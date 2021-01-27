After the untitled Skate sequel (which most are referring to as Skate 4) was announced during EA Play 2020, many were ecstatic to see the return of the beloved franchise. Now, publisher EA has revealed the studio that will be working on it, called Full Circle. The studio is currently hiring for around 30 different positions as it gears up for the project.

Full Circle is a Vancouver-based studio that includes employees from around the world, with a “geo‑diverse team and culture,” as EA describes it. “We're working on the next evolution of Skate, and set to deliver an experience that will embrace and build upon everything our community found special about the previous games,” reads an excerpt on the studio's website. It also notes that it's “building a team motivated by the desire to make the highest quality games possible.”

Skate 4 was announced in 2020, but it will likely be a few years before you'll get to play it. The announcement was made by Creative Director of Skate, Chris “Cuz” Parry, and Game Director, Deran Chung via a video during EA Play 2020. But nothing was shown since the team had yet to be formed.

You can check out its EA Play 2020 announcement below.

Chung said, “we've been waiting years, honestly, to make the right game at the right time, with the right idea. And we're really really pleased to say that we're here.” Though as Chung notes, the game was still “really early” in development during that announcement video.

The last entry in the series was Skate 3, which launched in 2010. It received positive reviews, and has left fans starving for a new entry. The Skate series — unlike Tony Hawk's Pro Skater — is much more focused on complex skating simulation instead of an arcade-like approach.

Fans are fond of the open world and funny ragdoll physics across all games in the series. It's unclear when the next Skate game will launch, but it's probably a good idea to be patient for it.

