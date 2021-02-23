As part of a post on the PlayStation Blog, Sony has officially confirmed the existence of a next generation PSVR, along with a few details about the new machine. The post — by Hideaki Nishino,

Senior Vice President of Platform Planning & Management at Sony — notes that the new device will be coming to PlayStation 5, but don't expect it to launch in 2021.

“There’s still a lot of development underway for our new VR system,” said Nishino.

Nishino also added the new PSVR unit will allow players to “feel an even greater sense of presence and become even more immersed in their game worlds once they put” it on.

Elsewhere in the post, it was revealed that the new PSVR headset will include enhancements across the board, including improvements to resolution, field of view, and tracking. Though, no specific figures were given about the targeted resolution of the device.

The unit will connect to the PS5 via a single cord to “simplify setup and improve ease-of-use.” One of the biggest criticisms of the current PSVR device is that it requires far too many cables, so it seems Sony is working towards a much cleaner approach.

The PSVR headset isn't the only piece of hardware Sony is developing. Nishino also discussed a new VR controller, which will include “some of the key features found in the DualSense.” Sony states the new PSVR controller is designed to future-proof the device, though how it will function with the headset remains to be seen. As you might be aware, the current PSVR unit still utilizes the PlayStation Move controllers, which were originally designed for the PS3, so the tech is definitely ready for a refresh.

Sony highlighted upcoming PSVR games like After The Fall, Sniper Elite VR, and Humanity, and made it clear that it's committed to the future of VR.

Despite the new information about the next generation PSVR headset, there are still lots of questions about it – particularly with regard to backward (and forward) compatibility, as well as what the unit will actually look like. Cost will be a major factor, as well.

The current PSVR model is one of the most accessible on the market, especially in terms of price, but with the new technology being pumped into the upcoming headset, it likely won't come cheap.

Source: Sony