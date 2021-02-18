According to a new GamesIndustry.biz interview with Bloober Team, the Polish studio said it's working on a new horror game with a “famous publisher,” leading many to speculate the team is quietly developing a new entry in the Silent Hill series.

Bloober Team's CEO, Piotr Babieno said to GamesIndustry “We’ve been working for more than a year on another gaming project, another horror IP, and we’re doing this with a very famous gaming publisher. I can’t tell you who. I can’t tell you what the project is, but I’m pretty sure when people realize we’re working on it, they will be very excited.”

While Babieno doesn't mention Silent Hill by name, there is evidence to suggest (as noted by publication VGC) that this could be the horror game the team is developing. Long-time series composer Akira Yamaoka mentioned that he was working with Bloober Team on a project aside from The Medium, which just released this January. As we covered recently, Yamaoka said the upcoming project is “the one you've been hoping to hear about.”

Interestingly, sources told VGC that Konami — the publisher that owns Silent Hill — has outsourced the project to a separate Japanese developer and that the Silent Hill reboot will be revealed this summer. If this Japanese team is, in fact, working on Silent Hill while Bloober Team is as well, that would mean there are two reboots in development by two different studios.

VGC explained that its sources confirmed the Japanese Silent Hill project would be a departure for the series, possibly indicating that Bloober Team's project would be more in line with what fans might expect.

Bloober Team's Piotr Babieno told GamesIndustry “[Psychological horror] is still in our DNA. We still would like to have this taste of making games, but we would like to tell our stories more with action. That's why our future projects will be more from the first-person perspective, like The Medium. We'll have much more advanced game mechanics.”

Babieno continued, “If you think about Resident Evil 8, Hellblade 2, even in some ways The Last of Us… This is the area in which we would like to be. And still we'd like to keep our DNA, showing some fears and emotions, those things which are hidden to our eyes. But again, we'd like to not make environment our storytelling, but to have ‘real' storytelling with characters, action, and so on.”

At this point, none of this has been confirmed by Konami so it should be taken with a grain of salt. Though, it's worth noting that VGC has a positive track record, so it would not be surprising to see at least one Silent Hill revival sometime this year.

Source: GamesIndustry.biz, VGC