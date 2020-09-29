Are you interested in making money without leaving your home?

If you have a smartphone and something to sell, then you're in luck. There are several ways that you can earn money online from your things. If you already have things you're looking to sell, you will find plenty of apps below. You can also create something online if you do not want to sell things you already have.

In general, this is a great way to make money selling unwanted stuff in a virtual yard sale, and your bucks will add up. If you have stuff you don't want, you can sell it to make extra money. What's not to love? This isn't a niche, either. So many people go on apps to sell things; it's like a virtual flea market. There are several best-selling apps to make money from. Check out this list of those best-selling apps.

Read on to learn how to sell stuff so you can earn some extra cash via apps.

Best Apps for Selling Your Stuff

Do you have things lying around the house that go unused? If so, you may be able to turn your clutter into cash.

1. Decluttr

Do you have stacks of DVDs or electronics around your home that go unused? If so, you can turn those things into cash! Decluttr specializes in helping people sell the ‘clutter' that people keep around their homes. Whether you buy or sell stuff locally, or buy and sell best-selling stuff across the world, this can work for you. You just need a mobile device.

To sell on Decluttr, all you need to do is scan the barcode of your items. Then, the app will tell you how much they will pay for the item immediately. There is no back-and-forth with sellers or listing fees involved with this app. When you've decided which items you will sell, Decluttr will send you a pre-paid box, and once you've sent in the items, the app pays you directly. You could get rid of piles of clutter in one afternoon.

2. Letgo

If you'd like to meet up with people locally to sell your things, Letgo might be an easy app for you to use. You can use the app to post photos and descriptions of your items, then negotiate with local buyers via the chat feature. Letgo does not take any profits from users, and the app is free to use. You must exchange cash in-person or via a payment app when you sell an item on Letgo.

3. OfferUp

OfferUp is one of the fastest ways to post an item for sale. The website boasts that users can post an item in 30 seconds or less. To begin, every user must have a complete profile; the sign-up process takes only minutes. What sets OfferUp apart from apps like Letgo is that if you choose not to meet up with the people selling items online, you can elect to have them shipped. Buyers are responsible for shipping charges. Users pay for items and get paid via the OfferUp app.

This shipping feature allows items to be listed nationwide. There is an option only to sell items locally, but this nationwide feature is especially attractive to buyers and sellers that do not live in populated areas.

4. NextDoor

NextDoor allows you to both sell items and give them away. When you download the app, you can post a message, event, poll, or alert to your neighbors. Then, it will appear in a newsfeed that people within a set radius can see.

You can post items for sale in the ‘For Sale and Free' category. You can also select a broader area if you want to reach more people. You can use the app to communicate with potential buyers and can negotiate on price. The buyers will pay you directly for the items you sell.

5. Instagram

Most people know of Instagram as a social media platform, but did you know you can use it to sell items, too? With Instagram Shopping, people can buy products directly from your photos and videos. If you post about your products, you can add product tags, and when people click on them, they can navigate to your sales page. This is an incredibly popular option for bloggers and influencers.

6. Carousell

Carousell is another community marketplace that allows users to sell anything from clothing to furniture, and more. With this app, you can create a listing in just a few seconds, and shoppers can message you via the chat function. Users are free to decide how they want to be paid and how the item will be delivered.

Sell Your Clothes

As the season's change, so should the items in your closet. If you're looking to make space for new clothing items, or simply earn cash for things you won't wear again, then here are some apps that can heal you make money.

7. ThredUP

ThredUP is one of the most popular resale sites on the market. They offer items such as women's clothing, children's clothing, designer items, and even maternity wear. The website offers 20% off on every shopper's first order and free shipping over $79. Not a bad deal if you're looking to bring several new items home.

Selling on ThredUP is also easy. The company offers an option called a ‘clean out kit.' You may request the bag online, and they will send you the materials to ship your used items back. Then, you send items via FedEx or USPS. The company then evaluates your items and sends you either cash or store credit for your items. People love selling through ThredUP because they do not have to post and ship each item they sell.

The only catch is that if they don't choose to sell your items, they will donate them rather than send them back to you. ThredUP is a great way to make some extra money from decluttering, but may not be an ideal option for creating a long-term income.

8. Poshmark

Poshmark is another store that sells gently used women's clothing and accessories. Thousands of sellers curate looks to sell via the website's online marketplace. While there are many designers and high-end brands sold on Poshmark, people also sell common brands such as Forever21, H&M, and Old Navy.

If you are looking to earn money online by selling your clothes, Poshmark might be a good option. When you sign up for the great app or website, you take photos of your items, add descriptions, and post. When someone purchases an item, you ship it to them and then receive your payment once the item is received. The buyer pays for shipping, and Poshmark takes a small percentage of the sale price. You can use your earnings to make purchases on the website or choose to cash out.

9. Vinted

Vinted is an app on which you can sell men's, women's, and children's clothing, footwear, and accessories. You can also sell toys, furniture, cosmetics, and other items, but the focus of the website is clothing. After downloading the app, you can customize your profile and create a listing. Selling items on Vinted is free, but buyers pay a service fee of 3-8% of each item they purchase. This mobile selling app is only available in the UK.

10. Depop

Depop is known as the ‘creative community's online marketplace.' Depop has both a website and a great app that allows users to buy and sell used items to their community. While they have plenty of other items for sale, they specialize in unique items such as vintage tracksuits, interesting fanny packs, and more.

Depop is an excellent option if you want to sell secondhand clothing items. Sellers can create shops on the platform and upload photos and descriptions directly to the website. Then, when someone buys your items, you print a shipping label and send it to them. You can receive your earnings through PayPal or use the money to buy other items on the website.

11. Tradesy

When you download Tradesy, you can post items from your closet. Items on Tradesy must be authentic and designer fashion. Shoppers on Tradesy use this selling app to find quality, discounted, designer items, so the traffic your item receives will be used to purchasing expensive items.

When a buyer pays for an item, you will get a free shipping kit. When the buyer receives the item, you will be paid. The Tradesy team handles any shipping and returns, making this one of the most straightforward sites to buy and sell on.

Sell on Traditional Platforms

Some selling platforms act as a catch-all. You can sell almost anything on them, from services to physical items. Here are a few of the most popular selling platforms.

12. eBay

If you have items that you no longer use, you may want to try eBay. eBay is well known as a place for individuals to sell single items, and often is a marketplace for top-dollar items as well.

Once you sell an item and the recipient has it, eBay will pay you for the item. You can choose to receive money directly into a bank account or via PayPal.

13. Facebook Marketplace

Many people turn to Facebook Marketplace to sell items, mostly when selling locally. If you decide to, you may even be able to have buyers come to your home to pick up the items, so you don't have to leave your home to earn money.

You can upload photos of the items you are selling straight from your smartphone and communicate with potential buyers easily with the messenger function. You and the buyer can negotiate how the payment will be made so that you can receive funds via payment app or in cash.

14. Craigslist CPlus

Craigslist is the longest-standing, most popular website for selling items online. Craigslist now has an app that people can buy and sell items and list items for free. It works similarly to the website but has the additional benefit of being able to add photos directly from the app as well.

Craigslist can be used globally, and users are asked to communicate via encrypted emails outside of the Craigslist app to negotiate prices and meetups to exchange items. The CPlus app allows users to browse and search more efficiently and offers a cleaner user interface than the website.

Selling as a Business

If you want to sell things on an ongoing basis, you may want to try one of these apps. You can create items at home or online and sell them with little risk.

15. Etsy

Most people use Etsy to shop for handmade items, but there are plenty of online thrift shops that use Etsy. You can find nearly anything on the site, but some of the best shops are vintage clothing items. Each seller sets up an Etsy store and can sell anything they want within the store. Therefore, there are many vintage shops or secondhand shops that sell their items online through an Etsy store.

If you want to sell items on Etsy, signing up is free, and you can immediately start making money from home. You can set up an online shop and be directly connected with buyers from around the country and world.

16.Shopify

If you have an idea for an item to sell but do not want to create it yourself, then Shopify might be the best mobile app in the App Store for you to sell used stuff online. With the Shopify platform, sellers pay a monthly subscription fee.

Then, they can create items via the design templates on the website. For example, a blogger might want to create a branded t-shirt for fans to purchase. When people order items, they are printed and shipped directly to the customer, and the Shopify sellers get paid. This way, there is little overhead to sell custom items.

17. A Website of Your Own

Do you already have a website that gets plenty of traffic? Then you may want to try selling directly from your website. This is a very flexible option that allows you to set up hosting, a domain, and set your pricing. You will be responsible for uploading high-quality photos and self-promoting. While this is the most flexible option, it is also the most labor-intensive.

The Bottom Line

There are plenty of ways to buy and sell items online, and the mobile App Store or Google Play apps make this process even more comfortable. When you sell from your smartphone, you can upload photos of items immediately and start earning right away.

If you have extra time and are not interested in selling your things, you can earn money using your phone in other ways. For example, you could take surveys for cash or become an Airbnb host.