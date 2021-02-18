During the February 2021 Nintendo Direct presentation, Splatoon 3 was unveiled with a targeted release window of 2022. Nintendo announced it via a 3-minute long trailer, which you can view below!

While the game is still far from being complete, Nintendo did release a little bit more information about it on the official website, with the following description:

Enter the Splatlands, a sun-scorched desert inhabited by battle-hardened Inklings and Octolings. Splatsville, the city of chaos, is the adrenaline-fueled heart of this dusty wasteland. Even in this desolate environment, Turf War reigns supreme and battles rage in new stages located in the surrounding wilds. Dynamic new moves help these fighters dodge attacks and cover more ground, along with a new bow-shaped weapon to sling ink. Stay tuned for more information to be revealed, as the Splatoon 3 game is scheduled to release for the Nintendo Switch system in 2022.

The trailer gave us a good idea of the game's direction and tone, but other than that, there's still a lot we don't know about Splatoon 3. In the meantime, check out its newly revealed screenshots!

Details are scarce, but Nintendo did confirm 4V4 Turf Wars would make a return, along with new cosmetics, stages, and weapons. It's unclear if Splatoon 3 will feature a single-player mode like the previous two entries, but we do know the popular competitive portion will make its return.

The trailer for Splatoon 3 focused on a new area called the Splatlands, a desert locale that looks very different from the colorful environments the series is known for.

Splatoon first came to the Wii U in 2015 and later received a sequel, aptly titled Splatoon 2 on the Nintendo Switch in 2017. The series is known for its fast-paced third-person shooter mechanics, but instead requiring you to cover the arena with ink, rather than taking out opponents. It blends elements of class-based shooters, with some multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) features.

Source: Nintendo