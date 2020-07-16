The Magical ‘Spellbreak’ Will Be Free-to-Play on All Consoles

Soon anyone can become a battlemage.
The award-winning independent game developer Proletariat has announced that their highly-anticipated magic-focused battle royale video game Spellbreak, will be free-to-play on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch when it launches later this year.
Dominate the Hollow Lands in
Free-to-Play Spellbreak Launch
(See also: new updates added to Spellbreak‘s closed beta)
Spellbreak is a fantasy battle royale experience featuring epic magic combat and powerful spellcasting. Players choose a class, weave spectacular spell combinations, and fight to become an all-powerful battlemage. Featuring a deep item and class system, Spellbreak allows players to dominate the Hollow Lands as a solo competitor or conquer their foes with friends in a non-stop quest for survival.
“From the start, we wanted to make sure that it would be as easy as possible for Spellbreak players to play with their friends, and making the game free-to-play helps us reach that goal,” said Seth Sivak, CEO of Proletariat, Inc. “Going free-to-play and ensuring the game will be cross-play on day one reinforces our goal of making sure Spellbreak will be accessible to as many people as possible.”
