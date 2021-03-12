Square Enix Presents, an all new digital showcase from the renown Japanese publisher will air on March 18, 2021 at 10am PDT. This 40-minute digital presentation will feature updates on many of Square Enix upcoming releases including Outriders, Balan Wonderworld, and even a new entry in the Life is Strange series.

This news comes by way of a tweet the official Square Enix Twitter account, which features a lineup of the games you can expect during next week's presentation.

Let's gooo! Debuting March 18 at 10AM PDT, the first digital-direct #SquareEnixPresents the world premiere of the next @LifeisStrange, with a 40-min lineup set of new trailers & announcements from many of our upcoming titles https://t.co/IgHkawSCaE pic.twitter.com/VNYDFdoikR — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) March 11, 2021

The lineup is as follows:

A new Life is Strange World Premiere

Outriders

Marvel's Avengers

Tomb Raider 25th Anniversary

New Square Enix Montreal games

Just Cause Mobile

Balan Wonderworld

Life is Strange is one of Square's most beloved narrative adventure series, so fans are excited to see what the future holds for Max and Chloe (or perhaps it will feature new characters).

Outriders is a new cooperative shooter from developer People Can Fly, which will launch on April 1st. We'll likely get one last look at it before it releases.

While Marvel's Avengers has been out for a while, Square Enix will likely give us a taste of what to expect from future updates. It's worth noting the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Marvel's Avengers will launch the same day — March 18th.

2021 is the 25th anniversary of Tomb Raider. There have been many rumors pointing to the existence of a collection featuring Tomb Raider (2013), Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which will launch for current and previous-gen systems — though, this has yet to be officially confirmed.

Aside from that, we'll get a look at the next Square Enix Montreal games (plural). This team is best known for the Go games such as Deus Ex Go, Hitman Go, and Lara Croft Go. Square Enix might announce a new Go game or something entirely different.

We'll also get a new look at Just Cause Mobile, a game that was revealed during The Game Awards 2020.

Finally, we'll get another peek at Balan Wonderworld, a 3D plarformer from the creator of Sonic. Balan Wonderworld is slated to launch later this month on March 26, 2021.

Notably absent from this list are any Japanese developed games. This presentation will only focus on Western-developed IP, but it's possible Square Enix will hold another direct later on that leans into Japanese games, too.

Source: Square Enix