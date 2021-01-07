Outriders, an upcoming third-person shooter developed by People Can Fly and published by Square Enix has been delayed. Originally set to launch in 2020, the game was moved to February 2021, and has now been pushed yet again to April 1, 2021. This news comes by way of the official Outriders Twitter account, in which it was stated that the delay would allow the development team “extra time” to fine-tune the game.

While the slight delay is disappointing, Square Enix did announce that a free Outriders demo will be coming on February 25, 2021, allowing players to try “the first few hours of the game with all four classes — in both single-player and co-op.” All progress made in the demo will carry on to the full release. You can check out the official delay announcement below.

Square Enix's Outriders Delayed

An important update regarding Outriders. pic.twitter.com/HHZrq5GIik — Outriders (@Outriders) January 6, 2021

Originally announced at E3 2019, Outriders has been cooking for quite some time and will launch for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. It serves as a class-based third-person shooter with an emphasis on cooperative online play and story.

People Can Fly, the game's developer is best known for its work on the Gears of War series, as a complementary studio to Epic Games, before finally creating its own Gears of War game with 2013's prequel story, Judgment. The company also developed Bulletstorm and went on to work on the remaster, Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition. Outriders will mark the studio's first solely developed new IP in many years.

We actually got to go hands-on with Outriders at PAX East in 2020, and based on the hour or so we got to play, it's shaping up to be a fun co-op shooter. The actual moment-to-moment gameplay feels good, which is no surprise coming from a studio that worked on Gears of War. The stages are varied, ranging from tight, close-quarters sections, to larger sprawling areas. Many have compared Outriders to Destiny or Tom Clancy's The Division, but it was confirmed that it will not be a live-service game — but rather a manageable, conclusive experience with a clear start and end.