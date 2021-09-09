Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming to theaters this December, and it promises to be an insane ride!

Rumors are flying that past Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are appearing, and fans already know that some favorite villains are back. The teaser trailer has sparked all sorts of theories, including that Doctor Strange is possibly Mephisto or evil Doctor Strange from What If?.

No Way Home is shaping up to be the best Spider-Man movie of all time because it is possibly going to combine them all, but before its release, which one holds that title? Here is every Spider-Man movie ranked, from worst to best.

Every Spiderman Movie Ranked

8. The Amazing Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield isn’t necessarily a bad Spider-Man, but he certainly isn’t a good Peter Parker. There is nothing nerdy about him and try as he might; he just cannot pull that off. Instead, the Amazing Spider-Man delivers a mediocre origin story that fans did not need to watch again. Everyone knows how Peter Parker got his abilities, and The Amazing Spider-Man spends far too long showing them, yet again.

7. Spider-Man 3

While there are certainly some things to enjoy about Spider-Man 3, the bad outweighs the good. Fans had longed to see Black Suit Spidey and Eddie Brock as Venom, and unfortunately, neither of those delivered.

In this one, Tobey Maguire feels a bit too old as Peter Parker and way too bizarre when the symbiote gets to him. Let’s never talk about that dance scene again, please. Topher Grace as Eddie Brock is a choice that doesn’t pan out well either.

6. The Amazing Spider-Man 2

The fact that Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone were dating in real life during this movie adds to their on-screen chemistry.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is not afraid to get dark, and because of that, it is the best Andrew Garfield Spider-Man movie. Gwen Stacey’s death is a scene ripped right from the comic books that send Peter Parker down an interesting path — that fans never got to see on the big screen because the third movie in the trilogy was canceled.

5. Spider-Man

It is the first of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy, and it actually pulls off the origin story quite well. Maguire is very believable as Peter Parker, less so as Spider-Man, though.

It is hard to find an actor that can play them both to perfection (although fans will see that later with Tom Holland). William Dafoe’s portrayal of Green Goblin/Norman Osbourne makes this movie what it is, though. He is perfectly cast as one of the best Marvel villains of all time and will now be back in No Way Home.

4. Spider-Man: Homecoming

Speaking of origin stories, Spider-Man: Homecoming does a great job quickly discussing the spider that bit Peter and then moving along from it. There is no need to dwell because everyone knows Spider-Man’s origin.

It helps a lot that Tom Hollands’ Peter Parker was first introduced in Captain America: Civil War, and they were able to pick up after that. Holland proves in this movie that he is the perfect Peter and the perfect Spider-Man, therefore the best of the three actors to portray the popular comic book character. The fact that Marvel has their hands in this trilogy as well really pushes it to the top.

3. Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 2 is in the top three for two reasons. The first is because of Doc Ock. Alfred Molina is a good casting choice and brings a lot to the table with this one. The connection between Peter and MJ is the second reason. There is a lot to love about the chemistry between Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maquire, and this movie is where it really shines.

2. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: Far From Home deals with the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame and brings a lot of heart to the character of Peter Parker. To see his struggles and Happy’s struggles done so well in this movie is refreshing.

Mysterio is easily one of the best villains, and Jake Gyllenhaal is a great casting choice. The changes made to him for the big screen versus the comic book feel right on brand and work very well. The Spider-Man: Far From Home end credit scene, though, is what puts this movie in the top two.

1. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of the best-animated films of all time; it is easily the best Spider-Man film to date. This is for several reasons, but mostly because of how fantastic the story, visuals, and acting are.

The fact that comic book fans get a handful of their favorite spiders certainly helps too. The animation style feels like it is ripped right from the pages of a comic book, complete with the little dots that readers see when looking at the panels.

