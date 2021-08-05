[Excited Beeps] Show Your Love for R2-D2 With Star Wars Fine Jewelry’s Newest Release

From the designers at Star Wars Fine Jewelry who have brought fans stunning pieces such as the white diamond and blue topaz Kyber Crystal Pendant and the irresistible Princess Leia-inspired rose gold bands, you can now show off your love for R2-D2 with the newest additions to the Friendship collection. The Friendship Collection has a delightful series of droid-inspired pieces — including the newest release.

Show Your Love for R2-D2 With Star Wars Fine Jewelry‘s Newest Release

It's never too soon to start adding to your holiday wishlist and the R2-D2-inspired rotating pendant and ring are the perfect additions this year. Wear your love for Star Wars with the tasteful elegance of diamonds, blue onyx, garnet stones, and more. Both pieces feature a unique rotating design, which mimics the dizzying spin of the witty and loyal R2 unit's head.

The R2-D2 rotating pendant sits on an 18″ silver chain, with a simple, yet showstopping, blue onyx surrounded by diamonds and blue sapphires, with a stunning garnet set in silver as a representation of R2-D2's Processor Status Indicator. The ring features a similar sophisticated and timeless look and comes in a range of sizes from 5 to 9.

The R2-D2 Series Women’s Pendant is $259.99 and the R2-D2 Series Ring comes in at $339.99.

Star Wars Fine Jewelry has seven distinctive fine jewelry collections that are inspired by the galaxy far, far away. Whether you love the friendship between C-3PO and R2-D2 or you relate to the emotional journey of what it means to be a Mandalorian, the shop is filled with an assortment of designs that reflect the lightest and darkest sides of the force. The officially authorized Star Wars Fine Jewelry, from Renaissance Global, makes beautifully crafted pieces from gold and silver, with diamond and gemstone accents that are the perfect gift to treat you or your favorite Star Wars fan to.

Both the R2-D2 Pendant and Ring are available starting Friday, August 6th.