First Seasonal Update to Add New Clash Mode, Weekly Quests, Talents, and More

If you've read our review of Spellbreak, then you know that we were excited to see how the game would expand. Well, fans of the new game won't have to wait much longer to see what's new with the battle royale.

Today, the award-winning independent game studio Proletariat announced that their multiplayer action-spellcasting game, Spellbreak, will launch its first seasonal content update, Prologue: The Gathering Storm, on October 22, 2020. The first major update to the game will introduce Clash Mode, offering a new way to experience Spellbreak via team deathmatch, as well as new talents, potions, and cosmetics. The update will be free to all Spellbreak players.

Seth Sivak, the CEO of Proletariat said in the press release, “After an incredible launch, Spellbreak now has millions of players around the world. This update represents the beginning of our plan to deliver robust content that offers new ways to experience Spellbreak’s unique combat and gives players a first taste of how we plan to deliver ongoing story content.”

Spellbreak’s latest update includes:

New Content — Prologue: The Gathering Storm will be free to all players and feature weekly quests with unique rewards

Prologue: The Gathering Storm will be free to all players and feature weekly quests with unique rewards Introducing Clash Mode — 9v9 team deathmatch with 3 squads on each team

9v9 team deathmatch with 3 squads on each team New Talents — Enable players to further customize their playstyle Vigor : Bonus health Ambidextrous : Enables the passive class ability in your offhand gauntlet Foresight : Reveals nearby players on your minimap and shows future shrines/circles

Enable players to further customize their playstyle Halloween Content — New Outfits, Artifacts, Cloudbursts, Afterglows, Emotes, and Badges! Just in time for “Hollowed Eve!”

Spellbreak is a multiplayer action-spellcasting game where players unleash their inner battlemage and wield two powerful magic gauntlets that blend devastating spell combinations to control the battlefield with fiery tornadoes, electrified gas clouds, and more! Set in the Hollow Lands, players can explore the map to find tactical advantages and discover hidden chests that contain magical runes that give new abilities, including flight, teleport, and invisibility.

For more information, please visit the Spellbreak website.

