber as they face off against whatever darkness is looming. Additionally, Star Wars: Eclipse will be a multiple-character branching narrative game, though there is no word yet on which devices players will be able to play on.

Earlier this year, in the midst of a series of reports about bigotry in the gaming community, the Detroit: Become Human developer Quantic Dream, who is developing Star Wars: Eclipse was hit with a series of allegations concerning homophobic, sexist, and racist remarks made by employees of the company.

Watch the Star Wars: Eclipse trailer below: