Paramount Pictures officially revealed that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will release in theaters on April 8, 2022. Alongside the announcement was a quick video featuring the title card, but no footage of the upcoming film was shown, as it's still early in development.

The video comes with the caption that reads “Groundbreaking. Thought provoking. Extremely obvious. Presenting the official title of the #SonicMovie sequel: Sonic the Hedgehog 2! Catch #SonicMovie2 in theatres in 2022.”

The trailer for Sonic 2 — which you can check out below — features the music from Emerald Hill, one of the game's most beloved zones from the second game.

This of course is the follow up to the 2020 live action film, Sonic the Hedgehog, starring Tika Sumpter, James Marsden, Jim Carrey, and Ben Schwartz (as the voice of Sonic). The first movie generated $319.7 million worldwide, and in North America, went on to become the highest-grossing video game film of all time. It also received positive reviews from critics and fans alike.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be once again directed by Jeff Fowler and will begin filming later in March 2021. Many of the actors from the first film will reprise their roles including Marsden, Carrey, Schwartz, and Sumpter.

If you look at the title card in the video above, the “2” features a set of tails, teasing the introduction of Tails into the film. As you might recall, Tails appeared at the very end of the first Sonic film, so it's likely the character will play a role in the sequel.

Speaking of beloved characters, a recent report from The Illuminerdi, had evidence to suggest that Knuckles would make an appearance in the sequel and that Jason Momoa had been offered the role. It's unclear if this is true or if Momoa has accepted the offer, as it hasn't been officially confirmed by Paramount.

Source: Paramount Pictures