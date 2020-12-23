It seems like everyone has side hustles these days.

Whether it’s to make extra money, pursue an interest or passion, or to learn a new skill, it’s work that we choose to do on the “side” of our day jobs. Yet few people think to include their side hustle on their resume.

Working on your own doesn’t make it any less relevant than your other work experience because side hustles are work! Sometimes a lot of work. And time and energy.

Like any traditional job, they teach you valuable, transferable skills that employers are looking for – skills like time management, multi-tasking, and showing initiative. They also help to further develop your talents by putting them to use in tangible ways.

Not including these skills, talents, and experiences on your resume could be a mistake that could cost you that new job you're hoping to get.

What is the Purpose of a Resume?

That may seem like a silly question. Everyone knows that the purpose of a resume is to get a job, right?

Yes, but also no.

The goal of your resume is actually to get an interview. It’s a marketing tool used to capture the recruiter’s attention by showing how you, as a job-seeker, meet the specific position's qualifications and expectations. It’s your sales pitch to convince a potential new employer to invite you to an interview where they can get to know you better.

Here’s the bad news, though. Most recruiters and hiring managers look at your resume for an average of only 6 seconds. If you want to get your resume past the 6-second glance test, it has to be easy to read, error-free, and clearly show how you are a strong candidate for the position.

Strategically, including your side hustle on your resume can make a big difference.

If you don’t take anything else away from this article, this is the most important thing to consider when it comes to including your side hustle on your resume.

Your resume has to target the specific job or type of job for which you’re applying. That includes your work experience, education, skills, and anything extra, like side hustles and volunteering.

Take some time and think about how your side hustle relates to the job vacancy.

How does it make you a better candidate?

Are there skills that you have developed or used in your side hustle that match the job?

What can your side hustle add to your resume that isn’t already there?

What do you want the recruiter to learn about you and your side hustle experience and accomplishments?

Some side hustles are going to be more appropriate and professional to include on your resume than others. But there are numerous scenarios where it makes sense to include your side hustle, and there are many different ways to do so.

Should I Include My Side Hustle On My Resume?

I’m a firm believer that yes – your side hustles should be on your resume in some way.

Finding a job is hard enough as it is. You want to highlight anything and everything that will give you an advantage over the other candidates.

Your side hustle is an experience that teaches you. It can also enhance your skillset. You are gaining more than just some extra money from it. Use it as a way to show off your talents and skills.

The better question is how to include it on your resume.

That question doesn't always have a straightforward answer. Unfortunately, because there isn’t one right way to do that, what works for one job application might not work for the next. In some cases, it makes sense to highlight everything you do at your side hustle. In other cases, it’s better to be selective and include only parts of it.

But we’ll get to that.

If you’re looking for a quick answer to determine whether or not to include your side hustle on your resume, here are some general guidelines to help you decide.

You Should Include Your Side Hustle On Your Resume If:

It enhances your resume and makes you a stronger candidate.

It’s relevant to the type of job you are applying for

It demonstrates your skillset.

It aligns with your career goals.

It’s professional

You operate your side hustle like a business.

It helps “fill the gap” on your resume.

It will give an excellent first impression.

You have clients, customers, or sales

It shows you've worked with/for people or companies relevant to the industry.

You are proud of your side hustle.

You’re changing industries or transitioning into a new field that’s related to your side hustle.

You’re new to the working world or don’t have a lot of other work experience.

It is/was your part-time job while attending school.

You Should NOT Include Your Side Hustle On Your Resume If:

It’s irrelevant and has nothing to do with the job you’re applying for

It’s something that could be considered controversial or inappropriate.

You are brand new to it and don’t yet have any clients, customers, or sales

It’s strictly a hobby.

You aren’t proud of what you do.

It could be seen as a conflict of interest.

It could put your current job at risk.

The list is not definitive or exhaustive.

Your side hustle might check every box on the “you should include it” list, but if it puts your current job at risk, leaving it off would be the better choice. (Although there are ways to include the skills you’ve gained from it.)

Or if you’re an artist, for example, you might consider that to be just a hobby. Since you also don’t have any customers or sales for your artwork, you decide to leave it off your resume. But if you’re applying for a marketing job, including it will enhance your resume and make you a stronger candidate by showing your creative side.

There are always exceptions and other things that you should take into account.

Relevancy is a significant factor when it comes to whether you should list your side hustle on your resume or not. In addition to figuring out how to best include it, it’s essential to consider why (or why not) to include it.

Why You Should Include Your Side Hustle on Your Resume

Far too often, people assume that they can’t include their side hustle on their resume because it isn’t a “real” job. But it is! Your side hustle is no different than any other full-time, part-time, or temporary job just because you’re doing it on your own.

Think about everything you are gaining from your side hustle.

Even if you’re not making a lot (or any) money from it, it’s experience. You wouldn’t think twice about including volunteer work or an unpaid internship on your resume, would you?

The talent, time, and energy you put into your side hustle will matter – a lot. Including it on your resume shows more about who you are as a candidate and potential future employee.

Side Hustles Help You Stand Out

Your side hustle can help you stand out from the other candidates. (Especially if you do something unique.) It shows that you’ve taken the initiative to learn something new on your own, that you’ve worked hard to launch your own small business, and are up to the challenge of creating and executing new ideas. It shows what you are interested in, passionate about, and who you are outside your day job.

Often your side hustle will be complementary to your day job. It can provide you with new perspectives and opinions that can help you relate to or bond with your coworkers and clients better. It can help you network and make meaningful connections. And it can also help you come up with new ideas or ways to improve systems or products that are already in place.

Having a side hustle related to your career goals (even in a broad sense) also shows that you are committed and invested in your career. It shows that you are so passionate and interested in the field that you spend your own free time working on it.

If you are hoping to change industries or transition into a new field, highlighting your related side hustle experience on your resume will show that you are a viable candidate and know the industry.

Your side hustle is giving you tangible, hands-on experience. It’s one thing to say you’re a passionate and driven person, but it’s a lot better if you can show it through your efforts. Side hustles are perfect for that!

Why You Should NOT Include Your Side Hustle on Your Resume

Sometimes including your side hustle on your resume could do you more harm than good. If you are concerned that including it will raise any red flags or create more questions than it answers, it’s best to leave it off or include it more suitably.

Just as there are valid reasons to include your side hustle on your resume, there are legitimate reasons why you might choose not to.

It Isn’t Relevant

Some side hustles aren’t going to be resume-worthy. Including them will not enhance your application or your chances of landing an interview.

Answering surveys, for example, is an easy way to make extra money on the side, but it probably won’t add anything relevant to your resume. (Although, arguably, it could be if you are applying for a job that involves data entry or creating surveys.)

It Looks Negative

Unfortunately, freelance work, side hustles, and gig jobs can sometimes have a negative connotation.

Some people will question the legitimacy of your side hustle, especially if it looks like you include it for the sole purpose of hiding stretches of unemployment on your resume.

It might give the impression that you are unskilled, unmotivated, and unable to find a traditional job, not the image you want to portray!

It’s Confidential Work

You need to abide by any confidentiality or non-disclosure agreement you signed, which might mean you’re not allowed to include this experience or project on your resume. You could always ask, though. Your client might be okay with you sharing these details after the project is completed or allow you to share certain aspects of it.

It Overloads Your Resume

You don’t have to include every single thing you’ve done on your resume, either. Less is often more. No one wants to read a 5-page resume when 1 page would suffice. So if including your side hustle doesn’t add anything more to the experience and skills you’ve already included, there’s no need to squeeze it in.

For example, if you are an administrative professional who is applying for administrative jobs, but you also babysit for your neighbor on the weekend to make a little extra money, including this probably isn’t going to enhance your resume. It’s just going to take up valuable space and bury the critical details.

It Doesn’t Look Like a “Side” Hustle.

Sometimes you can be so passionate and committed to your side hustle that it sounds like it’s your main hustle or main priority. Or maybe it’s so successful that people can’t believe it isn’t already your full-time job.

Employers don’t want to worry that you’ll be spending company time or using company resources working on your projects. Don’t put any doubt in the employer’s mind!

I don’t like to tell anyone to downplay their hard work or success, but you need to find the right balance in a case like this.

If you are planning to take the leap and turn it into a full-time job in the future, be careful not to imply or mention that either.

Use Common Sense

You’ll also want to use your common sense. For example, if you signed up to be a dog walker on Rover last week and have yet to have any customers, it’s too soon to put it on your resume.

A lot of advice on this topic also suggests that you should never include side hustles like driving for Uber or Lyft on your resume. But there are absolutely times where you should be! Like if you are applying for a driving job. Obviously. Or if this was your part-time job while you attended school full-time.

Not to mention, there is a lot more to being an Uber driver than just driving. There’s customer service, bookkeeping, marketing, maintenance, problem-solving, unlicensed counseling (probably), and everything else being your won boss entails. These are all transferable skills that you should include on your resume in some way.

That brings me to my next point.

What Skills Have You Gained From Your Side Hustle?

I’ve mentioned skills numerous times, and for a good reason.

You have diverse skills. You are utilizing your talents and building them with every sale you make, every client you book, project you complete, or hustle you do.

Everything from tutoring to professional cuddling will strengthen your transferable skills. Skills that the majority of employers are looking for in a candidate. Therefore, your strongest and most relevant ones should be on your resume.

Here are some ideas of what those skills may include:

Transferable skills:

Communication and listening

Interpersonal skills (empathy, respect, patience)

Time management, meeting deadlines

Organization and planning

Customer service

Teamwork

Leadership

Clerical and administrative

Research and analysis

Problem solving and troubleshooting

Critical thinking

Multitasking

Computer and technical skills

Numeracy (accounting, budgeting, bookkeeping, calculating)

Creativity and creative thinking

Attention to detail

Networking

Personal skills:

Dedication

Drive

Determination

Motivation

Dependability

Passion

Resourcefulness

Initiative

Willingness to learn

Adaptability

Consistency

Flexibility

Self-starter

Industry-specific skills:

Marketing (social media marketing, digital marketing, branding, SEO)

Website maintenance or development

Contract negotiations

Production

Payroll, invoicing, bookkeeping

Sales and pricing

Technical skills (programs, software, hardware, tools)

Mechanical skills (electrical, plumbing, machinery, licenses)

Physical abilities

Shipping and logistics

There are hundreds of skills that you might use while side hustling. Take some time and write them down, focusing on the ones you use the most.

For each job application, look at what skills they require in the job ad and compare them to your skills list. Are there any matches between the two? Are these skills already included in your resume?

If not, tweak your resume so that you include them in some way. You can do this in any section of your resume, but there tends to be more flexibility to do so within your side hustle experience.

Whatever skills you decide to include, make sure they are legitimate. Be prepared to explain and demonstrate how you've learned and used these skills. Include actual data, figures, and measurable results whenever you can to further support this. That could include your customer satisfaction ratings, number of page views, social media followers, or amount of sales or clients.

How To List Your Side Hustle on Your Resume

We’ve established what the purpose of a resume is. We’ve explored the reasons why you should or shouldn’t include your side hustle on your resume. And we’ve talked about what skills you’ve gained from it.

Now we’re going to cover how to list it. Because when it comes to side hustles, the “how” really matters.

Although they are growing in popularity, there are still people out there who consider side hustles and freelance jobs fluff work. You want to avoid giving that impression.

If you haven’t already done so, think carefully about what professional and relevant skills your side hustle have taught you and how it matches the skills that the new job you’re applying for requires. Doing this will help you determine how to include this experience best.

There are four main ways to include your side hustle on your resume:

Include your side hustle like any other job Include your side hustle in a separate section Use a functional or combination resume format. Only include the skills you’ve learned from your side hustle.

1. Include Your Side Hustle Like Any Other Job

The first option is to add your side hustle like you would any other job on your resume. List your title, the company you work for, dates of employment, and a few bullet points outlining your job duties and accomplishments. (There is more information on how to do each of these in the next section).

For example:

Online Retail Shop Owner – XYZ Printables (June 2015 – Present)

Operating and maintaining an online Esty shop selling over 50 unique printable charts, planners, and customized artwork

Successfully developing social media campaigns advertising the shop and products over Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest, effectively gaining over 25,000 followers.

Increased sales and revenue by 27% in the last fiscal year by optimizing search listings and ranking #1 for three main keywords

This approach works best when your side hustle is highly relevant to the job vacancy. You have great statistics and data to support the work you’ve done; it aligns with your career goals or helps you stand out as a strong candidate.

2. Include Your Side Hustle in a Separate Section

If you are concerned about misrepresenting yourself, you could title the main employment history section of your resume “Relevant Experience,” “Professional Experience,” or only “Experience.” It's one of the best ways to include anything from your background that doesn't fall under the more traditional “Work Experience” or “Work History” – including volunteering, internships, placements, and side hustles.

Alternatively, you could create a new standalone section that’s separate from your main employment history. That way, it's clear that this experience is unique.

You can call this new section whichever variation of the following fits best:

Professional Accomplishments

Additional Experience

Freelance Work

Consulting History

Relevant Projects

External Projects

The important thing is to keep it simple and easy for a recruiter to understand what’s distinct about this resume section.

3. Use a Functional or Combination Resume Format

The most common resume format is a chronological one. It lists your work history in a reverse timeline (newest to oldest) and includes a few bullet points elaborating on the role's responsibilities and any achievements earned.

This format might not be the best way to present your side hustle, though. A functional or combination resume might work better.

Functional Resumes

A functional resume focuses on your skills, accomplishments, and capabilities while deemphasizing your work history. Use a functional resume when you are entering the workforce for the first time, changing industries, gaps in your work history, or a lot of skills but not a lot of relevant experience. (All of which are also good reasons to include your side hustle on your resume.)

With a functional resume, you list your primary skills under separate headings, such as “communication skills,” “customer service skills,” or “administrative skills.” Beneath each heading, elaborate by including a few bullet point examples that show how you have developed and applied that skill. These items will make up the majority of your resume.

Where to Put Your Work History

You will include your work history, but it appears at the bottom of your resume and is brief. Most of the time, it’s a simple list of your previous job titles, companies worked for, and dates. That’s it. There is no need to include bullet points under each position, as you’ve already covered this under your specific skill sections.

People have mixed feelings about functional resumes. They don’t make any reference to where your skills or achievements were developed or in what context. With a resume, you want to spell it out for the recruiter as best as possible, but functional resumes can sometimes lead to more questions than answers.

They aren’t always compatible with the requirements of Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), either. Many employers will use an ATS to scan and screen applicants rather than have a person do it. Some systems aren’t able to read functional resumes properly, resulting in your application appearing to be full of errors or incomplete.

Combination Resumes

Another possibly better option is to use a combination resume.

As the name suggests, this format is a combination of a chronological and functional resume. List the relevant skills and qualifications you want to highlight first (like in a functional resume), followed by your employment history (like in a chronological resume).

It emphasizes your skills and achievements over your work history and shows the details of your background that most people expect to find on a resume.

Combination resumes are particularly useful when your work experience is only somewhat related to the job you’re applying for. Hence, including your side hustle experience and skills can help showcase that you have these transferable skills and have a stable work history.

4. Only Include The Skills You’ve Learned from Your Side Hustle

If you decide not to include your side hustle on your resume, you should still include the relevant or highly transferable skills you’ve gained from it in some way.

It might be as simple as including it in a single bullet point, such as the following:

Four years of experience using Instagram and Pinterest to sell customized printables on Etsy

Exceptional knowledge of photo editing software including Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop

Both of these examples are short and sweet but can suggest a lot. The first shows that you’ve operated your online store for years, you have creative design skills, and you are knowledgeable in sales, social media, and digital marketing. The second also shows that you have a creative side and have technical expertise with specific, in-demand programs.

What Information Do I Include?

Side hustles are still relatively new and can be very diverse. Not every recruiter or hiring manager is going to understand what they are and what they entail. It’s essential to be clear with how you word and represent your side hustle and what you do.

You want to spell it out for the person reading your resume. Connect the dots for them. Use their wording from the job description. Make it blatantly obvious how you meet the qualifications they are looking for.

Use your cover letter to further elaborate on your side hustle, if needed.

Unlike traditional jobs, your side hustle probably doesn’t come with a job description or an official title. There is a lot more flexibility in what you can call yourself and what duties and accomplishments you want to include. You can work this to your advantage. Tailor your job title and job duties so that they are relevant to the type of job for which you’re applying. But this can also be a disadvantage, as it can be easy to overthink and overcomplicate things.

What Job Title Should I Use?

There are many different job titles that you can use to describe what you do in your side hustle.

You run your own small business. Technically you can call yourself Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, and whatever other Chief Officer you want. But does that best reflect and represent what you do? Does that help the recruiter understand your role? Probably not.

(But if it does, way to go!!! Maybe it’s time to turn your side hustle into your main hustle?)

You want to use an easy to understand and realistic job title that describes the work you do.

Your resume is not the right place to give yourself a fancy or over the top title. Using one could cost you that interview, especially if an applicant tracking system (ATS) is being used to screen applications. These systems are looking for keywords. It won’t understand that “Nutritional Transportation Captain” really means you deliver food for UberEats, DoorDash, or Skip the Dishes. People might not make that connection either. Keep it simple! In this case, call yourself a Delivery Driver or a Food Courier.

Does Your Title Reflect Your Skills?

If your side hustle encompasses many different tasks, choosing the best job title might not be as straightforward. You want to pick something that reflects your actual skills and experience and is also relevant to the job you’re applying for.

For example, as a blogger or freelance writer, you likely use social media to promote your posts and articles. If you were applying for a Social Media Manager job, it could be very tempting to call yourself a “Director of Social Media.” Surely you’ll get an interview that way. But giving yourself that title would be a stretch if all you’re doing is loading a few Tweets and Pins into programs like Hootsuite and Tailwind. You’re better off choosing a more appropriate title, such as Blogger or Freelance Writer, and including your social media knowledge in your duties or skills section.

It’s perfectly acceptable to take your niche or main side hustle task and add a descriptor to it when it doubt.

For example:

[SEO] Consultant

Independent [Online Sales] Contractor

Self-employed [Caterer]

[Beauty] Advisor

Contract [Bookkeeper]

[Personal Finance] Content Creator

Freelance [Writer]

[Fitness] Coach

[English] Teacher or Tutor

[Social Media] Director or Manager

[Logo] Designer

[Email Marketing] Assistant

[Etsy Shop] Owner

[Website] Founder

[Landscaping] Professional

What Company Name Should I Use?

You don’t necessarily have to include a company name for your side hustle, but you might want to. It can give the recruiter more context and can keep your resume looking consistent.

You may already have a company name that’s suitable to use. It might be the title of your website or the name of your online store, for example. If you use an app or platform such as Fiverr, Instacart, or Airbnb to find your side hustle jobs, you could use that as the company name.

Self-employed people traditionally create their company name to use. In general, you can operate a sole proprietorship without officially having to register a business name. The government will consider your business to be an extension of yourself – meaning you are personally liable and are responsible for paying any applicable taxes. (Yes – you have to pay taxes on your side hustle income!) So you can unofficially call your side hustle company whatever you want, as long as you use the correct, official name on your taxes and any legal documentation.

(This aspect of side hustling can be somewhat confusing and differs by country and state or province. If you have questions, it’s best to contact your local city clerk's office, small business center, or government agencies for guidance.)

If none of these apply, you have a few options, such as:

Self-Employed

Various Clients

Clients include XYZ Foundation, Bob’s Money Site, and Jane’s Pie Shop.

Your Name + Keyword (e.g., “John Doe Publishing” or “Mary Smith Photography”)

What Duties Should I Include?

You can easily get carried away with all the things we do as side hustlers. But remember, this is a summary. You want to be concise and ensure your resume highlights your best and most relevant strengths and accomplishments in a few bullet points.

Follow the same format you have for your other work experience. Start with an active action verb and explain the type of work you do. Use numbers, dollar amounts, and percentages to quantify your success where you can.

Have you built a loyal, repeat customer base or worked with relevant, recognizable clients or brands? Include that. Mention any notable projects you’ve completed or contributed to that highlight your skills. Don’t forget about any significant accomplishments or recognition you’ve received, such as 5-star customer reviews.

Whatever you decide to include, be honest, and don't misrepresent yourself.

In Conclusion

The goal of your resume is to show how you would be an asset to the company. You’re not going to land the job otherwise successfully.

When you scrutinize everything that side hustling entails, it quickly becomes clear why you should include it on your resume. It will enhance your candidacy, help you stand out amongst the other applicants, and hopefully land you an excellent new job!