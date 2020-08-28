At GamesCom's Opening Night Live, Proletariat announced that Spellbreak will be released on September 3rd for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

The game's cross-play and cross-progression features garnered attention as it will enable players to enjoy cross-platform matching and use their characters, stats, progress, customizations across any platform.

“Since we first started creating Spellbreak, almost 1 million players have supported the game’s development by participating in our playtests and our community has grown to be one of the largest on Discord,” said Seth Sivak, CEO of Proletariat. “With innovations such as Cross-Progression and Cross-Play, players from around the world can play where they want with all of their friends regardless of platform. We can’t wait to talk more about our ongoing plans for new updates that that will reveal more of the deep, rich lore behind the world of Primdal, its people, and unlock exciting new game modes.”

Spellbreak is a multiplayer action-spellcasting game where players unleash their inner battlemage and wield two powerful magic gauntlets that blend devastating spell combinations to control the battlefield with fiery tornadoes, electrified gas clouds, and more! Set in the Hollow Lands, players can explore the map to find tactical advantages and discover hidden chests that contain magical runes that give new abilities, including flight, teleport, and invisibility.

Spellbreak will be one of the first titles on the market to support full cross-progression when it launches for the Epic Games store, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on September 3rd. Players will be able to create a Spellbreak account and access it on any supported platform to maintain their game progression, customizations, and stats. Players will also be able to use their account to easily find friends and create cross-platform squads.

The studio’s first major title, World Zombination, debuted in early 2015 as a coveted “Editor’s Choice” on the iOS App Store. Attracting millions of players worldwide, it went on to be named Apple’s “Best of 2015” list and developed a reputation for bringing AAA quality and depth to the mobile MMO landscape.

After developing a passion for live streaming as part of their transparent development process — including live development streams and hundreds of lets plays — they created two distinct, but symbiotic new products: Streamline, a fast-paced arena game with full live stream integration, and Streamote, a backend and website that enables viewers to interact with their favorite broadcasters and control what's on screen. Streamline was the first game to release as part of Twitch Prime. Proletariat also created an RPG called StreamLegends, a Twitch extension that lets channel communities quest and build guilds together.

For more information about Spellbreak, you can visit their website or join their Discord community.