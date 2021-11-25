Holidays with a Disabled Child: 10 Tips for a Stress Free Season

W: Work. If you have work pending, don’t ignore it. Get tasks done so you can enjoy your holiday season or it will be weighing on you. And for your kids, keep their minds busy. Most of them are going to be off from school anywhere from a few days to a week or more; that’s a really long time with no academic stimulation. Talk to teachers and therapists now, about what are some small, simple things you can do at home and exercise their minds while reinforcing what they are doing at school.

E: Eat. Eat, and eat healthily. Sure, indulge on the treats as appropriate. But when a machine doesn’t have good fuel, it doesn’t run well. Moderation is key. And some people, both kids and adults, have some food triggers that can either bring on headaches, intestinal discomfort or behavior problems. Make sure you know what everyone is eating. I bring a lunch box with food for my kids just about every place we go, just in case. (My son has feeding issues.) I don’t care who is insulted–if my son has to eat a PB&J at Thanksgiving dinner, so be it. It’s better than him going hungry because he can’t/won’t eat what is being served and then fills up on cookies.

E: Emotions. Let’s face it, around the holidays there are times when I am on sensory overload. Let them have plenty of downtime to deal with emotions. This goes for your typical kids too. If you have a rigid-thinker, black and white, “there is no Santa” child in your house, acknowledge that with your other kids. Let them be angry about it or experience whatever emotions they have. Let yourself feel the frustrations you’re feeling. Hopefully, if we’re all sleeping enough, eating healthy and getting some exercise, there will be fewer emotional triggers or meltdowns. But you know they can and do happen. “Predict and Prevent” right? Arrive at gatherings early (when fewer people are there) and leave early (before volume skyrockets).

P: Play. Play. Have fun. Exercise. Get moving. Walk the dog around the block. Do a few laps on a walking path at a local park. Find an area that is enjoyable for your child and get some outdoor activity and/or exercise. In addition to the W: Work item above, it will not only work their brains but overall everyone will feel better. If your child has played video games for 10 hours every day for 10 days, how well is he going to readjust to school?

S: Say No. Don’t overextend yourself or your family. Learn to say no without guilt. A friend of mine once said to me: When you say yes to something, you are saying no to something else. You don’t have to do it all. We can’t do it all and retain our sanity.

My stepmother? I just sent her two snarky text messages. It’s how we communicate in our dysfunctional family. I reminded her that for the better part of the past 2 years, we’ve barely left the house due to Kevin’s seizures.

When it comes to my family, I live by Oprah’s words.

“Do you want to be right? Or do you want to have peace?” Oprah via Maya Angelou quote.

I choose peace. Above all else, the best advice is to know yourself and know your family. Moms have great instincts and now is not the time to ignore them. We know what our kids can handle and what will make an enjoyable holiday season for everyone.

And most of all, have a great October/November/December. This is a great time of year, enjoy it!

