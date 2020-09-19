The internet is a hotbed for conspiracy theories and nasty rumors, especially in the entertainment industry where every “scooper” with a YouTube account wants to be the Top Dog™ in the rumor mill. Recently, the hive of scum and villainy that is the Star Wars clickbait scoopers have set their sights on The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal with a series of unsubstantiated and baseless claims that are not even worth repeating.

So, instead of circulating blatantly transparent misinformation, let’s talk about Pedro Pascal’s career and why he’s actually really fantastic.

Pedro Pascal was born in Chile, but raised in San Antonio, Texas and Orange County, California after his parents fled Chile in the 1970s, making him a political refugee. Unsurprisingly, he’s an outspoken and unabashed supporter of numerous social causes. Beyond being an actor, he’s vocal about the causes that matter to him, which is often what triggers negative rumors to swirl in retaliation. His Instagram and Twitter are filled with pictures and posts about Black Lives Matters events he’s attended, the Women’s March, and women’s rights petitions he’s signed.

I am a refugee. — Pedro Pascal he/him (@PedroPascal1) January 30, 2017

He first appeared on television screens in 1999 in an episode of the short-lived series Good vs Evil, after attending the prestigious Tisch School of the Arts at NYU. He had memorable roles on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Touched by an Angel, all three Law & Order series, The Good Wife, and Red Widow before bringing life to the Red Viper himself on Game of Thrones. He also has a storied list of off-Broadway roles throughout his career, including the 2005 production of The Beauty of the Father where he starred opposite Oscar Isaac (more on that friendship later).

The launch of The Mandalorian on Disney+ dethroned Stranger Thing’s ranking as America’s #1 in-demand digital series, with over 100 million viewers. If Pedro Pascal wasn’t a household name after Oberyn Martell or the critically acclaimed success of Netflix’s Narcos — it was after he became the Mandalorian gunslinger.

Any outlandish claims on the internet seem ridiculous when you consider that this is the man who was so dedicated to his role that after being injured on the set of The Mandalorian, he went to the hospital to get stitched up before returning straight back to set to finish filming the season one finale. Just listen to any of his interviews about his stunts in The Great Wall or Kingsman: The Golden Circle he puts his all into his roles, even to the determinant of his well-being.

Watch Pedro Pascal In…

Looking to delve into Pedro Pascal’s body of work? Check out the list below. Warning! He tends to die a lot, so don’t get too attached to any of his characters.

The Mandalorian

If you’re a Star Wars fan, you’ve probably already seen The Mandalorian. But even if you’re not, the show is a brilliant ode to George Lucas’ lore combined with inspiration from Akira Kurosawa's The Hidden Fortress mixed with a little of Sergio Leone's spaghetti westerns. Plus, “Baby Yoda” is a pretty irresistible draw to the series. And with season two arriving soon, you have plenty of time to catch up! (streaming on Disney+)

Narcos

In Narcos, Pedro Pascal plays Javier Peña, who was one of the real-life DEA agents who helped to bring down Pablos Escobar. The three-season series is set in the 1980s and delves into a fictionalized version of the Colombian drug empire led by Escobar and the U.S. government’s role in taking down the Medellín Cartel. (streaming on Netflix)

Game of Thrones

If you haven't seen Game of Thrones and you’re looking to watch just the season with Oberyn in it, tune in to season four. But the entire series is worth the watch, save for the last season (sigh). It’s an epic fantasy series based on G.R.R. Martin’s book series. There is a lot of graphic sex and violence, so be warned. (streaming on HBO)

The Mentalist

This is another series you should definitely watch the entirety of, but Pedro Pascal is only in the sixth season with a brief scene in the seventh series. He plays F.B.I. Marcus Pike, who is a pivotal part of the plot to get the main protagonists together. Honestly, I don’t know how anyone has watched Pascal’s arc in this series and not instantly offered him a romantic lead in a movie. (Season 6 is streaming on Philo)

Graceland

There are a lot of reasons to watch Graceland. Two of which are Aaron Tveit and Manny Montana. But Pedro Pascal makes an appearance in the first and second season as Agent Juan Badillo. The series is essentially about a bunch of undercover agents from the United States law enforcement agencies, like the DEA, the FBI, and ICE, living together in a confiscated Southern California beach house that they call “Graceland”. (streaming on Philo)

Prospect

Let me just tell you, this is probably one of the best indie sci-fi series you’re ever going to watch. Pedro Pascal plays a charming but dangerous prospector by the name of Ezra who ends up in an unlikely partnership with a young girl named Cee, as they both work to get off a deadly planet. If you happen to be squeamish when it comes to amputations, viewer discretion is advised. (streaming on Hulu)

Triple Frontier

I told you I’d circle back around to Oscar Isaac. The two friends appear together (as friends) in Triple Frontier. Essentially the plot is a team of former Special Forces operatives reunite to plan a heist in South America. There’s a lot of high stakes, tested loyalties, and moral dilemmas. It stars Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Pedro Pascal, Charlie Hunnam, and Garrett Hedlund. (streaming on Netflix)

Bloodsucking Bastards

Capitalism is just another form of vampirism and Pedro Pascal’s character has both. This first time I watched this film, I thought it was so weird that I immediately started it a second time after I finished. It’s the kind of film that should’ve become a cult classic, but it hasn’t quite reached that stage yet. (streaming on Vudu)

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

The Kingsman franchise is wildly popular thanks to Colin Firth. If you haven’t seen the first film don’t worry about it, you can still watch The Golden Circle. Pedro Pascal’s character, Agent Whiskey works for the American counterpart to the Kingsman, based out of Kentucky. He’s pretty skilled at cracking an electric whip too.

If the thought of someone ending up in a meat grinder turns your stomach, I’m gonna have to advise you to turn the channel now. (streaming on SlingTV and for rent on Amazon Prime)

The Equalizer 2

Pedro Pascal plays a murderous suburban dad opposite Denzel Washington. I’ll be honest, I’ve never watched a single Equalizer film, but it’s a quintessential American vigilante film loosely based off of a TV series from the 1980s. (streaming on Prime and Hulu w/ Starz)

The Great Wall

The Great Wall has all the makings of a major blockbuster in 2016, but it features CGI that feels like a 2005 hit. Pedro Pascal stars opposite Matt Damon as a pair of mercenaries traveling through China during the Song Dynasty. I can assure you that Pascal’s character is one big mood and plays to some of the best moments in an otherwise “okay” film. I may or may not have done a podcast about this film, so I have a few strong opinions. (streaming on SlingTV and for rent on Amazon Prime)

At some point in the near future, you will also be able to catch Pedro Pascal in the upcoming Warner Bros. blockbuster Wonder Woman: 1984, playing the cunning Maxwell Lord.

The Wrap Up

Hopefully, this short viewing list will give you something to dive into while we wait for the return of The Mandalorian. And in case there was any question, he was on set, working hard, filming for the end of season two. But you’d only be worried about those rumors if you were listening to uninformed and disgraceful scoopers.

Here’s the bottom line — if it’s not on StarWars.com it’s not happening. Your favorite YouTube “scooper” has most likely never stepped foot on a film set and if they did, they’d probably be quickly escorted off. Before delving into the latest celebrity rumor, look to trusted entertainment sources like Entertainment Weekly, Hollywood Reporter, or Entertainment Tonight. If they’re not covering a “shocking departure” you’ve probably stumbled upon some clickbait bantha fodder.

The second season of The Mandalorian will premiere October 30th on Disney+ and from the looks of it, Pedro Pascal seems pretty hyped about it.