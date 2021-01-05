When I was younger, it was all the rage to collect music CDs’.

As I grew older, my collection of music CDs’ slowly transitioned into movies on DVD. Now that I’m in my mid-30s, I have an impressive array of DVDs – that I no longer watch.

Streaming video has taken the world by storm, and I no longer need to dig into my collection to watch a movie. Luckily, there are still people who want to buy used DVDs, and this is the best article to show you where to sell used DVDs for the most money.

17 Best Places to Sell Used DVDs

Rather than writing your DVD collection into your will, spare your kids the trouble of throwing them out by selling them for cold hard cash today.

The title is a bit misleading, but the website sellbackyourBook.com buys old DVDs for cash. In fact, to date, they have paid out over 10 million dollars to those looking to purge their old collections. Grab the UPC off a DVD and get an instant price quote!

By taking advantage of the virtual garage sale space, VarageSale verifies both buyers and sellers through their Facebook profiles. If you’re looking for a place to buy and sell used goods, this mobile app and website is a great place to start.

One of the original apps in the local marketplace, OfferUp, is another good place to list your DVDs for sale. Rather than listing each DVD one by one, most sellers choose to offer their collection in bulk for a wholesale price. Unless you have a few rare and collectible DVDs, selling in bulk is your best bet.

If you’re looking to get rid of your used DVDs quickly and don’t care how much you get for them, selling them or trading them in at Amazon can be a quick solution. One of the less attractive options is listing your used DVDs for sale as a third-party seller. This requires setting up an Amazon seller account and selling them to other consumers.

The other option is to trade in your used DVDs for Amazon Gift Cards. The Amazon trade-in store is a quick and easy option to exchange your old electronics and items for gift card credit.

Another quick and easy solution to your hoarding problem is to use decluttr. Decluttr runs on both a website and a mobile app to make selling your old items easy. By entering the barcode of the item you want to get rid of, decluttr will provide you an offer. Again, not one of the highest paying options, but it’s an easy way to clear out some space and make a few extra bucks.

Facebook Marketplace continues to do well with Facebook users. When people are scrolling through their Facebook feed, the Marketplace routinely shows nearby offers to users. Offering up your DVD collection for one bulk price can quickly get you many offers from nearby Facebook users to avoid shipping costs.

Similar to OfferUp, the LetGo app is popular with the younger crowd and local buyers and sellers. Using your zip code to list and search for items, the app connects local consumers to get the best deals. In addition to your list price, potential buyers can also make offers if they don’t quite have enough for your asking price.

Just as the name suggests, this is a one-stop-shop to get instant quotes on your DVDs and receive an offer. Unfortunately, SellDVDsOnline does not have a mobile app, so you will need to access the website to enter your items. If your items are accepted, you can print out a shipping label from home and later receive payment via check or PayPal.

FYE routinely buys and sells DVDs. Whether you’re looking to pick up a few great titles for cheap or sell your old collection, FYE is well respected in the entertainment industry. It’s worth checking out how much FYE will offer you your collection with several different payment options.

Trusty Craigslist is always an excellent option for getting rid of your used items for a reasonable price. Craigslist still has and continues to offer free opportunities to list your items by connecting locals with one another. I bought my last used vehicle on Craigslist and was happy with the experience.

As a bonus tip, your kids can make extra money by rounding up their old toys and other items they no longer play with and sell them with your help and permission on Craigslist.

It has become harder over the years to find great deals on eBay, which is why this is a perfect solution to get rid of your collection once and for all. As long as you do not want top dollar for your old plastic discs, eBay may be the best option to earn you a few dollars with the least amount of hassle.

Bonavendi is another one-stop-shop option to get rid of your unwanted items for the best price. Bonavendi is the middle-man between people looking to sell items and companies looking to buy your items. By entering your items into their search, Bonavendi will list out the merchants looking to buy your used DVDs and the highest price among them.

Relatively new to the used marketplace scene, Eagle Saver makes waves with how easy their transactions are. Enter the barcode on your used DVD to get an instant quote for each movie. After answering a few questions, Eagle Saver will let you know if they are interested in buying the item and provide you with a shipping label. After the company receives your used DVD, you will receive payment through check or PayPal.

If you have ZIA Records nearby, you can quickly trade or sell just about anything. Specializing in music and movies, your local ZIA Records will promptly give you an offer for your used DVDs. In addition to these items, ZIA commonly buys or trades:

Memorabilia

Video games and systems

Instruments

Books and comics

Toys

Various electronics

Clothing

Games

Collectible housewares15

If you’re based in the United Kingdom, GameXchange may be your best bet to trade in your games and DVDs. The company makes it easy to get an offer by scanning in the barcode of all the items you wish to trade before going to the checkout. You will receive your final bid and details on how to ship the items for your trade-in credit at the checkout.

Another United Kingdom option, momox, allows you to enter the barcode to get a quote instantly. Momox offers free shipping and secure payments for the items they agree to purchase from you. A complete list of things momox buys are:

Books

CDs

Vinyl records

DVDs and Blu-rays

Games and software

In the same realm as the other local selling apps, Wallapop allows you to connect with others in your area and buy and sell just about anything. Wallapop describes itself as a free, mobile virtual flea market for Android devices.

Tips For Getting Top Dollar For Your Used DVDs

To get the most money for your DVD collection, use these tips to not only save you time but make you extra money as well.

Shop around – don’t take the first offer you get online. Take a couple of extra minutes to get a few other quotes before you agree to sell your used DVDs. Some sites may offer you more money but require you to pay for shipping. Pay attention to additional fees that eat into your profits. Look for the old artwork and covers – if you can find the original case and artwork for each DVD, you will get much more for your trade-in or sale than with just a disk. In reality, you will be lucky to sell any of your old movies without the original covers or artwork. Only sell items in good condition – if you take the time to get quotes and mail in your DVDs knowing full well a few of them have scratches, don’t waste your time. Some people are specifically paid to check the condition of the items they receive. Your items will be sent back to you almost every time. Avoid trying to sneak a bad disk by for a couple of bucks.

Wrapping It Up

Whether you sell your used DVDs online or in person, if you’re not using them, they are expensive paperweights. Save money, declutter your life, and reduce your anxiety and stress by ridding yourself of all the junk you have collected over the years.

I’m not discounting your love for the many trilogy box sets you have in your collection, but if you’re not watching them regularly, likely, you never will. Embrace a minimalist lifestyle and make a few extra bucks by selling your used DVDs while still worth something.