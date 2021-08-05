[Excited Beeps] Show Your Love for R2-D2 With Star Wars Fine Jewelry’s Newest Release

From the designers at Star Wars Fine Jewelry who have brought fans stunning pieces such as the white diamond and blue topaz Kyber Crystal Pendant and the irresistible Princess Leia-inspired rose gold bands, you can now show off your love for R2-D2 with the newest additions to the Friendship collection. The Friendship Collection has a delightful series of droid-inspired pieces — including the newest release.
Show Your Love for R2-D2 With Star Wars Fine Jewelry‘s Newest Release
The R2-D2 rotating pendant sits on an 18″ silver chain, with a simple, yet showstopping, blue onyx surrounded by diamonds and blue sapphires, with a stunning garnet set in silver as a representation of R2-D2's Processor Status Indicator. The ring features a similar sophisticated and timeless look and comes in a range of sizes from 5 to 9.
Star Wars Fine Jewelry has seven distinctive fine jewelry collections that are inspired by the galaxy far, far away. Whether you love the friendship between C-3PO and R2-D2 or you relate to the emotional journey of what it means to be a Mandalorian, the shop is filled with an assortment of designs that reflect the lightest and darkest sides of the force. The officially authorized Star Wars Fine Jewelry, from Renaissance Global, makes beautifully crafted pieces from gold and silver, with diamond and gemstone accents that are the perfect gift to treat you or your favorite Star Wars fan to.
Both the R2-D2 Pendant and Ring are available starting Friday, August 6th.
Maggie is the Managing Editor of Entertainment for Your Money Geek and a lover of all things Star Wars and pop culture. She is a freelance writer, podcaster, and a member of the Screen Actors Guild.