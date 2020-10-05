Do you have video games at your home that you’re no longer playing?

Maybe you want to sell them to earn quick cash to buy new video games or want to clear some space around your house. If that is the case, then there are plenty of ways for you to make money from your unused video games.

You can choose to sell them online, in person, or use an app to schedule an in-person sale. Here are a few of our favorite places to get started selling video games online.

10 Best Places to Sell Video Games

Decluttr

Decluttr is one of the easiest apps to use to get rid of old games. When you download Decluttr, you will be able to use your smartphone to take photos of the barcodes of every game you are willing to part with. The app will tell you how much they will pay for it right away, and you can decide if it is worth it to sell your games for that price. Decluttr lets you start selling video games super easy and painlessly.

Then, when you’re finished going through your games, you will receive a free shipping label. Decluttr will pay you for your items once they have arrived and been assessed.

Perhaps the best thing about Decluttr is how simple it is to use. Additionally, they will pay you for DVDs, electronics, and books. Therefore, you can declutter more than just your old video games when using this app. If you're looking for a minimal amount of effort, this is the best video game site to sell your old games on.

Amazon Trade-In

Amazon’s trade-in program accepts several items, video games included. The first step to trading in your video games is to determine if they are eligible. Go to Amazon’s gaming trade in store and see if your item is eligible. You will also be able to see how much Amazon will pay you for the item. Note: They don't allow every video game or console to be traded in, especially old school game consoles that may not work well anymore. Their payment options include only amazon gift card credits.

Amazon will send you a pre-paid shipping label to send the item to them. Then, they will inspect your item to determine if it is of resale quality. If it is, you will receive your money within two days. If it is not, they will ship it back to you for free.

Swappa

Swappa is an easy to use online platform that buys and sells used video games and related equipment. When you log in to the website or app, you will enter information about your video game.

You will then select how much you want to sell it for and upload photos of the item. It will take anywhere from several minutes to a couple of hours for Swappa to validate your listing. Then, they post your item for sale in their online marketplace.

When your game sells, you will get paid before it ships to the buyer. You must then send the item within two business days. All your sales will be paid out via PayPal. If your item is less than $50, you won’t incur any fees. If an item costs more than $50, there is a sliding scale of fees charged to the seller.

eBay

eBay is one of the oldest and most trusted platforms for reselling items online. While the website is convenient to use, eBay takes 10% of an item's total sale cost before paying a seller. Here you have the option to pay for the shipping yourself, have them split the shipping costs, or charge the buyer for the cost to ship.

If you want to sell an item on eBay, you will first need to create a profile. Then, you can connect your payment information and create a listing for your item. There is a massive market for video games and gaming equipment on eBay, so if you price your items well, they will likely sell quickly. eBay facilitates the payment process and provides a shipping label for you as well.

eBay also allows you to get paid via PayPal. This is a viable option to offload video game consoles as well as sell used games. You can sell just about anything on eBay; this includes, but is not limited to: Anything for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Wii, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo NES, Game Boy Color, Xbox 360, Playstation games, and Wii games. The more premium names such as Super Mario Bros for Nintendo 64 can fetch a pretty penny!

OfferUp

When users download the OfferUp app, they can create listings immediately. The app states that users can create listings in 30 seconds or less. This makes it easy to sell multiple games under different listings.

Use a smartphone to take photos of your item and list them for sale on OfferUp. OfferUp is different from many sales apps because it lets users choose to sell the item locally, nationally, or both. If you post an item for sale locally, you can take cash for the article, and there is no fee associated with selling it.

If you choose to sell your video games nationally and ship the item, OfferUp charges a 9.9% service fee. The buyer typically pays for shipping, but any negotiations happen via the app’s messaging feature.

Letgo

If you would instead meet a buyer in person, then Letgo is the app for you. This free app allows users to post items such as video games for free. Users can sell almost anything on Letgo, including other electronics such as old phones, iPads, and gaming consoles. Additionally, the app does not have a money exchange feature, so all exchanges must happen in-person, or users can agree to pay via another payment app.

To get started on Letgo, users create a profile. Then, they can begin to post items. Users may choose the radius that their item is available in, and potential buyers can contact you via the messaging feature. This is also how an exchange location will be determined.

Gameflip

When you create a Gameflip account, you can begin selling right away. After logging in to the app or website, click ‘start selling’ to list your video game. When a buyer purchases your game, you will be notified via email and a notification on the app. It is free to list items, and the buyers pay the cost of shipping.

When creating a Gameflip listing, be sure to add photos and a great description. This will help to field future questions and sell your item faster but will help justify what you are charging for the item. Gameflip also allows people to sell collectibles, accessories, consoles, and more.

When you sell items, you earn Gameflip credits. Each credit is $1 and can be used to purchase items within the marketplace. Credits can not be withdrawn or traded, so be sure that if you choose to sell your games on this platform, you plan to make a future purchase from Gameflip.

Craigslist

Craigslist has recently created CPlus, an application far easier to use and visibly cleaner than the Craigslist website. In other words, Craigslist got a facelift, and it benefits sellers drastically. You can upload photos of your video games right into the app, then create listings right away.

Potential buyers will be able to coordinate with you directly. You will be responsible for negotiating on price and when the item will be exchanged for money. Always choose to meet in a public location for your safety.

Facebook Marketplace

Facebook Marketplace has become one of the most popular places to sell used goods in the last few years. If you have a Facebook account, you can list something for sale on the Marketplace feature. Like Craigslist, you will be able to upload a photo and a description of your video game. You will also be able to determine a price.

When potential buyers are interested, they will be able to send you a Facebook message. You will be responsible for negotiating on price and when the item will be exchanged. Always be sure to choose a safe, public place to exchange the item. Make sure you understand if you have collector items when you're selling games online. Some of these go for big money, and you don't want to get lowballed and miss out on potentially a lot of money. Classic games like Super Smash Bros, Donkey Kong, Mario Kart, and original versions of Pokemon can sell for upwards of $50 each.

Additionally, be sure to agree on how payment will be made before meeting. It is a good idea to check other platforms to see how much your game is selling before deciding on a listing price. This will help you get the most money from your sales and make sure that buyers do not take advantage of a steal.

GameStop

If you prefer to sell your video games to a company in-person, GameStop is one of the largest national chains that will purchase secondhand videogames. There are over 6000 locations in the United States.

You can trade-in your or sell used video games locally on the spot and choose to take store credit or cash in exchange for your items. Of course, GameStop also accepts other electronic equipment such as gaming systems, iPads, and more.

You can check on GameStop’s website before visiting a location to get an idea of how much your item will be worth.

Old School Game Vault

This site specializes in older games and consoles, especially the ones most sought after. Their website says they are looking for classics for games like Super Mario Bros, Sonic The Hedgehog, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Street Fighter II, Tetris, Retro Arcade, Halo, Mortal Kombat, Legend of Zelda, Pokemon, and more. They have trade-in prices on over 15,000 games.

They also allow you to sell your old game console, both handheld and video game console. Game systems include Super Nintendo (SNES), Sega, Xbox 360, PlayStation, Game Boy Advance, Gamecube, Nintendo DS, Playstation Vita, Sony PSP, Atari, PS3 (Playstation 3), and others. They do not buy newer consoles such as PS4 (Playstation 4) or newer games like PS4 games. So if you're a classic gamer, definitely check this site out.

Their payment methods include an Amazon gift card, PayPal, and business check.

The Bottom Line

Selling your video games can be a great way to earn cash to buy new games or make money while decluttering your home. When deciding where to sell your video games, make sure you’re getting the most cash for your sale. You can do this by cross-checking different websites to see how much other people are buying and selling the same games. Additionally, make sure you keep your games in great shape so that their resale value will be higher.

If you decide not to sell your video games, there are other ways to earn cash online. For example, there are several websites on which you can sell your unused clothing. Or, if you have unused gift cards, you may be able to turn those into cash as well. Regardless of how you choose to earn money online, you have plenty of options available.